Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
Central CT State University, Smalley Elementary School partner to help the hungry
NEW BRITAIN – Central CT State University and Smalley Elementary School have partnered up to help the hungry with a supper fundraiser coming up soon. An Empty Bowls Event is set to take place at Smalley, 175 West St., New Britain, on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
New Britain Herald
PARC plans Thanksgiving Bowling Classic fundraiser
PLAINVILLE – PARC plans Thanksgiving Bowling Classic fundraiser on Nov. 19. PARC is continuing to celebrate its 65th birthday at the 19th Annual Frank Robinson Sr. Thanksgiving Bowling Classic on Saturday, Nov. 19. Participants can choose bowling or mini golf at the fundraiser to be held at Lessard Lanes, 136 New Britain Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m.
New Britain Herald
How CAN I Help Newington? We have your answer right here
NEWINGTON – A program that began at the height of the pandemic has earned thousands of dollars for charity causes in town and can only grow more from here, organizers say. Newington Parks and Recreation Department staff have put out a call to local non-profit organizations in an effort to help even more community groups through their “How CAN I Help Newington?” initiative.
New Britain Herald
Cooley victorious over Martinez for 22nd House District
PLAINVILLE – Republican Francis Rexford Cooley emerged victorious on Tuesday night over his opponent, Rebecca Martinez, in a race that was wide open after the retirement of Bill Petit. Cooley, according to unofficial results, was victorious in a bid to represent the newly redrawn 22nd House District – which...
New Britain Herald
Joseph P. Shemansky
Joseph P. Shemansky, of New Britain, entered into Eternal Life on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at his home. He was the son of the late Joseph and Eleanor (Saks) Shemansky. He was born in New Britain on May 20, 1957 and he attended local schools, St. Thomas Seminary and the University of Hartford. He retired from the State of CT at Cedarcrest Hospital, and CVH after 30 years in 2012.
New Britain Herald
Turco excited for next two years in office, plus rest of Newington Election Day winners
NEWINGTON – State Rep. Gary Turco defeated GOP opponent Nancy Cappello for the 27th House District seat Tuesday, winning nearly 59% of the vote according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday. Cappello had hoped to secure the lead, with plans of repealing the police...
New Britain Herald
Dr. Dolores Podhajski LeConche
Dr. Dolores Podhajski LeConche passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2022. Born in New Britain, Dolores was the cherished daughter of the late Charles and Blanche Podhajski. She attended local schools and graduated from New Britain High School. She received her bachelor's degree from Central Connecticut State University, and master's and doctoral degrees from Columbia University.
New Britain Herald
Veach, Fazzino come out on top in Berlin, plus more winners
BERLIN – The results are finally in and Donna Veach and Jonathan “Jack” Fazzino came out on top as the winners for their races in the mid-term elections held on Tuesday. The Republican incumbent Veach, who is also a town councilor and development director at the Youth Museum & Hungerford Nature Center, was re-elected for State Representative of District 30.
New Britain Herald
Laurie Ann 'Lulu' Siwik
Laurie Ann “Lulu” Siwik, age 50, passed away on Nov. 7, 2022. She was born on June 5, 1972 to her parents Carol and Dennis Siwik who have predeceased her. She is survived by her three children, Brianna Pina, Avionna Jones, Jackson Forte; her granddaughter, Nylah Santiago; her sister, Julie Siwik and her brother, Justin Siwik; and her two aunts, Elaine Patterson & Joyce Hammick.
New Britain Herald
Turco leading 27th District race in Newington, New Britain; other Democrats also ahead
NEWINGTON – State Rep. Gary Turco was leading GOP opponent Nancy Cappello for the 27th House District seat Tuesday night. Unofficial results that came in indicated that the incumbent candidate was ahead by 1,000 votes. That did not include about 1,600 absentee ballots that had yet to be counted.
New Britain Herald
1,600 patients to be provided assistance at free dental clinic
FARMINGTON – The Connecticut Foundation for Dental Outreach will host its 15th Connecticut Mission of Mercy Free Dental Clinic (CTMOM) on Nov. 12 and 13. CTMOM provides dental care for individuals who are unable to afford medical assistance. “It is wonderful to be able to provide dental care to...
New Britain Herald
Republicans lead in Southington races
SOUTHINGTON – Republican candidates led local races Tuesday night, but absentee ballots are still being counted. Republicans gathered at Friend’s Café and Democrats gathered at Anthony Jack’s on election night were both hopeful but apprehensive. Both locations were packed, with people expressing uncertainty about the outcome as they awaited results.
New Britain Herald
Ann Victoria Dombrowik
Ann Victoria Dombrowik's body expired in Jan. 2007, when she was diagnosed and treated for lymphoma. She lived fully in the spirit until her fifth physical death on Nov. 7, 2022. She was a lifetime cardholding member in good standing of the "But you look good" club. She proudly served the City of New Britain for 25 years in the capacity of administrative assistant in the Tax Collector's office, a job she thoroughly enjoyed until failing eyesight compelled her to retire to a more pleasant lifestyle of quilt making and viewing movies at the library. She is forever grateful to the City for retaining her employment throughout two stints on dialysis, two kidney transplants, a broken foot, a broken leg, and a broken shoulder, all caused by the very medications that kept her alive.
New Britain Herald
New Britain issues Drought Watch
NEW BRITAIN – The City issued a Drought Watch this week after reservoir capacities dipped below 60%. Customers of the New Britain Water Department have been asked to voluntarily reduce their water usage by 10% in order to restore proper levels. The City’s Emergency Water Contingency Plan, adopted in...
New Britain Herald
No. 6 New Britain sweeps No. 27 Middletown in CIAC First Round
The No. 6 New Britain Golden Hurricanes girls’ volleyball team (17-3) made quick work of the visiting No. 27 Middletown Blue Dragons (7-10) on Monday night in the CIAC Class LL First Round. The Canes took down the Dragons in straight sets and never allowed more than 12 points at any point.
New Britain Herald
Paul E. Chasse
Paul E. Chasse, 91, of Burlington, beloved husband of 64 years to Elizabeth Anne “Betty” (McCormick) Chasse, passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 6th, 2022. Born June 16th, 1931 in St. Agatha, ME, he was the son of the late Donat and Yvonne (Ouellette) Chasse. Paul was a United States Army veteran, serving with distinction during the Korean War. Prior to retiring, he was a Machinist with Marlin-Rockwell and a carpenter with Joseph Chasse Builders.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Alex De DeJesus, 52, 155 Washington St. Apt. 7, New Britain, operate/parks unregistered mv, failure to insure private motor vehicle. Valery Marie Irizarry, 21, 22 Dogwood Ln., South Windsor, il op mv und 14-140 suspension (sbs), failure to insure private motor vehicle. Jose F. Ramos, 40, 335 High St. Apt....
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Roberto Ettorre, 50, of 32 Roseleah Ave., Plainville, was charged Oct. 24 with sixth degree larceny. Mark Steven Kevorkian, 67, of 147 Lyon St., New Britain, was charged Oct. 24 with conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny. Matthew Mark Kevorkian, 27, of 244 Carriage Dr., Meriden, was charged Oct. 24...
New Britain Herald
Democrats sweep on Election Night in New Britain; Republicans celebrate passage of Charter amendments
NEW BRITAIN – Democrats swept the legislature in Tuesday’s election, while republicans celebrated the passage of amendments to the City’s Charter. New Britain’s contingent was led by Sen. Rick Lopes, who won by 53% to defeat Republican Town Committee Chairman Tremell Collins for the 6th District seat, according to unofficial results Wednesday. Collins was favored by about 47% of voters in the 6th Senate District, which includes parts of Farmington and Berlin as well as New Britain.
New Britain Herald
Close Race for a Few Candidates in Berlin Midterm Elections
BERLIN- An influx of voting and a machine malfunction pushed back the already anxious moment of hearing the results for this year’s midterm elections. While a majority of the results are in and can be reported late into the night the DTC and RTC are still waiting for votes from a few towns.
Comments / 0