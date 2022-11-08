ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NEWSBTC

Crypto News Alert: Top 5 Cryptocurrencies To Buy That Could Potentially Give You 50x Profits

Decentralised finance is one of the main characteristics that attract people to cryptocurrencies. It was created to let people connect directly without the use of a middleman or centralised authority. Banks and other financial organisations are no longer compelled to charge customers to utilise their services as a result of decentralised finance.
u.today

Bitcoin Predicted to Hit $250,000 in Six Months by Tim Draper

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoslate.com

Coinbase, Kraken down as Bitcoin breaks below June low

Kraken and Coinbase have both been experiencing connectivity issues in the past hour. Just before 19:00 UTC, Kraken announced that it was investigating reports from users who reportedly had difficulty connecting to Kraken both on desktop and mobile. The issue was still being investigated at press time. Coinbase noted a...
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Markets Bleed $130 Billion in 12 Hours as Contagion Continues

Crypto markets are hemorrhaging at the moment in one of the largest daily slumps this year. The move has been ignited by this week’s FTX and Binance battle. In one of the largest and fastest market crashes of the year, $132 billion has been wiped out of crypto assets. What is more remarkable is that this has happened over the past 12 hours.
cryptopotato.com

Binance is Highly Unlikely to Complete FTX Rescue Deal: Report

Binance may be about to withdraw from its agreement to financially support its rival exchange. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is reportedly ready to back out of a deal to rescue FTX only a day after announcing its buyout deal. A review of FTX’s financials has apparently led...
cryptoglobe.com

BitGo: Wrapped Dogecoin (wDoge) Allows $DOGE Holders to Interact With Ethereum DApps

Recently, BitGo, which works with clients, partners, and regulators to “deliver innovative security, custody, and liquidity solutions”, introduced a new cryptocurrency that should be of great interest to $DOGE holders: Wrapped Dogecoin (wDoge) on Ethereum. In a blog post published last Thursday (November 3), BitGo introduced wDoge, and...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Issues Ethereum Alert, Says ETH Could Mirror 2018 Bear Market and Plummet Over 73%

A popular crypto strategist is warning that leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) is likely now en route to print fresh bear market lows. Crypto analyst Justin Bennett tells his 110,700 Twitter followers that leading smart contract platform Ethereum appears to be setting up for an even deeper plunge after losing nearly 15% of its value in the last 24 hours.
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Says Crypto Exchange Has Zero Material Exposure to FTX or FTT

The chief executive of Coinbase is making it crystal clear to stakeholders that the top US-based crypto exchange has no investments in its troubled competitor FTX. Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that Coinbase has zero “material exposure” to crypto derivatives exchange FTX, its native FTX Token (FTT) or its sister company Alameda Research.
cryptoglobe.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Shares His Crypto Predictions for the Next 5 Years

On Thursday (3 November 2022), Coinbase Global, Inc. released it Q3 2022 financial results, and during the earnings call that followed the release of Coinbase’s Q3 2022 Shareholder Letter, Co-Founder and CEO Brian Armstrong shared his predictions for the next five years. According to the transcript of Coinbase’s Q3...
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC) Investors Flock To the Flasko (FLSK) Presale

Many recently released cryptocurrencies can take the place of more well-known ones. Leading figures in the cryptocurrency sector have chosen Flasko as one of the cryptocurrencies that will be the hot investment in 2023. One of the top crypto investments in 2023 will be Flasko, which analysts estimate will do very well than some currencies like Ethereum (ETH) and Litecoin (LTC).
bitcoinist.com

Overtaking Ethereum and Litecoin, Big Eyes Coin is Changing the Cryptocurrency Industry

Since their emergence, cryptocurrencies have played a significant role in the global financial system. This has resulted in the creation of many different coins, all of which are in a competitive position to provide unparalleled services to their respective user bases. Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and Big Eyes Coin (BIG)...
tokenist.com

Fidelity to Offer Commission-Free Crypto Trading in 35 States

Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. This Thursday, Fidelity started allowing customers to sign-up for its commission-free crypto trading service. The service is offered through Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of the investment behemoth.
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Markets Lost $70B Amid Binance-FTX Drama (Market Watch)

FTX’s native cryptocurrency is among the poorest performers today, following the recent drama with Binance. After several days of trading above the coveted $20,000 line, bitcoin took a turn for the worse and dropped below that level. Most altcoins are also well in the red, led by FTT’s massive...
Yahoo!

Bitcoin, crypto plunge as FTX-Binance deal raises contagion concerns

Cryptocurrencies plunged Tuesday as investors digested an emergency deal struck for an undisclosed sum between major crypto exchanges Binance and FTX. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) tumbled 13% over the last 24 hours from $19,800 to a period low of $17,603, the largest one-day drop since June. It has since recovered above $18,600 per coin. The second largest cryptocurrency, ether (ETH-USD) sold off by 15% on the day from $1,468 to $1,318. FTX's exchange token FTT, fell by as much as 84% on the day from $16.56 to $3. It is now trading above $5.
cryptopotato.com

Binance Will Not Acquire FTX, Exchange Confirms

Binance said FTX’s financial situation is beyond the larger exchange’s ability to help. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, has backed out of its agreement to purchase FTX just one day after signing an agreement to rescue the company on Tuesday. Binance said its decision was made...
marketplace.org

Crypto exchange Binance walks away from FTX deal

Prices of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are spiraling for a second day as crypto exchange Binance announced it would not be taking over its closest rival, FTX. FTX counts Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen as investors, and Larry David as a spokesman. The CEO and founder of FTX, Sam...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy