Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Cross makes plea deal in fatal Parkesburg shooting
PARKERSBURG –A Parkersburg man made a plea deal in his part in driving the car that carried away a man who shot another man in 2021. Vincent Cross, 31, Parkersburg, appeared recently in Wood County Circuit Court before Judge Jason Wharton to enter a plea of guilty to a charge of accessory after the fact to burglary, a misdemeanor offense.
WSAZ
Deputies investigate shooting; victim seriously injured
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Deputies are investigating a shooting Wednesday night in the Sissonville area, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. A 34-year-old man suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the abdomen, deputies say. They say the incident appears to have been accidental. It...
Shooting in Scissonville, victim in serious condition
SISSONVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man in the Sissonville area sustained a single gunshot Wednesday evening according to reports from authorities. As indicated by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department, officers with the department responded to the 2200 block of Walker Drive on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 to investigate a shooting incident.
Man shot in stomach in Sissonville, West Virginia
SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — A man was shot in the stomach in Sissonville, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Walker Drive. Deputies said a 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital and they say he is not cooperating. Deputies say the man has serious, but not life-threatening […]
meigsindypress.com
Leib Indicted on Murder Charges in Death of Qualls
POMEROY, Ohio – The man accused in the death of a Pomeroy man has been indicted by the Meigs County Grand Jury. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on November 9, 2022, Wayne Leib, Jr. was indicted for Aggravated Murder, an unclassified felony, and Murder, an unclassified felony. Leib is alleged to have purposely, and with prior calculation and design, caused the death of another, Dwayne E. Qualls, on September 30, 2022.
Detectives take stand in pre-trial of West Virginia teen accused of slaying family
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The teen accused of killing four of his family members had a pre-trial hearing this morning where prosecutors called two Kanawha County Detectives to the stand. Gavin Smith is being charged with the murders of his mother, stepfather, and two brothers in Elkview in December of 2020. Prosecutors called Detective […]
sciotopost.com
Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Arrests a “Primary Dealer” in Athens County
On November 8, 2022, Agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force, Deputies with the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, and Investigators from the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office located and arrested a primary dealer in Athens County after an in-depth drug investigation into trafficking of. Fentanyl. Investigators gained information...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County Grand Jury issues indictments
PARKERSBURG — The Wood County Grand Jury released a variety of indictments Monday following a special session. * Jerome Lee Blackwell, 43, North Central Regional Jail, was indicted on four counts wanton endangerment involving a firearm, person prohibited from possessing a firearm and two counts of second-offense possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver from January and February.
wchstv.com
W.Va. Natural Resources Police: Intoxicated hunter charged after illegally shooting deer
RITCHIE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — West Virginia Natural Resources Police said a suspect faces multiple charges in Ritchie County after mortally wounding a deer while the hunter was drunk, and officers had to put down the animal when they found it alive. Three Natural Resources Police Officers had just...
WSAZ
Ohio man facing drug charges
ATHENS COUNTY, Oh. (WSAZ) - The Athens County Sheriff’s office special response team arrested a man on fentanyl and meth charges. On November 9, investigators conducted a search warrant at a home in Glouster. Aaron Smith, 28, from Jacksonville, Ohio, is facing drug charges and tempering with evidence, according...
WDTV
UPDATE: Further details released surrounding the investigation of an officer-involved shooting in Pleasants County
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Law enforcement has released more information regarding the officer-involved shooting that occurred Sunday, November 6, in Pleasants County. According to First Sergeant Okey Starsick with the West Virginia State Police, the incident occurred between 7:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the 3500 block of Federal Ridge Road. Emergency personnel responded to the scene of an engulfed trailer fire.
wchstv.com
Sheriff: Child rescued from Putnam fire dies from injuries; mother hospitalized
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 11:57 a.m. 11/10/22. A 3-year-old boy who was rescued along with his mother from a house fire in Putnam County has died, the sheriff said. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton confirmed Thursday that the child who was rescued from the house fire in...
Metro News
Toddler dies in Putnam County house fire
ELEANOR, W.Va. –– A fire in the Putnam County town of Eleanor left a child dead and the mother hospitalized Thursday morning. Fire crews from across Putnam County responded to the blaze just off Roosevelt Boulevard. “The fire was fully involved in the back of the house when...
thepostathens.com
Police Blotter: Multiple suspects arrested, man hits deer with car
The Athens County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Harner Road, in Athens, regarding a tip they received on a possible location for a man with a felony warrant. When deputies arrived they found the man and arrested him without incident. The man was taken to Southeastern Ohio...
2 men arrested in Ohio drug bust
ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two men were arrested in a drug bust in Glouster, Ohio on Wednesday. The Athens County Sheriff’s Office said that agents with the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed a search warrant on Fairlawn Ave. in Glouster as part of a fentanyl and methamphetamine trafficking investigation. They say they found suspected fentanyl […]
WTAP
Officers facing no criminal charges from June 7 shooting in Waverly
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Grand Jury has chosen not to bring any charges to two Wood County Sheriff’s Department Officers following a shooting in Waverly, West Virginia, on June 7, 2022. It is according to a news release from the Wood County Prosecutor’s Office. The...
WTAP
Parkersburg man arrested for soliciting a minor
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A Parkersburg man was arrested Monday, November 7, for Soliciting a Minor Via a Computer and Use or Presentation of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony. According to a post on the Parkersburg Police Department’s Facebook page, Ryan Thomas Sullivan, 29, of Parkersburg, allegedly...
West Virginia man arrested for soliciting a minor
PARKERSBURG, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested in Parkersburg for soliciting a minor on Monday. Parkersburg Police say that 29-year-old Ryan Sullivan was arrested for soliciting a minor via a computer and use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony.\ Parkersburg PD says Sullivan used an electronic device to speak with a […]
WTAP
Local law enforcement warns public about scam
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a scam multiple locals have fallen victim to. Sheriff Rick Woodyard said of the scam, “It really bothers me because they’re preying on some of our older folks in the community, who really get nervous when they think that they’ve done something wrong.”
WV Natural Resources Police respond to poaching complaint
RITCHIE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On November 4, 2022, West Virginia Natural Resources Police Officers Casto, McLaughlin, and Gieseke completed a hunter education course with over 35 students at the Ellenboro fire department in Ritchie County, West Virginia. The officers had just arrived at a restaurant for dinner when they received a call about an ongoing poaching complaint on Bonds Creek Road.
