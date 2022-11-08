Read full article on original website
wtae.com
Driver taken to the hospital after tractor-trailer carrying tea crashes on I-79
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A driver was taken to the hospital following a tractor-trailer crash that shut down southbound Interstate 79 for several hours on Tuesday. The crash happened a little before 5 p.m. Tuesday near the South Fairmont exit in West Virginia. The road was shut down for hours...
WDTV
One person hospitalized after crash in Salem
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Salem Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on E. Main St. in Salem and involved two vehicles, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital....
I-70 crash sends 1 to hospital, restricts traffic near Madison exit
One person was taken by ambulance to a local hospital following a one-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Sewickley Township. The crash was reported at about 3:15 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the interstate, near the Madison exit, according to a Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher. Both eastbound...
WDTV
Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash, one hospitalized
LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There was a police pursuit in Harrison County Tuesday night involving a motorcycle. The pursuit was first reported around 9:30 p.m. in Enterprise, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. According to reports, the motorcyclist passed multiple vehicles, including an officer on a double yellow line...
wajr.com
Morgantown man arrested after South Park crash
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown police arrested a motorist for DUI following an early election day crash. Morgantown police said at 1 a.m. they received a report of a pick up truck that had run off the road and into a yard in he 1000 block of Grand Street in South Park. Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and told them he fled toward Dorsey Avenue.
9 people injured after vehicle crashes into Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus in Oakland
Nine people suffered what officials described as non-life-threatening injuries late Wednesday morning when a Jeep crashed into a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus, shattering its windshield. The crash happened around 11 a.m. at Allequippa Street and Sutherland Drive in Oakland near the University of Pittsburgh campus when a Jeep swerved around...
WDTV
Crews respond to structure, brush fire in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Numerous emergency crews responded to a structure fire that spread into a brush fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire on Mount Clare Rd. in Clarksburg was reported around 1 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire started with a camper and quickly...
Maidsville man dies during Monongalia County accident
A Maidsville man has reportedly died during a traffic accident in Monongalia County on Monday, according to the West Virginia State Police.
wtae.com
Police: Man died after car crash on North Side
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said a man died after a crash Sunday morning on the city's North Side. Police got the call just after 6:30 a.m., and found a car pinned against a wall near Eckert Street and Beaver Avenue. The man driving the vehicle initially appeared...
Body found on Grafton Road being investigated as hit-and-run
The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Monday said that the body found on Grafton Road Friday is being investigated as a hit and run.
Canonsburg remembers Scott Bashioum, officer killed 6 years ago while responding to domestic dispute
Six years ago today, Canonsburg Police Officer Scott Bashioum was killed in the line of duty. Bashioum and Officer James Saieva were ambushed when they responded to a domestic dispute call. Saieva survived. The gunman, who had shot and killed his pregnant wife, Dalia Sabae, took his own life. The...
Metro News
Deputies: Body found in Monongalia County likely victim of hit-and-run
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Detectives from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office now believe the body found Friday outside of Morgantown was likely the victim of a hit-and-run. Detectives are asking the public for any information, especially anyone who may have seen something in the area of Grafton and Boy Scout Camp Road to contact 304-291-7260.
wtae.com
Washington County UTV crash kills 20-year-old driver, injures passenger
SMITH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 20-year-old man died in a utility terrain vehicle (UTV) crash early Sunday morning in Smith Township, Washington County. The Washington County coroner identified the man as Cole Shergi. A passenger on the side-by-side was taken to the hospital. The coroner said the vehicle lost...
wtae.com
Pennsylvania state trooper dies in motorcycle accident
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state trooper was killed in a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County over the weekend on state Route 31 in East Huntingdon Township. Timothy Glover, Jr., 28, failed to negotiate a left curve in the road and lost control of his motorcycle. He went...
16 year old driver involved in DUI crash
ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A single-car motor vehicle accident involving several juveniles was investigated by Randolph County authorities on Saturday. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, 911 dispatched a motor vehicle accident involving one vehicle on Alleghany Highway. Reports confirm that the...
Harrison man shot to death inside Scott business; suspect turns himself in
A Taco Bell manager fought with an employee at work before he followed him to a Scott Township business and fatally shot him Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance office at the intersection of Cochran and Greentree roads at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday, after receiving reports of shots being fired there, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Chris Kearns said.
WDTV
Woman tries to abduct child, steal multiple cars at gas station, police say
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman faces multiple charges after officers said she tried to abduct a girl and and steal multiple cars at a gas station in Morgantown. Troopers were dispatched to multiple disturbances happening on Mileground Rd. in Morgantown on Friday, according to a criminal complaint. Callers reported...
connect-bridgeport.com
Human Remains Found in Area Near Grafton Road
FROM THE OFFICE OF MONONGALIA COUNTY SHERIFF PERRY PALMER. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division is investigating the body found on Grafton Road as a hit and run. Evidence on scene led investigators to believe that the decedent was hit by a vehicle. Detectives are asking the public...
1 person dead after shooting at Rostraver Township shopping plaza
WESTMORELAND COUNTY — One person is dead after a shooting near a shopping plaza in Westmoreland County. Westmoreland County dispatchers say police and medics were called to 203 Sara Way in Rostraver Township at around 7:20 p.m. Police say they are looking for a suspect but they do not...
Murder at the Car Wash: New information on a cold case gives victim’s family hope
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — Could new information and old evidence help to solve a 32-year-old murder mystery?. In April 1990, a 25-year-old woman was found dead in her car at a local car wash. To this day, the case remains unsolved. But Target 11 Investigator Rick Earle discovered that...
