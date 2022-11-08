Cryptocurrencies plunged Tuesday as investors digested an emergency deal struck for an undisclosed sum between major crypto exchanges Binance and FTX. Bitcoin (BTC-USD) tumbled 13% over the last 24 hours from $19,800 to a period low of $17,603, the largest one-day drop since June. It has since recovered above $18,600 per coin. The second largest cryptocurrency, ether (ETH-USD) sold off by 15% on the day from $1,468 to $1,318. FTX's exchange token FTT, fell by as much as 84% on the day from $16.56 to $3. It is now trading above $5.

