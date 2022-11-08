ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

fayettevilleflyer.com

Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 2,104 over past 7 days

Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 2,104 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down slightly from the 1,855 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 301 new cases per day in the...
ARKANSAS STATE
KYTV

Arkansas governor announces rural health coverage with Medicaid program

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state’s request to expand and adjust the Medicaid Program in the state was approved last Tuesday. Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me (ARHOME), replaced Arkansas Works, the prior version of the Medicaid expansion health coverage program in Arkansas, earlier this year.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas has "very high" rate of flu

Arkansas had a “very high” rate of flu for the 44th week of the year, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The department produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state. The report also compares influenzalike-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S.
ARKANSAS STATE
5newsonline.com

Election results: Arkansas jail expansions

ROGERS, Ark. — Washington, Benton, and Madison Counties all had jail expansion measures on the ballot during the 2022 General Election. In Benton and Madison Counties, the issue is split into two parts. Ballots in both counties had two propositions that have to do with increasing sales tax for...
MADISON COUNTY, AR
5NEWS

State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
FORT SMITH, AR
WXIA 11 Alive

Legal marijuana was on the ballot in 5 states. Here's how they voted.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota voters...
MISSOURI STATE
THV11

Arkansans reject two ballot issues, religious freedom to be decided

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the 2022 election cycle in Arkansas, much of the attention was placed on recreational marijuana, Issue 4 on this year's ballot. With the failure to pass recreational marijuana now confirmed for Arkansans on Tuesday night, here's how the three other amendments performed during the 2022 elections.
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Gov.-elect Sanders taps Kevin Crass to lead transition team

Attorney Kevin Crass will lead the transition team for Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders, she announced Thursday (Nov. 10). Crass, a senior partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP in Little Rock, will serve as executive director of the transition, which includes nine other staff members. “Kevin...
ARKANSAS STATE
WATN Local Memphis

What's next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Arkansas Wednesday, marked a mix of soul searching and celebration after Natural State voters soundly rejected the legalization of recreational marijuana. After the measure's 12-point defeat, the discussion now moves to when or the the measure will appear again on an Arkansas ballot, and if...
ARKANSAS STATE
talkbusiness.net

Republicans sweep most legislative races in Northwest Arkansas

Republicans by far won a majority of the competitive legislative races in Northwest Arkansas, with Rep. David Whitaker of Fayetteville the only Democrat to win Tuesday night (Nov. 8) against a Republican opponent. The booming Northwest Arkansas region will send just four Democrats to the Arkansas Legislature. Rep. Whitaker defeated...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Statewide tax collector and assessor systems impacted by ‘compromise’

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Several county collectors and assessors’ offices across the state of Arkansas are dealing with the compromise of a third-party IT source. According to Craighead County Tax Collector Wes Eddington, his office was notified its server was “compromised.” Eddington could not provide specifics about which systems were impacted or if personal information of taxpayers was exposed.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR

