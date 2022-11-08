ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 3

Related
themainewire.com

2022 Autopsy: Maine Republicans Need Fundamental Transformation and New Leaders

It’s difficult to overstate just how horrible last night went for Maine Republicans. Truly, the 2022 Maine elections will go down in history as one of the most humiliating defeats ever suffered by the Maine Republicans. For the next two years, Republicans in Augusta will be mere spectators to one-party rule. A few days ago, they were plotting which of them would ascend to Speaker of the House, but now the few GOPers who remain are an endangered species, operating an insurgency from remote outposts in the Great North Woods and Aroostook County. At times like these, it’s traditional and altogether fitting for the routed party to conduct an autopsy of sorts and search out the root causes. Were Maine Republicans capable of such introspection, they might not find themselves in this predicament in this first place. So let us join the crowd of Monday Morning Quarterbacks to hazard a few guesses as to what went wrong last night with a view to charting a path for the future.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

You Could Be the Proud Owner of the Only Friendly’s in Maine

Maine only has one Friendly's restaurant in the state, and there could be some changes coming soon to the South Portland location. I remember the days that I used to beg my parents to take me to Friendly's, I just could not get enough of the Monster Mash Sundae. As the years went by, my taste buds changed and I went from getting a grilled cheese to a delicious salad topped with tortilla chips and a Friend-Z.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

This Whoopie Pie Gender Reveal is So Sweet and So Maine

Would you ever participate in a gender reveal? Gender reveals seem to be all the rave over the past few years, from giant balloons filled with confetti to cutting into a cake to see if you are having a boy or girl. Gender reveals are exciting to the soon-to-be parents as well as their family and friends. Sometimes, it can even be exciting for those helping with the reveal.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
The Associated Press

Official: US House race in Maine heading to ranked runoff

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jared Golden will need to survive a ranked choice runoff to hold onto his seat, Maine’s secretary of state said Wednesday, setting up a replay of the 2018 race in which the moderate Democrat upset Republican Bruce Poliquin in a region with many conservative voters. Golden, who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, leads Poliquin, who held the seat from 2014 to 2018. Golden used the ranked round to unseat Poliquin in 2018. The national Republican Party focused heavily on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains strong support. Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond in a race that both included ranked-choice voting and was a rematch of three candidates from 2018. Golden did not clear 50% of the vote Tuesday, so the ranked round will take place, said Shenna Bellows, the secretary of state.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Maine candidates cast their votes

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It is Election Day in Maine and it’s highlighted by three top of the ticket races including two U.S. House races and the battle for the Blaine House. Gov. Janet Mills began the day voting in her hometown of Farmington then traveled to several other communities including Waterville.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Three candidates for the Maine State House win seats, making history

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Savoring her election night victory, Jill Duson, 68, is visiting K & A Street Meat, a food stand in Deering Center. Duson was cheering on local entrepreneurs. A local woman approached Duson. ”You are a bright light in this community,” said the woman. Duson responded, “Thank...
MAINE STATE
foxbangor.com

Maine’s Death with Dignity law

STATEWIDE– Maine’s Death with Dignity Act went into effect in 2019. But today, there are still many question surrounding the aid-in-dying law. The Gray-New Gloucester Adult Education program has offered online Adult Ed seminars throughout the year on the topic. It’s a chance for Mainers to learn from...
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine Gubernatorial Race Results: November 2022

PORTLAND, Maine — One of the many races on Tuesday's ballots in Maine saw Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul LePage face off in a race for the Blaine House. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results |...
MAINE STATE
themainewire.com

Patten: Maine GOP Needs New Leadership After Rout

Chances are you learn more from defeat than victory. Success, the old saying goes, has a thousand fathers while failure is an orphan. Out of graciousness, one tends not to argue about why someone won and allow various people to take credit. Defeat is less forgiving, less fuzzy. It forces you to really think.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

4 New England States Made the Top 25 Most Charitable in the Country

We all donate in some way, right? And I'm not just talking financially. You could donate items, or time to philanthropic organizations. Whether it's just a few bucks at the pet store when you're checking out, giving blood, donating money to your friend's walk to fight cancer, annual donations to your favorite charity, bags and boxes of clothes and toys to shelters, or carving out personal time to help an organization, it feels good. From $5 to $500,000, it all helps. From one hour to 100 hours annually of volunteer work, it all helps.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him

Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
MAINE STATE
Washington Examiner

Midterm results: Janet Mills beats Paul LePage in Maine gubernatorial election

Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills fended off former Gov. Paul LePage Tuesday night to secure a second term as the state's governor. Mills's victory means she will serve as the state's governor through 2027, as she was elected governor in 2018 and is permitted to only serve up to two consecutive terms, according to the state.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy