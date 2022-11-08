Read full article on original website
Capt. Gary Jarvis leads last city council meeting as Mayor, reflects on past 4 years
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Capt. Gary Jarvis attended his last Destin City Council meeting as Mayor Monday night but said he is far from done when it comes to advocating for the city. “I just want to thank everyone that’s been involved in this governmental process since I was newly elected mayor. I want to […]
Bobby Wagner wins Destin Mayoral race, his next steps
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — City Councilman Bobby Wagner, 28, won the 2022 General Election for the Destin Mayoral race. The votes came out showing Wagner with 60% of the votes against long-time councilman Rodney Braden. Okaloosa County Race results Wagner will be sworn in at the City Council Meeting on Nov. 28 “Having 60% of […]
WEAR
Wagner defeats Braden to win Destin mayoral race
DESTIN, Fla. -- Bobby Wagner defeated Rodney Braden Tuesday in the Destin mayoral race. Wagner, 28, has been a city council member for the past year. Braden had been a council member for the past eight. “Staring this campaign, I thought I knew what this city needed," Wagner said. "After...
WEAR
Paul Fetsko defeats Ray Guillory in Escambia County District 2 School Board race
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Incumbent Paul Fetsko defeated Ray Guillory Tuesday night in the race for the Escambia County District 2 School Board seat. Fetsko defeated Guillory in the 2018 election with just over 55% of the votes. Fetsko won 60% of the vote when the race was called Tuesday...
WEAR
Incumbent Heather Lindsay facing two challengers in Milton mayoral race
MILTON, Fla. -- WEAR News spoke with Milton mayoral candidates about city growth, historic preservation and potential plans for a wastewater treatment plant project near Blackwater River. Some people are concerned that the project would become an environmental hazard. Incumbent Heather Lindsay says the city’s project plans have been reviewed...
ssrnews.com
Nearly 75,000 Santa Rosa Voters Send Clear Signal
Santa Rosa County voters stood in long lines yesterday to cast their vote in the 2022 midterms. Records show that 74,918 votes were counted, which is a 51.37% turnout for the 146,327 active registered voters, including 24,477 Democrat, 86,594 Republican and 35,253 other. By comparison, 76,206 Santa Rosa County voters...
WEAR
Pensacola city playground equipment not inclusive, says councilmember
PENSACOLA, Fla -- The purchase of nearly $170,000 in city playground equipment is in question. Pensacola city council members will vote on a resolution Thursday night to authorize reallocating LOST IV funding for Belvedere, Fairchild, Granada Subdivision Park, and Pintado Parks' playground equipment to go to East Gate, Lions Park, and Lamanca Square Parks.
PC appoints the city manager as new CRA Executive Director
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City commissioners have appointed someone to take over the Community Redevelopment Agency duties from Michael Johnson. City manager Mark McQueen will serve as the CRA’s temporary executive director, in addition to his normal city manager duties. Johnson quit after accounting questions involving some of his other responsibilities. He’s since […]
WEAR
Santa Rosa County leaders bury time capsule to be opened in 50 years
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners held a time capsule dedication Wednesday at the Santa Rosa County Courthouse in Milton. The ceremony took place at 10:30 a.m. "We're excited to dedicate a time capsule that will be opened 50 years from now," said...
wuwf.org
Election 2022: Live results
Myra Van Hoose- D Escambia County School Board District 2:. This referendum asks Escambia County whether to vote on whether to extend a 10-year property tax exemption aimed at recruitment of new businesses and expansion of existing ones. YES. NO. Pensacola City Council District 2:. Charles Bare Winner. Charletha Powell.
WEAR
Lindsay defeats Johnson, Stillings to remain Mayor of Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Heather Lindsay will remain Milton's mayor. Lindsay defeated Mary Johnson and Dan Stillings Tuesday night in the race for Milton mayor. Lindsay says her focus would be revitalizing Stewart Street in Downtown Milton. Lindsay was the first woman to be elected Milton's mayor back in 2018. She...
PC residents urge commissioners not to annex rehabilitation home
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Some Forest Park residents grew frustrated at Tuesday’s Panama City Commission meeting over a new neighbor. A non-profit drug and alcohol recovery home called the Oxford house is asking the city to annex their new house on State Ave. “You’ve got young children, elderly women who are now concerned about […]
Walton Co. controversial sales tax referendum fails
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the most highly-contested races in the Panhandle this election cycle didn’t involve candidates. It involved a tax referendum. Walton County voters were asked to consider an additional one-cent sale tax for the next 30 years. The money would go to infrastructure projects, predominantly roads. Many believe this issue […]
Destin Log
History Mystery: Was there a logging operation in Destin?
A reader asked a History Mystery question about logging in Destin. He lives on Indian Bayou and was led to believe by old timers that the bayou had its origins as a logging slough created by the harvesting of cypress trees because they still have plenty of cypress stumps in his area. It wasn’t just cypress, but he was correct that once there was logging and turpentining going on throughout Destin.
WEAR
LIST: Veterans Day events across Northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Our country is honoring our military veterans on Friday and the sacrifices they've made for our freedom. Many ceremonies and parades are planned across Northwest Florida for Veterans Day. EVENTS:. Escambia County. Veterans Day Ceremony - Will take place at Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola at 9...
WEAR
Substitute teacher at Navarre HS charged for inappropriate relationship with student
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A substitute teacher working at Navarre High School is charged for an alleged inappropriate relationship with an underage female student. John Kapolczynski, 46, was arrested last Friday and charged with:. obscene communication. use of a two-way device to commit felony. sexual offense - authoritative figure...
WEAR
Non-profit affordable housing group terminates contract with Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A non-profit affordable housing program spent more than $30,000 dollars to tell Pensacola City Council members and Mayor Grover Robinson Monday that they could not help here. The LOTUS Campaign, a North Carolina-based group, said they could not add Pensacola to their list of associate landlords who...
WEAR
Developer puts $110 million Community Maritime Park apartment, retail project on hold
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A $110 million dollar apartment complex and retail development at Community Maritime Park in Pensacola could be on hold. Pensacola City Council and Mayor Grover Robinson were supposed to receive an update on Monday from developer Andrew Rothfeder of "Inspired Communities of Florida" about the 18-month option agreement they have with the city over lots 4 and 5 of Community Maritime Park in Downtown Pensacola.
WEAR
Plaza de Luna in Downtown Pensacola reopens following Hurricane Sally repairs
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Plaza de Luna in Downtown Pensacola has reopened to the public after being closed due to repairs being done to areas damaged by Hurricane Sally. Repairs to the plaza's brick walkway were completed during the closure, in addition to the installation of new gates and concrete sidewalks.
WEAR
All-access look into how Escambia County law enforcement deals with opioid crisis
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- WEAR News received a behind-the-scenes look at law enforcement in Escambia County as officers now play a crucial role in preventing and responding to the worsening opioid crisis. Olivia Iverson rode along with an Escambia County Sheriff's deputy for an in-depth look at the process. Tune...
