ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monongalia County, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

One person hospitalized after crash in Salem

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Salem Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on E. Main St. in Salem and involved two vehicles, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital....
SALEM, WV
WDTV

Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash, one hospitalized

LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There was a police pursuit in Harrison County Tuesday night involving a motorcycle. The pursuit was first reported around 9:30 p.m. in Enterprise, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. According to reports, the motorcyclist passed multiple vehicles, including an officer on a double yellow line...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown man arrested after South Park crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown police arrested a motorist for DUI following an early election day crash. Morgantown police said at 1 a.m. they received a report of a pick up truck that had run off the road and into a yard in he 1000 block of Grand Street in South Park. Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and told them he fled toward Dorsey Avenue.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to structure, brush fire in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Numerous emergency crews responded to a structure fire that spread into a brush fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire on Mount Clare Rd. in Clarksburg was reported around 1 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said the fire started with a camper and quickly...
CLARKSBURG, WV
wtae.com

Police: Man died after car crash on North Side

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Safety officials said a man died after a crash Sunday morning on the city's North Side. Police got the call just after 6:30 a.m., and found a car pinned against a wall near Eckert Street and Beaver Avenue. The man driving the vehicle initially appeared...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Metro News

Deputies: Body found in Monongalia County likely victim of hit-and-run

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Detectives from the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office now believe the body found Friday outside of Morgantown was likely the victim of a hit-and-run. Detectives are asking the public for any information, especially anyone who may have seen something in the area of Grafton and Boy Scout Camp Road to contact 304-291-7260.
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
wtae.com

Pennsylvania state trooper dies in motorcycle accident

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state trooper was killed in a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County over the weekend on state Route 31 in East Huntingdon Township. Timothy Glover, Jr., 28, failed to negotiate a left curve in the road and lost control of his motorcycle. He went...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Lootpress

16 year old driver involved in DUI crash

ELKINS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A single-car motor vehicle accident involving several juveniles was investigated by Randolph County authorities on Saturday. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department, on Saturday, November 5, 2022, 911 dispatched a motor vehicle accident involving one vehicle on Alleghany Highway. Reports confirm that the...
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
Tribune-Review

Harrison man shot to death inside Scott business; suspect turns himself in

A Taco Bell manager fought with an employee at work before he followed him to a Scott Township business and fatally shot him Wednesday afternoon, police said. Police responded to the Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance office at the intersection of Cochran and Greentree roads at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday, after receiving reports of shots being fired there, Allegheny County Police Superintendent Chris Kearns said.
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, PA
connect-bridgeport.com

Human Remains Found in Area Near Grafton Road

FROM THE OFFICE OF MONONGALIA COUNTY SHERIFF PERRY PALMER. The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division is investigating the body found on Grafton Road as a hit and run. Evidence on scene led investigators to believe that the decedent was hit by a vehicle. Detectives are asking the public...

Comments / 0

Community Policy