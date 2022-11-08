Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Dr. Dolores Podhajski LeConche
Dr. Dolores Podhajski LeConche passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2022. Born in New Britain, Dolores was the cherished daughter of the late Charles and Blanche Podhajski. She attended local schools and graduated from New Britain High School. She received her bachelor's degree from Central Connecticut State University, and master's and doctoral degrees from Columbia University.
New Britain Herald
New Britain issues Drought Watch
NEW BRITAIN – The City issued a Drought Watch this week after reservoir capacities dipped below 60%. Customers of the New Britain Water Department have been asked to voluntarily reduce their water usage by 10% in order to restore proper levels. The City’s Emergency Water Contingency Plan, adopted in...
New Britain Herald
Southington Genealogical Society has helped to clean up Merriman Burying Ground
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Genealogical Society has helped to clean up the Merriman Burying Ground. It has been a longstanding tradition for the Southington Genealogical Society to beautify the historic cemetery on Marion Ave. Members gathered to rake leaves and remove sticks at the burying ground on Oct. 29.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Alex De DeJesus, 52, 155 Washington St. Apt. 7, New Britain, operate/parks unregistered mv, failure to insure private motor vehicle. Valery Marie Irizarry, 21, 22 Dogwood Ln., South Windsor, il op mv und 14-140 suspension (sbs), failure to insure private motor vehicle. Jose F. Ramos, 40, 335 High St. Apt....
New Britain Herald
Central CT State University, Smalley Elementary School partner to help the hungry
NEW BRITAIN – Central CT State University and Smalley Elementary School have partnered up to help the hungry with a supper fundraiser coming up soon. An Empty Bowls Event is set to take place at Smalley, 175 West St., New Britain, on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
New Britain Herald
Ann Victoria Dombrowik
Ann Victoria Dombrowik's body expired in Jan. 2007, when she was diagnosed and treated for lymphoma. She lived fully in the spirit until her fifth physical death on Nov. 7, 2022. She was a lifetime cardholding member in good standing of the "But you look good" club. She proudly served the City of New Britain for 25 years in the capacity of administrative assistant in the Tax Collector's office, a job she thoroughly enjoyed until failing eyesight compelled her to retire to a more pleasant lifestyle of quilt making and viewing movies at the library. She is forever grateful to the City for retaining her employment throughout two stints on dialysis, two kidney transplants, a broken foot, a broken leg, and a broken shoulder, all caused by the very medications that kept her alive.
New Britain Herald
No. 6 New Britain sweeps No. 27 Middletown in CIAC First Round
The No. 6 New Britain Golden Hurricanes girls’ volleyball team (17-3) made quick work of the visiting No. 27 Middletown Blue Dragons (7-10) on Monday night in the CIAC Class LL First Round. The Canes took down the Dragons in straight sets and never allowed more than 12 points at any point.
New Britain Herald
Cooley victorious over Martinez for 22nd House District
PLAINVILLE – Republican Francis Rexford Cooley emerged victorious on Tuesday night over his opponent, Rebecca Martinez, in a race that was wide open after the retirement of Bill Petit. Cooley, according to unofficial results, was victorious in a bid to represent the newly redrawn 22nd House District – which...
New Britain Herald
Veach, Fazzino come out on top in Berlin, plus more winners
BERLIN – The results are finally in and Donna Veach and Jonathan “Jack” Fazzino came out on top as the winners for their races in the mid-term elections held on Tuesday. The Republican incumbent Veach, who is also a town councilor and development director at the Youth Museum & Hungerford Nature Center, was re-elected for State Representative of District 30.
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Roberto Ettorre, 50, of 32 Roseleah Ave., Plainville, was charged Oct. 24 with sixth degree larceny. Mark Steven Kevorkian, 67, of 147 Lyon St., New Britain, was charged Oct. 24 with conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny. Matthew Mark Kevorkian, 27, of 244 Carriage Dr., Meriden, was charged Oct. 24...
New Britain Herald
Turco excited for next two years in office, plus rest of Newington Election Day winners
NEWINGTON – State Rep. Gary Turco defeated GOP opponent Nancy Cappello for the 27th House District seat Tuesday, winning nearly 59% of the vote according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday. Cappello had hoped to secure the lead, with plans of repealing the police...
New Britain Herald
Holiday Card Contest opens for Newington students
NEWINGTON – Students in town have been invited to design holiday cards by Superintendent of Schools Dr. Maureen Brummett. Her second annual Holiday Card Contest kicked off recently and the deadline for submissions is Friday, Nov. 18. “Last year I received well over 300 entries,” Brummett said. Winners...
New Britain Herald
How CAN I Help Newington? We have your answer right here
NEWINGTON – A program that began at the height of the pandemic has earned thousands of dollars for charity causes in town and can only grow more from here, organizers say. Newington Parks and Recreation Department staff have put out a call to local non-profit organizations in an effort to help even more community groups through their “How CAN I Help Newington?” initiative.
New Britain Herald
Earth Observed exhibit coming to New Britain Museum of American Art
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Museum of American Art will be presenting a special exhibition, Edward Burtynsky: Earth Observed, which will open Friday, November 18. Edward Burtynsky: Earth Observed is comprised of examples from nearly every series of Burtynsky’s output from the 1980s to today. For over 40 years, his images of the global industrial landscape have captured surreal, abstract and even painterly aspects of natural and human systems on Earth including quarries, mines, and global manufacturing.
New Britain Herald
Woman shot at Newington auto parts store is pregnant, police say
NEWINGTON – One of two victims of a shooting at a local auto parts store was pregnant. According to police, the woman who was shot has been listed in stable condition. The other employee shot, a man, remains in critical condition. The shooting was reported Sunday at O’Reilly Auto...
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Victor Mouzone, 24, of 43 Cope Farms Road, Farmington, was charged Oct. 27 with disorderly conduct, third degree assault, second degree unlawful restraint and interfering with officers/resisting arrest. Robert M. Amato, 60, of 48 Pond St., East Haven, was charged Oct. 27 with third degree larceny. Anthony J. Martino, 35,...
New Britain Herald
Hartford man pleads guilty to role in robbery, beating of New Britain pizza delivery man
Donovan Coombs, 23, struck a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court – where he pleaded guilty to felony charges of first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and first-degree failure to appear. The plea deal comes on the heels of Coombs previously indicating he was going...
New Britain Herald
Republicans lead in Southington races
SOUTHINGTON – Republican candidates led local races Tuesday night, but absentee ballots are still being counted. Republicans gathered at Friend’s Café and Democrats gathered at Anthony Jack’s on election night were both hopeful but apprehensive. Both locations were packed, with people expressing uncertainty about the outcome as they awaited results.
New Britain Herald
UMass rolls past Central Connecticut in season opener 94-67
AMHERST, Mass. (AP) - T.J. Weeks scored 16 points as UMass beat Central Connecticut State 94-67 in a season opener on Monday night. Weeks shot 6-for-11, including 3-for-6 from beyond the arc for the Minutemen. Dyondre Dominguez scored 15 points and added seven rebounds. RJ Luis had 14 points. The...
New Britain Herald
1,600 patients to be provided assistance at free dental clinic
FARMINGTON – The Connecticut Foundation for Dental Outreach will host its 15th Connecticut Mission of Mercy Free Dental Clinic (CTMOM) on Nov. 12 and 13. CTMOM provides dental care for individuals who are unable to afford medical assistance. “It is wonderful to be able to provide dental care to...
