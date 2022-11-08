Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KETV.com
Nebraska corrections reports missing inmate in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a Lincoln inmate missing Wednesday night. Corrections said 47-year-old Christopher Manzer failed to return to the Community Corrections Center in Lincoln from his community job. He's 5 feet, 10 inches tall, roughly 177 pounds, with brown hair and hazel...
News Channel Nebraska
Separate pursuits near Lincoln, Nebraska City lead to arrests of two women
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people following separate pursuits in southeast Nebraska Wednesday. At approximately 5:00 p.m., a trooper was patrolling I-80 in Lincoln when he came upon a Toyota minivan stopped in the westbound center lane of traffic near mile marker 403, according to NSP spokesperson Cody Thomas. The minivan was nearly struck by multiple vehicles. As the trooper attempted to make contact with the driver, she began driving westbound, Thomas said.
Yardbarker
Nebraska seeks best start in four years, hosts Omaha
Nebraska shoots for its first 2-0 start in four years when it hosts in-state foe Omaha in a nonconference game Thursday night in Lincoln, Neb. The Cornhuskers won their season opener Monday for only the second time in the last four years, beating Maine 79-66 behind 22 points from newcomer Sam Griesel. The North Dakota State transfer was 8 of 12 from the field, adding nine rebounds and three assists, while scoring 18 in the second half.
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska City cancels classes Friday
NEBRASKA CITY - Nebraska City Public Schools has canceled classes/school for Friday, November 11 due to a significant lack of teacher and para substitutes in all buildings. All school activities will continue including the Veteran's Day Program. Currently the district is filling classroom vacancies with substitutes when available, but often...
News Channel Nebraska
The Gift of Music: Lincoln girl receives one-handed saxophone through UNK program
KEARNEY, Neb. – You can see the joy on Claire Bahensky’s face when she plays her new saxophone. Music makes the 10-year-old Lincoln girl happy. It’s something she discovered earlier this year, when students at St. Joseph Catholic School were preparing to transition from plastic recorders to more complex instruments.
News Channel Nebraska
Car wash chain offering free service for veterans
OMAHA, Neb. -- Veterans in the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas can add free car washes to the number of ways their service is being honored Friday. Russell Speeder's Car Wash said they are offering free car washes for veterans and military personnel on Friday. The offer is good at...
News Channel Nebraska
Clearwater, Wahoo organizations receive funding to support local technology
CLEARWATER, Neb. -- Two Nebraska communities are getting funding to improve their technology. The Foundation for Rural Service, the philanthropic arm of The Rural Broadband Association, made an announcement Thursday declaring the recipients of 31 grants totaling over $142,000 to support projects in rural communities, the largest amount ever granted by the foundation.
iheart.com
Nebraska prisoner at Lincoln facility dies in custody
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Nebraska prison inmate dies while in custody. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says 75 year old Terry Inness died on Tuesday at the Reception and Treatment Center. Prison leaders say his sentence started March 16, 2011. Inness was serving a 30- to 40-year sentence for two counts of attempted first degree sexual assault of a child out of Lancaster County.
unothegateway.com
Earthquakes in Nebraska? An unlikely but important reason to prepare
With west coast residents experiencing the majority of earthquakes, it may come as a surprise that earthquakes have been known to happen in the heartland. While Nebraska has never experienced a major earthquake, the event is not entirely unheard of. “Fault scarps are all over the place, so Nebraska is...
Officials: 2 killed in small plane crash in rural Nebraska
A pilot and a passenger in a small airplane were killed when the plane crashed in a rural area near North Platte in central Nebraska, officials said.
HuskerExtra.com
Tip from former Husker helped Nebraska land a top-15 volleyball recruit
The first recruiting tip Christina Hudson gave to Nebraska volleyball coach John Cook was a good one. Most people know Hudson by her maiden name of Christina Houghtelling, the beloved three-sport athlete from small-town Cambridge who went on to be the college volleyball national player of the year in 2005 at Nebraska.
News Channel Nebraska
List: High school student-athletes sign with colleges
Here's a list of high school athletes from the Nebraska panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming who've signed to play collegiate athletics. Not seeing an athlete? Let us know by emailing [email protected]. **. Bridgeport. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Colorado basketball. Scottsbluff. Payton Burda, Black Hills State University basketball. South Platte. Avery...
News Channel Nebraska
Heckey To Leave BCH Foundation
The Director of the Beatrice Community Hospital Foundation will be leaving the position by the end of the year. Gina Heckey who has served as the Foundation director since 2019 is moving to Richmond, Virginia. Heckey talked about her future plans on KWBE's "To Your Health" program on Wednesday morning...
UPDATE: Missing Nebraska inmate taken back into custody after crash
A man convicted of murder out of Pierce County, Nebraska, and reported missing from a correctional facility has been taken back into custody after a crash in Lincoln.
WOWT
Neighboring homes in northwest Omaha face demolition
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Vacant homes that the city labels a danger can be found in an unexpected area of town. In a growing business and residential section of northwest Omaha, a pair of houses don’t seem to fit the part. Near the busy commercial area along North 168th...
WOWT
Nebraska corrections report inmate’s death at Reception and Treatment Center
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services confirmed an inmate’s death Wednesday evening. It’s reported Terry Inness, 75, died at the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln Tuesday. Inness was undergoing treatment for a medical condition according to the release and his cause of death...
klkntv.com
Two in custody after separate pursuits in Nebraska, the patrol says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol arrested two people on Tuesday after brief pursuits in separate areas of the state. Around 3:20 p.m., the patrol was notified of a Pontiac Grand Am driving recklessly on Interstate 80 just west of Lincoln. A trooper found the vehicle moments...
News Channel Nebraska
Iowa teen arrested following pursuit in central Nebraska
AURORA, Neb. -- Authorities arrested an Iowa teen after a pursuit in central Nebraska. The Nebraska State Patrol said that around 9:50 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper saw a Jeep Liberty speeding on Highway 34 between Phillips and Aurora. NSP said the trooper tried to do a traffic stop, but the...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Women’s Basketball signs two top prospects in 2023 class
The Nebraska Cornhuskers women’s basketball team had a big day for the start of the early signing period in the 2023 recruiting cycle. The Huskers head coach Amy Williams announced that a pair of state players of the year have officially signed with Nebraska. That includes two-time North Dakota Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Logan Nissley and 2021 Missouri Gatorade Girls Basketball Player of the Year Natalie Potts.
KSNB Local4
The Nebraska State Board of Education District 6 set to choose a new representative
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Board of Education is set to choose a new person to representative the sixth district on Midterm Election night. District 6 includes Hall, Adams, and Buffalo counties, and voters will be choosing a representative for that body. The two women running for the spot are Sherry Jones and Danielle Helzer. Both are former educators, and expressed concerns over handling of proposed health standards talked about at the state level.
Comments / 0