Norman, OK

The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Justin Fields named NFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL named Justin Fields the NFC offensive player of the week after his stellar, multi-record-breaking performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Fields turned it up a notch on Sunday. He threw for 123...
CHICAGO, IL
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Browns hope to pressure Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: Crowquill

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Coming off the bye week, the Cleveland Browns (3-5) head to Miami to take on the Dolphins (6-3) who are led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins will be a tough out for the Browns. They have the second best passing attack in the NFL with Tua throwing to Tyreek Hill and they have already beaten Buffalo and Baltimore this year. Their only losses have come when Tagovailoa has missed time due to injury.
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Ezekiel Elliott (knee) returning to Cowboys practice Wednesday

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will practice on Wednesday, per head coach Mike McCarthy. Elliott has had 16 full days to recover since suffering an MCL sprain in Week 7 and the Cowboys have indicated that they expect him to play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. If Elliott winds up still being hobbled, Tony Pollard will handle more of the backfield work. He had 147 yards from scrimmage and 3 touchdowns with Elliott inactive in Week 8.

