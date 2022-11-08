Ann Victoria Dombrowik's body expired in Jan. 2007, when she was diagnosed and treated for lymphoma. She lived fully in the spirit until her fifth physical death on Nov. 7, 2022. She was a lifetime cardholding member in good standing of the "But you look good" club. She proudly served the City of New Britain for 25 years in the capacity of administrative assistant in the Tax Collector's office, a job she thoroughly enjoyed until failing eyesight compelled her to retire to a more pleasant lifestyle of quilt making and viewing movies at the library. She is forever grateful to the City for retaining her employment throughout two stints on dialysis, two kidney transplants, a broken foot, a broken leg, and a broken shoulder, all caused by the very medications that kept her alive.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO