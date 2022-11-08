Read full article on original website
KFDA
Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for arson and burglary of a building
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted for arson and burglary of a building. According to the release, 27-year-old, Jarred William Davis is wanted by Potter County Sheriff’s Office for arson and burglary of a building. Davis is 5 feet 8 inches tall...
KFDA
Gray County continues to investigate animal attack that left one woman dead
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) -Gray County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating after a McLean woman died from a confirmed animal attack. On October 29, Gray County deputies were called about the body of a woman who had been stabbed. The scene leading up to the body of Kimberly Dawn Morris...
Borger police detail ‘altercation’ video at high school
BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Borger Police Department posted on Facebook information about a video circulating across social media showing an “altercation” at a Borger high school on Thursday morning. Officials detailed that the minors involved have been located by Sergeant Webster while the incident is currently under investigation. Officials added that there is “no […]
1 hospitalized after Tuesday shooting in northeast Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department released details on a shooting that occurred overnight in the 2700 block of northeast 20th Avenue, and asked the public for further information on the incident. APD officials reported that at around 9:34 p.m. on Tuesday officers were called to the 2700 block of northeast 20th Avenue […]
KFDA
kgncnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested with guns, machete in car after reported kidnapping
AMARILLO, Texas — Police arrested a man on a list of charges after officers said he forced a screaming woman into his car and then led them on a pursuit. The Amarillo Police Department told KAMR that officers were called Monday morning to a scene where a man had allegedly forced a woman into a vehicle.
abc7amarillo.com
Shots fired in parking lot of Affiliated Foods in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The Randall County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at Affiliated Foods in Amarillo. Around 8:10 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the east parking lot on South Washington Street for a reports of shots fired. According to the sheriff's office, the suspect was "quickly apprehended"...
abc7amarillo.com
Hartley Co. Chief Deputy to be new Dalhart Police Chief
(AMARILLO, Texas) — Hartley County Sheriff’s office bid a fond farewell to their most recent Chief Deputy, Tommy Hughes. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s office shared the news of Hughes’ departure via a Facebook post noting he will soon take over as Chief of Police for the Dalhart Police Department.
KFDA
kgncnewsnow.com
Suspect Id’ed In Kidnapping Incident
Amarillo police have identified and put in jail a man responsible for a possible kidnapping Monday morning. Police have 29-year-old Tyler Putch in custody after.they were called out to reportsof a man forcing a woman into a car at Bell Street and Gainsbourough Road. Whwn officers got ther they tried...
KFDA
APD: Death of 2 found dead in mobile home ruled a homicide
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department ruled the death of two people a homicide after they were found dead in a mobile home today. Around 12:18 p.m., APD said 33-year-old Tyler Knight and 29-year-old Bethany Mullican were found dead with gunshot wounds at a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park.
KFDA
Police provide update after 2 found dead in south Amarillo
UPDATE: Nov. 8, 10 a.m. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Police Department released updated information on the suspect in the homicide on Canyon Drive in South Amarillo that left two dead. The suspect is a juvenile family member of one of the individuals found dead, according to APD, though officials said that no further […]
KRMG
Woman kidnapped at machete point, rescued after chase
Woman kidnapped at machete point, rescued after chase On Nov. 7, witnesses reported that a man forced a screaming woman into his silver car in Amarillo, Texas. (NCD)
Cat, dog, puppies rescued from overnight southwest Amarillo fire
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Fire Department released details on an early Thursday morning fire in southwest Amarillo, during which crews rescued a cat, a dog, and a number of puppies. Department officials reported that crews responded to the 2600 block of South Van Buren Street at around 12:06 a.m. on Thursday, where smoke […]
abc7amarillo.com
2 people found shot to death inside Amarillo mobile home, family member in custody
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Amarillo police are investigating a homicide after two people were found dead inside a mobile home. Around 12:15 p.m. police were called to the Lakeview Mobile Home Park located at 7865 Canyon Drive. Officers found two bodies inside the mobile home. Police later said the...
KFDA
KFDA
KFDA
VIDEO: AFD responds to 2 overnight fires
