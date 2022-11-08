Read full article on original website
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A federal jury awarded a record $564 million in damages to victims of a massive Ponzi scheme by Minnesota businessman Tom Petters. The verdict handed down Tuesday against BMO Harris Bank is believed to be the largest financial penalty handed out by a jury in a Minnesota courtroom.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Tomorrow is the deadline for anyone who wants to nominate someone for the National Young Americans Leaders Program. The program is a an intensive, two-and-a-half day program at the University of Minnesota which convenes around fifty rising leaders from across the state. Greater Mankato Growth is...
