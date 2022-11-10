ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoFundMe For Kylah Spring Soars Past Goal After University Of Kentucky Racist Attacks Black Student

By NewsOne Staff
NewsOne
NewsOne
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KSrF4_0j39Ch8d00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eSLtI_0j39Ch8d00

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

UPDATED: 4:15 p.m. ET, Nov. 10

Originally published on Nov. 8

A GoFundMe account has exceeded its goal of raising a certain amount of money to benefit a Black student at the University of Kentucky who is the recent victim of a racist assault documented on viral video footage.

The online fundraising effort soared Thursday past its goal of $10,000. The funds will be given to Kylah Spring, a freshman who was violently accosted by now-former University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing, who used the N-word more than 200 times in the encounter early Sunday morning in the lobby of a dormitory on campus in Lexington. She blamed her behavior on having too much to drink.

Rosing has since withdrawn from the university, which never took decisive action against the young white woman who subsequently announced plans to enter a rehabilitation center (though it’s unclear if the rehab is for alcohol or racism).

Original story:

A GoFundMe account has begun on behalf of the Black college student in Kentucky who was seen on a viral video being violently attacked by a white student repeating the N-word in an apparent hateful and drunken rage.

Kylah Spring was working in a University of Kentucky dormitory early Sunday morning when she confronted Sophia Rosing, the white student who appeared intoxicated and did not produce the required ID to enter an elevator.

That’s when Rosing got violent, and racist, spewing the N-word dozens of times during a one-sided fight that Spring and another Black student attempted to de-escalate and fend off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dkVAD_0j39Ch8d00

Kylah Spring. | Source: GoFundMe

The online fundraising effort was started by a freshman at the University of Kentucky to make sure that Spring stays “on her feet for the rest of the year” since it is unclear whether she will return to the job that put her in harm’s way.

Spring posted her own videos to social media following the racist encounter to explain what happened and said Rosing “stumbled across the front desk over to the elevator and she started talking to the elevator.” Spring said her job duties require her to intervene and call a resident assistant (RA) if she sees a student that appears to be “very drunk.”

Spring said when she asked Rosing if she was okay, the response was unadulterated and anti-Black racism.

“She continues to look at me and she starts calling me a nigger,” Spring said before adding: “She kept saying it.”

Spring said she tried to keep Rosing from getting inside the dorm elevator because there was no evidence she stayed there. That’s when she was peppered with the N-word and then some.

“Do my chores, bitch,” Spring said Rosing exclaimed in response.

Spring said Rosing bit her arm, punched her in the face, kicked her in the stomach, used a grocery cart in the dorm lobby as a weapon and bit another Black student trying to help before the RA showed up.

Rosing was ultimately arrested later Sunday and booked at the Fayette County Detention Center on charges of public intoxication, third-degree assault of a police officer, fourth-degree assault and second-degree disorderly conduct. She was seen accompanied by her parents after being released on a $10,000 bond on Monday.

A statement attributed to Rosing blamed her behavior on the alcohol and insisted she is “not a racist.”

A video tweeted last year showing an apparent drunken Rosing mocking someone’s economic status surfaced on social media in the wake of her racist controversy.

On Monday night, Spring spoke during an apparent campus vigil and vowed before a large crowd that Rosing “will not break my spirit.”

It was in that context that the GoFundMe was started to support Spring through this ordeal.

As of Tuesday morning, less than $300 of the GoFundMe’s goal of $10,000 had been raised.

Meanwhile, the University of Kentucky had not handed down any disciplinary action against Rosing as of Tuesday morning. The court, on the other hand, ordered Rosing to have no contact with the dormitory or Spring and she cannot consume alcohol, according to the Lexington Herald-Leader .

This is America.

SEE ALSO:

BYU Athletic Director Calls Fan’s Racist Abuse Of Duke Volleyball Player Everything Except ‘Racist’

University Of Utah Investigates Alleged KKK Campus Recruiting, Feces Smeared On Black Student’s Dorm

The post GoFundMe For Kylah Spring Soars Past Goal After University Of Kentucky Racist Attacks Black Student appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 145

Lilith
5d ago

why in the world does she need funds? now she doesn't wanna work because of this? I mean white chick was waaaay out of line but dealing with a drunk while on duty at uni isn't worthy of 10000 in donations...imo anyway

Reply(26)
65
Paula Whittier
4d ago

WOW!!!! Mind boggling, is this the best our society can do??? Letting rude nasty and self initialed racist people, attacking, and spewing " their Hate speech upon others who are just trying to keep people safe and go about their lives,? Until a nasty "Karen " chooses to act out and be abusive to equal students... Because she has money, and she is white with privilege 🙄, Please 🙏 no place for her or that!!!!. I'm sure her parents are so proud 👏.

Reply(8)
27
Brot Worst
4d ago

I was threated and harassed by 3 African Americans in a restaurant once, just because I was white. What about all the times you've broke into my house and taken the things I've worked so hard to have? Where's my $10,000?

Reply(5)
36
 

