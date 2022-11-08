Read full article on original website
Related
KATV
Week 44 Influenza report is 'very high' says Arkansas Department of Health
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Arkansas Department of Health announced Wednesday that for week 44 the influenza report is very high. During flu season the ADH produces a weekly report of flu activity in the state. For week 44, Arkansas reported 11 out of 13 for Influenza-like illness activity...
KATV
During final budget presentation, Arkansas governor recommends school funding increase
LITTLE ROCK (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Thursday recommended that lawmakers increase public school funding by $550 million over the next two years to raise teacher pay, as the Republican prepares to leave office in January. Hutchinson presented his budget recommendations to a legislative panel days after...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Case update: Arkansas COVID-19 cases increase by 2,104 over past 7 days
Arkansas COVID-19 cases increased by 2,104 over the last seven days, according to the Arkansas Department of Health website update on Tuesday. The increase is down slightly from the 1,855 cases reported over the previous seven-day period. This week's count averages to about 301 new cases per day in the...
KYTV
Arkansas governor announces rural health coverage with Medicaid program
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson announced the state’s request to expand and adjust the Medicaid Program in the state was approved last Tuesday. Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me (ARHOME), replaced Arkansas Works, the prior version of the Medicaid expansion health coverage program in Arkansas, earlier this year.
thv11.com
'Miracle medicine' helping opioid crisis in Arkansas
The opioid crisis is a deadly impact that has a big impact on Arkansans. We're taking a look at the epidemic, and a promising treatment that some consider a miracle.
magnoliareporter.com
Arkansas has "very high" rate of flu
Arkansas had a “very high” rate of flu for the 44th week of the year, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. The department produces a Weekly Influenza Report for clinicians. The report provides information on flu activity in the state. The report also compares influenzalike-illness (ILI) in Arkansas to activity in the U.S.
Arkansas opioid crisis | How this treatment is combating addiction
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The devastating opioid crisis in Arkansas is something that we've continued to follow for some time now. According to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Arkansas is one of the top states in the country for the of number of opiate medications prescribed. This is especially...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana, more liberal proposal could emerge in 2024
Voters in Arkansas have rejected a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana, also known as Issue 4. Unofficial results showed that 56% of voters were against the amendment in Tuesday’s general election. It was one of two states, including North Dakota, where marijuana’s recreational use failed. A similar measure in...
5newsonline.com
Election results: Arkansas jail expansions
ROGERS, Ark. — Washington, Benton, and Madison Counties all had jail expansion measures on the ballot during the 2022 General Election. In Benton and Madison Counties, the issue is split into two parts. Ballots in both counties had two propositions that have to do with increasing sales tax for...
Flu infection ‘very high’ in Arkansas, 5 deaths reported since last week
Arkansas health officials are stating that the flu infection levels are very high, with an increase in deaths since last week.
32% of Arkansas public schools receive D’s or F’s; 8% receive A’s
Roughly one-third Arkansas' 1,055 public schools have gotten letter grades of D or F for the 2021-22 school year. These grades are based on multiple factors including the results of the ACT Aspire exams last spring.
State Moves to Revoke Fort Smith Cultivator's Marijuana License
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Arkansas’ Alcoholic Beverage Control Division is moving to strip the medical marijuana license of River Valley Relief Cultivation (RVRC) after a Pulaski County Circuit Court judge said in a stunning ruling last week that the license was granted on the basis of a fatally flawed application.
Arkansas marijuana cultivator received license with 'flawed' application
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas medical marijuana cultivator is at risk of losing his license after a judge ruled in favor of the state's Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) Division revoking the license. According to Arkansas Business, the license, which was given, to River Valley Relief owner Storm Nolan,...
Arkansas receives more than $139,000 as part of a $16M multi-state data breach settlement
Arkansas got a big payout after a settlement was reached in two separate data breach cases.
WXIA 11 Alive
Legal marijuana was on the ballot in 5 states. Here's how they voted.
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Voters approved recreational marijuana in Maryland and Missouri but rejected it in two other states, signaling support gradually growing for legalization even in conservative parts of the country. The results mean that 21 states have now approved marijuana’s recreational use. Arkansas and North Dakota voters...
Arkansans reject two ballot issues, religious freedom to be decided
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the 2022 election cycle in Arkansas, much of the attention was placed on recreational marijuana, Issue 4 on this year's ballot. With the failure to pass recreational marijuana now confirmed for Arkansans on Tuesday night, here's how the three other amendments performed during the 2022 elections.
talkbusiness.net
Gov.-elect Sanders taps Kevin Crass to lead transition team
Attorney Kevin Crass will lead the transition team for Gov.-elect Sarah Sanders, she announced Thursday (Nov. 10). Crass, a senior partner in the Litigation Practice Group at Friday, Eldredge & Clark, LLP in Little Rock, will serve as executive director of the transition, which includes nine other staff members. “Kevin...
What's next for recreational marijuana in Arkansas?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In Arkansas Wednesday, marked a mix of soul searching and celebration after Natural State voters soundly rejected the legalization of recreational marijuana. After the measure's 12-point defeat, the discussion now moves to when or the the measure will appear again on an Arkansas ballot, and if...
talkbusiness.net
Republicans sweep most legislative races in Northwest Arkansas
Republicans by far won a majority of the competitive legislative races in Northwest Arkansas, with Rep. David Whitaker of Fayetteville the only Democrat to win Tuesday night (Nov. 8) against a Republican opponent. The booming Northwest Arkansas region will send just four Democrats to the Arkansas Legislature. Rep. Whitaker defeated...
Kait 8
Statewide tax collector and assessor systems impacted by ‘compromise’
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Several county collectors and assessors’ offices across the state of Arkansas are dealing with the compromise of a third-party IT source. According to Craighead County Tax Collector Wes Eddington, his office was notified its server was “compromised.” Eddington could not provide specifics about which systems were impacted or if personal information of taxpayers was exposed.
Comments / 0