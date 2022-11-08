Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Red Wings’ Matt Luff out long-term following dangerous hit
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings were pleased with Matt Luff’s performance after he was brought up from the Grand Rapids Griffins as a reinforcement. But now Luff will be idled long-term. Coach Derek Lalonde said after Tuesday’s 3-2 shootout loss to the Montreal Canadiens that the team...
CBS Sports
Islanders' Anders Lee: Misses morning skate
Lee did not participate in morning skate Thursday for an undisclosed reason, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports. While no reason was given for his absence, Lee is not expected to miss the game Thursday versus the Coyotes. Lee could've missed the skate due to a personal reason, maintenance, or a nagging injury. The Isles don't disclose any injury information. If Lee is unable to play Thursday, Ross Johnston is expected to take his place in the lineup.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Resumes skating
Oshie (lower body) was on the ice prior to Wednesday's morning skate, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie has not played since exiting early in a 3-0 win over the Predators on Oct. 29, but his return to the ice is a welcome sight for a Capitals team besieged by injuries at every position. The 35-year-old remains on IR for now. and there isn't a clear timeline for his return, but he's making some progress in his recovery.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Look to Carry Momentum into Buffalo on Tuesday
Nov. 8, 2022 | 5:00 pm MST | Keybank Center, Buffalo, NY. The Arizona Coyotes started their road trip on a high note, scoring three unanswered goals in the third period on Saturday to beat the Washington Capitals. Now the goal is to keep that momentum going against the Sabres...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Fuels comeback win
Smith scored two goals -- one short-handed, the other the overtime winner -- and added five hits and four shots on net in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs. Smith's offense is starting to sizzle -- he's scored five times in the last three games, including two on the power play and his shortie Tuesday. His overtime tally was also his second game-winner of the campaign. The 31-year-old winger has seven goals, five assists, 48 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-7 rating through 14 contests, and he's thriving on the Golden Knights' second line.
FOX Sports
Penguins lose 2 D-men, beat Caps to end 7-game losing streak
WASHINGTON (AP) — Already down two defensemen to injury, the Pittsburgh Penguins were in desperation mode when Jeff Petry skated off in pain and left them with just three healthy players at the position. Veteran forward Jeff Carter to the rescue. Carter skated a shift on defense in his...
Red Wings’ 2022-23 Trade Targets: Anaheim Ducks
Due to a splendid three-game winning streak, the Detroit Red Wings currently sport a 7-3-2 record and are second in the deep Atlantic Division. Although the season is still quite young, this is promising, as this could finally be the year that we see them back in the postseason. If they maintain this excellent stretch of play as the year progresses, expect them to be buyers at this year’s trade deadline.
Coyotes win second straight on trip, defeat Sabres 4-1
Matias Maccelli, Liam O’Brien, and Clayton Keller each had a goal and an assist as the Arizona Coyotes recorded a
Zamboni stalls, Sabres skid to 3rd straight loss
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres lost 4-1 against the Coyotes at KeyBank Center on Tuesday night in a game that was delayed during the second intermission when an ice resurfacing machine malfunctioned. Watch the broken down Zamboni get towed away by another Zamboni here. Opening a four-game homestand with their third loss in a […]
CBS Sports
Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Provides power-play assist
Zuccarello notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Ducks. Zuccarello snapped a four-game point drought when he set up a Kirill Kaprizov goal in the third period. The only times last year Zuccarello went four team games without a point were on two occasions when he was hurt, so this has been a discouraging drought for the 35-year-old. He's still at 13 points (nine on the power play) with 38 shots on net, eight hits, eight PIM and a minus-8 rating through 13 contests this season.
CBS Sports
Blues' Brayden Schenn: Plays up to demotion
Schenn scored a goal during Monday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins. Schenn, who was demoted to the third line before Monday's opening faceoff, responded with his first goal in four outings. Attempting to spark the Blues' futile offense, Schenn converted on a second-period, game-tying marker. Linemate Jordan Kyrou completed a give-and-go helper on Schenn's third goal of the season. Schenn finished with four hits and an even rating during 18:20 of ice time versus the Bruins. In his previous six outings, he was a combined minus-12.
CBS Sports
Blues' Josh Leivo: Brought up to big club
Leivo was recalled by the Blues on Wednesday. At this point it isn't clear if Leivo will draw into the lineup immediately Thursday against San Jose. If he does, look for him to occupy a bottom-six role against the Sharks. Leivo's gone scoreless through three top-level appearances this year.
Yardbarker
Sabres’ Tage Thompson Continuing His Remarkable Rise
One of the biggest points of interest surrounding the Buffalo Sabres entering this fall was whether or not Tage Thompson’s quantum leap last season was an apparition. It’s a question commonly asked after a player comes from out of nowhere in such a dramatic way and Sabres fans had to be wondering the same. Thompson has wasted no time answering that, however.
Yardbarker
Flyers, Tortorella, and “Trash” Analytics
“I have certain analytics that I think are good, and I think most of them are trash because I believe in the eye test.”. John Tortorella doesn’t mince words, and he is gaining traction in Philadelphia. The perception of an old-school, grizzled veteran coach whipping a group of underachievers into shape appeals to a fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate for the past decade. The Flyers have started the 2022-23 season with a solid 7-3-2 record considering their underwhelming offensive firepower, their early schedule filled with teams coming off playoff appearances, and their vicious cycle of injury problems.
Blackhawks Reassign Dylan Wells to Rockford After He Clears Waivers
Hawks reassign Wells to Rockford after he clears waivers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks have reassigned goaltender Dylan Wells to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced Tuesday. He was placed on waivers on Monday and cleared 24 hours later. With Petr Mrazek...
NHL
Kariya assisted Ducks when they traded for Selanne in 1996
Hall of Fame forward shares other insights in interview with Fischler. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week Fischler shares an interview with Hockey Hall of Famer and former...
FOX Sports
Toronto takes on Pittsburgh after Liljegren's 2-goal showing
Pittsburgh Penguins (4-6-2, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (7-4-3, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Maple Leafs host the Pittsburgh Penguins after Timothy Liljegren's two-goal game against the Vegas Golden Knights in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss. Toronto is 5-1-1 in home...
CBS Sports
Ravens' DeSean Jackson: Dealing with minor injury
Ravens coach John Harbaugh said that Jackson was forced out with a minor soft-tissue injury during Monday's 27-13 win against the Saints, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Jackson appears to have picked up this issue at some point during this contest, as he did not come into Monday...
CBS Sports
Phillies' Damon Jones: Sent to Lehigh Valley
Jones (shoulder) was outrighted to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday. Jones dealt with a left shoulder impingement for most of the 2022 season and will be outrighted to the minors as a procedural move to remove him from the 60-day injured list for now. It's unclear what his status will be for the start of spring training in 2023.
