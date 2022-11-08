Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Related
Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss
Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
Cowboys BREAKING: Odell Beckham Signing with Dallas is Oddsmakers Favorite
The Dallas Cowboys come in with a 29-percent chance of doing the deal with Odell Beckham Jr.
Sporting News
Kyler Murray injury update: Cardinals QB 'day to day' with hamstring issue
It has been a season to forget for Kyler Murray and the Cardinals. Arizona, fresh off a playoff appearance in 2021, sits at the bottom of the NFC West, and the misery was compounded this week when Murray was listed as a non-participant in practice Wednesday because of a hamstring issue.
Odell Beckham Jr. Fit vs. CeeDee Lamb as Cowboys No. 1 WR?
CeeDee Lamb was thrust into the top receiver role with Amari Cooper's departure, and according to Cowboys boss Jerry Jones is deserving of the WR1 title. ... even as Odell Beckham Jr. talk hogs the spotlight.
Bears' Justin Fields Named NFC Offensive Player of the Week
Justin Fields named NFC offensive player of the week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The NFL named Justin Fields the NFC offensive player of the week after his stellar, multi-record-breaking performance against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Fields turned it up a notch on Sunday. He threw for 123...
Andy Reid among the most handsome NFL head coaches
In a new study ranking the most handsome head coaches in the NFL, Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid stands among the top-five.
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Dallas Cowboys
(File photo) Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) grabs a touchdown pass against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Daryl Worley (28) in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Cleveland Browns hope to pressure Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa: Crowquill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Coming off the bye week, the Cleveland Browns (3-5) head to Miami to take on the Dolphins (6-3) who are led by quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins will be a tough out for the Browns. They have the second best passing attack in the NFL with Tua throwing to Tyreek Hill and they have already beaten Buffalo and Baltimore this year. Their only losses have come when Tagovailoa has missed time due to injury.
Jeff Saturday says Sam Ehlinger will remain Colts quarterback
INDIANAPOLIS -- Jeff Saturday has spent exactly one day thinking about any of the potential moves he'll make as Colts interim coach. He has yet to decide on a play-caller. He has yet to meet his players. But he did settle on a couple of key roster decisions already:. "Sam...
Jones: Beckham Jr. ‘Could Look Pretty Good’ With Cowboys
The owner’s comments come one day after Dallas coach Mike McCarthy seemed to tamp down the idea of signing the free agent.
NFL Draft Profile: Divaad Wilson, Cornerback, UCF Knights
NFL Draft profile scouting report for UCF CB Divaad Wilson
Robert Griffin III Has Very Interesting College Football Playoff Rankings
Following Tuesday's rankings reveal by the College Football Playoff Committee, ESPN's Robert Griffin III gave his own take on who the five best teams in the sport are going into Week 11. And despite a two-score loss to Georgia, RGIII still believes Tennessee deserves a spot in the top-four. Here's...
numberfire.com
Ezekiel Elliott (knee) returning to Cowboys practice Wednesday
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will practice on Wednesday, per head coach Mike McCarthy. Elliott has had 16 full days to recover since suffering an MCL sprain in Week 7 and the Cowboys have indicated that they expect him to play on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers. If Elliott winds up still being hobbled, Tony Pollard will handle more of the backfield work. He had 147 yards from scrimmage and 3 touchdowns with Elliott inactive in Week 8.
Kyler Murray a DNP, Rondale Moore limited in first injury report of Week 10
The Arizona Cardinals began work in Week 10 on Wednesday preparing for the Los Angeles Rams but held a walkthrough instead of a full practice. They are dealing with a number of injuries. The Rams also held only a walkthrough Wednesday. The first injury report of the week for the...
Comments / 0