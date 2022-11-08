ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

WKRG News 5

Bobby Wagner wins Destin Mayoral race, his next steps

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — City Councilman Bobby Wagner, 28, won the 2022 General Election for the Destin Mayoral race. The votes came out showing Wagner with 60% of the votes against long-time councilman Rodney Braden. Okaloosa County Race results Wagner will be sworn in at the City Council Meeting on Nov. 28 “Having 60% of […]
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Wagner defeats Braden to win Destin mayoral race

DESTIN, Fla. -- Bobby Wagner defeated Rodney Braden Tuesday in the Destin mayoral race. Wagner, 28, has been a city council member for the past year. Braden had been a council member for the past eight. “Staring this campaign, I thought I knew what this city needed," Wagner said. "After...
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Incumbent Heather Lindsay facing two challengers in Milton mayoral race

MILTON, Fla. -- WEAR News spoke with Milton mayoral candidates about city growth, historic preservation and potential plans for a wastewater treatment plant project near Blackwater River. Some people are concerned that the project would become an environmental hazard. Incumbent Heather Lindsay says the city’s project plans have been reviewed...
MILTON, FL
ssrnews.com

Nearly 75,000 Santa Rosa Voters Send Clear Signal

Santa Rosa County voters stood in long lines yesterday to cast their vote in the 2022 midterms. Records show that 74,918 votes were counted, which is a 51.37% turnout for the 146,327 active registered voters, including 24,477 Democrat, 86,594 Republican and 35,253 other. By comparison, 76,206 Santa Rosa County voters...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola city playground equipment not inclusive, says councilmember

PENSACOLA, Fla -- The purchase of nearly $170,000 in city playground equipment is in question. Pensacola city council members will vote on a resolution Thursday night to authorize reallocating LOST IV funding for Belvedere, Fairchild, Granada Subdivision Park, and Pintado Parks' playground equipment to go to East Gate, Lions Park, and Lamanca Square Parks.
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

PC appoints the city manager as new CRA Executive Director

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) —  Panama City commissioners have appointed someone to take over the Community Redevelopment Agency duties from Michael Johnson. City manager Mark McQueen will serve as the CRA’s temporary executive director, in addition to his normal city manager duties.  Johnson quit after accounting questions involving some of his other responsibilities. He’s since […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
wuwf.org

Election 2022: Live results

Myra Van Hoose- D Escambia County School Board District 2:. This referendum asks Escambia County whether to vote on whether to extend a 10-year property tax exemption aimed at recruitment of new businesses and expansion of existing ones. YES. NO. Pensacola City Council District 2:. Charles Bare Winner. Charletha Powell.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Lindsay defeats Johnson, Stillings to remain Mayor of Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- Heather Lindsay will remain Milton's mayor. Lindsay defeated Mary Johnson and Dan Stillings Tuesday night in the race for Milton mayor. Lindsay says her focus would be revitalizing Stewart Street in Downtown Milton. Lindsay was the first woman to be elected Milton's mayor back in 2018. She...
MILTON, FL
WMBB

PC residents urge commissioners not to annex rehabilitation home

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Forest Park residents grew frustrated at Tuesday’s Panama City Commission meeting over a new neighbor. A non-profit drug and alcohol recovery home called the Oxford house is asking the city to annex their new house on State Ave. “You’ve got young children, elderly women who are now concerned about […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Walton Co. controversial sales tax referendum fails

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the most highly-contested races in the Panhandle this election cycle didn’t involve candidates. It involved a tax referendum. Walton County voters were asked to consider an additional one-cent sale tax for the next 30 years. The money would go to infrastructure projects, predominantly roads. Many believe this issue […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Destin Log

History Mystery: Was there a logging operation in Destin?

A reader asked a History Mystery question about logging in Destin. He lives on Indian Bayou and was led to believe by old timers that the bayou had its origins as a logging slough created by the harvesting of cypress trees because they still have plenty of cypress stumps in his area. It wasn’t just cypress, but he was correct that once there was logging and turpentining going on throughout Destin.
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

LIST: Veterans Day events across Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Our country is honoring our military veterans on Friday and the sacrifices they've made for our freedom. Many ceremonies and parades are planned across Northwest Florida for Veterans Day. EVENTS:. Escambia County. Veterans Day Ceremony - Will take place at Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola at 9...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Non-profit affordable housing group terminates contract with Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A non-profit affordable housing program spent more than $30,000 dollars to tell Pensacola City Council members and Mayor Grover Robinson Monday that they could not help here. The LOTUS Campaign, a North Carolina-based group, said they could not add Pensacola to their list of associate landlords who...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Developer puts $110 million Community Maritime Park apartment, retail project on hold

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A $110 million dollar apartment complex and retail development at Community Maritime Park in Pensacola could be on hold. Pensacola City Council and Mayor Grover Robinson were supposed to receive an update on Monday from developer Andrew Rothfeder of "Inspired Communities of Florida" about the 18-month option agreement they have with the city over lots 4 and 5 of Community Maritime Park in Downtown Pensacola.
PENSACOLA, FL

