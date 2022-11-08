Read full article on original website
Deadly Tropical Storm Nicole batters Florida beaches as it moves north
Nicole made landfall along the east coast of Florida as a hurricane early Thursday morning, but even though it's now a weakening tropical storm as it moves over land, relentless impacts such as coastal flooding, beach erosion, heavy rain, gusty winds and tornadoes will continue to spread across Florida, the Southeast and up the Eastern Seaboard through Friday.
Daytona Beach Shores condos evacuated amid fears of collapse from Hurricane Nicole erosion
Residents living in six oceanfront condominiums in Daytona Beach Shores were asked to evacuate Wednesday as coastal erosion because of Hurricane Nicole has raised fears of a collapse.
At least two EF-3 tornadoes confirmed during deadly tornado outbreak in central US
Cleanup efforts and storm surveys will continue after severe thunderstorms spawned several powerful tornadoes in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Friday.
Subtropical Storm Nicole updates: Could make landfall as a hurricane in Florida
NEW YORK — A number of severe weather alerts are now in effect along Florida's east coast as Subtropical Storm Nicole makes its way toward the Sunshine State. The National Weather Service has warned that Nicole could be as strong as a hurricane when it arrives in eastern Florida late Wednesday.
Hurricane Roslyn strengthens to a Category 4 while heading towards Mexico before landfall this weekend
Forming off the western coast of Mexico, Hurricane Roslyn has strengthened into a major Category 4 storm and is expected to make landfall this weekend, forecasts show.
Tropical Storm Nicole hits Florida sending floodwater gushing through St Augustine
Tropical Storm Nicole has sent floodwater gushing through coastal areas of Florida as strong winds and rain hammered the area. This video shows vehicles navigating pooling water in downtown St Augustine on the northeast coast of the state. The National Hurricane Center expects Nicole to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane overnight on Wednesday, 9 November, as it progresses toward the US.Floridians were also warned of dangerous storm surges on Thursday, which will also impact coastal Georgia.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Transformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits FloridaBuilding collapses in Daytona Beach Shores as Tropical Storm Nicole nears FloridaTransformer explodes in Miami as Tropical Storm Nicole hits Florida
Latest track sends Subtropical Storm Nicole right across NC
The latest track for Subtropical Storm Nicole sends the storm right across North Carolina later this week. Nicole formed Monday and will bring heavy rain to N.C. by Friday. The storm on Tuesday was 400 northeast of the Bahamas. WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner said Nicole could be hurricane strength before...
Roslyn Expected to Become Hurricane
Tropical Storm Roslyn is expected to reach hurricane strength before making landfall on Mexico’s west coast this weekend, bringing torrential rains and threats of flash floods. The storm is expected to bring as much as 8 inches (20 centimeters) of rainfall to the region, which could lead to flash...
DeSantis declares state of emergency in 34 Florida counties, including Hillsborough, Pasco
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday declared a state of emergency in 34 Florida counties, including Hillsborough and Pasco, as Subtropical Storm Nicole threatened to bring rough weather to the state. Nicole formed in the Atlantic on Monday morning. Forecasters predict it will strengthen into a hurricane and make landfall in...
See why Hurricane Nicole's expected landfall will be historic
CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri breaks down the latest forecast for Hurricane Nicole as the category 1 storm approaches the coast of Florida.
Florida yards dissolve into the ocean as waves from Nicole batter beachside properties
Several homes in Port Orange, Florida, are inching closer to the ocean as waves and rising waters crash onto shore.
Watch: Live look at Nicole taking aim at Florida, Carolinas
Hurricane Nicole's impacts are being felt on Florida's east coast, where heavy rain, wind and coastal flooding are already ongoing.
Here is what’s closed, canceled, or open due to Hurricane Nicole
With the impending hurricane impacting Florida, a number of schools and services have announced closures on Wednesday while some will remain open. Broward County Public Schools and Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced Tuesday that schools and district offices would be closed Wednesday. All before and after-school activities are also canceled,...
Watch: Devastating damage left behind after tornado slams East Texas town
The small town of Powderly was unrecognizable after a tornado swept through on Friday.
Watch: Dangerous tornadoes captured on camera tearing through Texas
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
Nicole to make landfall in Florida tonight, spreading dangerous conditions across peninsula
Expansive Tropical Storm Nicole will impact the northern Bahamas today and make landfall on the east coast of Florida tonight.
'It could have ended a whole lot differently': Texas family blessed to be alive after tornado tears apart home
Wes Brown and his family are alive and blessed.
Know your zone: Florida evacuation map shows who will have to leave before a hurricane strikes
A threat from any tropical system means millions of people in Florida could be asked by local governments to head to higher ground, but with a population of more than 22 million in the state, finding out who will need to seek shelter could be a complicated task.
Tropical Storm Nicole Expected To Make Landfall In Florida Tonight
Forecasters expect the storm to make landfall tonight between West Palm Beach and Vero Beach.
Major winter storm forecast to impact parts of the Northern Plains, U.S.
There is increasing confidence that a significant winter storm will affect parts of the Northern Plains later this week. While uncertainty into the exact track and strength of this system remains, it is likely that some areas will receive heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain. Confidence continues to increase that...
