ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Borger police detail ‘altercation’ video at high school

BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Borger Police Department posted on Facebook information about a video circulating across social media showing an “altercation” at a Borger high school on Thursday morning. Officials detailed that the minors involved have been located by Sergeant Webster while the incident is currently under investigation. Officials added that there is “no […]
BORGER, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police investigating shooting near northeast 20th Avenue

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are investigating a shooting that happened late Tuesday night near northeast 20th Avenue. According to officials, on Nov. 8, at around 9:34 p.m., Amarillo police were called near northeast 20th Avenue and Martin Road on a shooting. Reports state that a 19-year-old man had...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

20th Avenue Shooting

Amarillo police are looking into a shooting from Tuesday night at Northeast 20th Avenue. At 9:34 p.m. police got to the scene at 20th Avenue and Martin Road on the reports of a shooting. When they got there, they found out the victim had left and was on his way...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Shots fired in parking lot of Affiliated Foods in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Randall County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at Affiliated Foods in Amarillo. Around 8:10 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the east parking lot on South Washington Street for a reports of shots fired. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was "quickly apprehended"...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Hartley Co. Chief Deputy to be new Dalhart Police Chief

(AMARILLO, Texas) — Hartley County Sheriff’s office bid a fond farewell to their most recent Chief Deputy, Tommy Hughes. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared the news of Hughes’ departure via a Facebook post noting he will soon take over as Chief of Police for the Dalhart Police Department.
DALHART, TX
KFDA

Amarillo police investigating shooting near South Washington

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police is investigating a shooting that happened early this morning. According to officials, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, at 8:09 a.m., Randall County Deputies were called to the East parking lot of Affiliated Foods on South Washington on a report of shots fired. The suspect was...
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Suspect Id’ed In Kidnapping Incident

Amarillo police have identified and put in jail a man responsible for a possible kidnapping Monday morning. Police have 29-year-old Tyler Putch in custody after.they were called out to reportsof a man forcing a woman into a car at Bell Street and Gainsbourough Road. Whwn officers got ther they tried...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

APD: Death of 2 found dead in mobile home ruled a homicide

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department ruled the death of two people a homicide after they were found dead in a mobile home today. Around 12:18 p.m., APD said 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead with gunshot wounds at a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Amarillo Fire Department responded to overnight structure fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Fire Department responded to a structure fire just after midnight at SW 26th Ave and S Van Buren Street. According to the report, just after midnight last night Amarillo Fire Department was dispatched to SW 26th Ave and S Van Buren Street on reports of a structure fire.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

VIDEO: AFD responds to 2 overnight fires

The city advisory committee is discussing plans to attract business to a downtown parking garage. The city advisory committee is discussing plans to attract business to a downtown parking garage that has unoccupied commercial space. Updated: Nov. 9, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST. VIDEO: Amarillo City Council examining possibility of...
AMARILLO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy