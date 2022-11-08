Read full article on original website
Related
themainewire.com
2022 Autopsy: Maine Republicans Need Fundamental Transformation and New Leaders
It’s difficult to overstate just how horrible last night went for Maine Republicans. Truly, the 2022 Maine elections will go down in history as one of the most humiliating defeats ever suffered by the Maine Republicans. For the next two years, Republicans in Augusta will be mere spectators to one-party rule. A few days ago, they were plotting which of them would ascend to Speaker of the House, but now the few GOPers who remain are an endangered species, operating an insurgency from remote outposts in the Great North Woods and Aroostook County. At times like these, it’s traditional and altogether fitting for the routed party to conduct an autopsy of sorts and search out the root causes. Were Maine Republicans capable of such introspection, they might not find themselves in this predicament in this first place. So let us join the crowd of Monday Morning Quarterbacks to hazard a few guesses as to what went wrong last night with a view to charting a path for the future.
mainepublic.org
Democrats retained control of both chambers of the Maine State House. But how? And what’s next?
Here in Maine, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills won the race for governor on Tuesday night. Democrats appear to be close to taking both congressional seats. And they retained their control of both the Maine House and Senate. It all comes after a brutal campaign that saw national parties and outside groups spend record amounts of money on local races.
You Could Be the Proud Owner of the Only Friendly’s in Maine
Maine only has one Friendly's restaurant in the state, and there could be some changes coming soon to the South Portland location. I remember the days that I used to beg my parents to take me to Friendly's, I just could not get enough of the Monster Mash Sundae. As the years went by, my taste buds changed and I went from getting a grilled cheese to a delicious salad topped with tortilla chips and a Friend-Z.
WGME
'Grave concerns for people of Maine': Paul LePage concedes governor's race to Janet Mills
Former Maine Governor Paul LePage has formally conceded to Gov. Janet Mills. “I accept the results of yesterday’s election. I continue to have grave concerns for the people of Maine over the need for home heating oil relief and efforts to handle inflation. I urge the Governor to take action.”
This Whoopie Pie Gender Reveal is So Sweet and So Maine
Would you ever participate in a gender reveal? Gender reveals seem to be all the rave over the past few years, from giant balloons filled with confetti to cutting into a cake to see if you are having a boy or girl. Gender reveals are exciting to the soon-to-be parents as well as their family and friends. Sometimes, it can even be exciting for those helping with the reveal.
Study Says You Have Almost No Chance to Become A Millionaire Living in Maine
Fresh off Powerball fever for everyone across the country and the state of Maine comes details of a study that suggests that the lottery may actually be one of the few ways you can become a millionaire by living and working in the state of Maine. Because if you're earning just a median income, there's almost zero chance you'll ever get there.
Official: US House race in Maine heading to ranked runoff
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jared Golden will need to survive a ranked choice runoff to hold onto his seat, Maine’s secretary of state said Wednesday, setting up a replay of the 2018 race in which the moderate Democrat upset Republican Bruce Poliquin in a region with many conservative voters. Golden, who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, leads Poliquin, who held the seat from 2014 to 2018. Golden used the ranked round to unseat Poliquin in 2018. The national Republican Party focused heavily on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains strong support. Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond in a race that both included ranked-choice voting and was a rematch of three candidates from 2018. Golden did not clear 50% of the vote Tuesday, so the ranked round will take place, said Shenna Bellows, the secretary of state.
wabi.tv
Maine candidates cast their votes
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It is Election Day in Maine and it’s highlighted by three top of the ticket races including two U.S. House races and the battle for the Blaine House. Gov. Janet Mills began the day voting in her hometown of Farmington then traveled to several other communities including Waterville.
wabi.tv
Three candidates for the Maine State House win seats, making history
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Savoring her election night victory, Jill Duson, 68, is visiting K & A Street Meat, a food stand in Deering Center. Duson was cheering on local entrepreneurs. A local woman approached Duson. ”You are a bright light in this community,” said the woman. Duson responded, “Thank...
foxbangor.com
Maine’s Death with Dignity law
STATEWIDE– Maine’s Death with Dignity Act went into effect in 2019. But today, there are still many question surrounding the aid-in-dying law. The Gray-New Gloucester Adult Education program has offered online Adult Ed seminars throughout the year on the topic. It’s a chance for Mainers to learn from...
WMTW
Maine Gubernatorial Race Results: November 2022
PORTLAND, Maine — One of the many races on Tuesday's ballots in Maine saw Gov. Janet Mills and former Gov. Paul LePage face off in a race for the Blaine House. Results will begin to appear after polls close at 8 p.m. App Users: Tap here for results |...
First Somali-American mayor in US projected winner for Maine House
SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The South Portland woman who made history as the country's first Somali-American mayor has made headlines once again. On Nov. 8, Deqa Dhalac, a Democrat, was elected to represent the Maine House of Representatives District 120. She was running against Republican Michael Dougherty. Dhalac began...
themainewire.com
Patten: Maine GOP Needs New Leadership After Rout
Chances are you learn more from defeat than victory. Success, the old saying goes, has a thousand fathers while failure is an orphan. Out of graciousness, one tends not to argue about why someone won and allow various people to take credit. Defeat is less forgiving, less fuzzy. It forces you to really think.
Maine's trophy arctic char may hold a climate change key
ORONO, Maine — University of Maine graduate student Brad Erdman and his classmate, Julia, left Orono on Halloween morning. This wasn't for a typical adventure on the 31st, as the two students headed to Floods Pond in Otis to go fishing. The fish they were after, however, is part...
Man Walking Across America Since 2021 Will End His Incredible Journey in Maine
There is a real-life Forrest Gump walking among us, and he is about to end a journey in New England that began two springs ago. Isaiah Glen Shields graduated from college in May, 2021, and landed the "perfect" lifestyle. He scored a lucrative job in finance and purchased his first home.
mainepublic.org
Post-Election Day results and analysis of Maine races and national contests
Maine Public’s Political Pulse team—reporters Steve Mistler and Kevin Miller—return to discuss the results from Tuesday’s election. We'll also have political analysts join us to talk about the outlook for both Maine and the nation. This program is part of our Your Vote 2022 election coverage.
4 New England States Made the Top 25 Most Charitable in the Country
We all donate in some way, right? And I'm not just talking financially. You could donate items, or time to philanthropic organizations. Whether it's just a few bucks at the pet store when you're checking out, giving blood, donating money to your friend's walk to fight cancer, annual donations to your favorite charity, bags and boxes of clothes and toys to shelters, or carving out personal time to help an organization, it feels good. From $5 to $500,000, it all helps. From one hour to 100 hours annually of volunteer work, it all helps.
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
2 of the Top 3 Places Massachusetts People Move to the Most Aren’t Even in New England
People are always on the move, buying and selling houses, moving to new climates, creating new circumstances, and changing jobs. Would you believe over 7.4 million people moved to another state, according to census.gov?. Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Arizona saw thousands migrate to warmer weather, but a few places...
Washington Examiner
Midterm results: Janet Mills beats Paul LePage in Maine gubernatorial election
Democratic Maine Gov. Janet Mills fended off former Gov. Paul LePage Tuesday night to secure a second term as the state's governor. Mills's victory means she will serve as the state's governor through 2027, as she was elected governor in 2018 and is permitted to only serve up to two consecutive terms, according to the state.
102.9 WBLM
Portland, ME
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 3