Read full article on original website
Related
Red and Black
STUDENT VOICES: UGA students reflect on the results of the 2022 midterm election
On Nov. 9, Gov. Brian Kemp was projected as the winner of the gubernatorial race over challenger Stacey Abrams. Republicans are actually projected to win nearly all state offices in Georgia, including lieutenant governor, secretary of state and attorney general. However, Democrats will still have a chance in Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces a runoff election on Dec. 6 against Herschel Walker.
Red and Black
Here's what Athens voters had to say as the polls closed
Nearing 7 p.m., the Athens-Clarke County Multi-Modal Center had no line and few voters leaving the precinct. Poll worker Heather Lavender said this has been consistent the whole day. “It has not been busy. It’s been steady. There has not been more than I would say four people continuously in...
Red and Black
‘So much has changed’: Activists say UGA, local government inflame housing crisis
Editor’s note: This story is part two of a three-part series on the housing crisis in Athens. The series explores who is impacted, how the crisis happened and what the community and local government have done to mitigate the impact. Part one can be found here. Kathryn Titus has...
Red and Black
Gov. Kemp thanks supporters in Atlanta for re-election
Gov. Brian Kemp took to the stage at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta to give his victory speech after winning re-election for the 2022 gubernatorial election. Kemp won with 53.4% of the vote received and Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams garnered 45.8% of the vote. The race between him and Abrams...
Red and Black
Stacey Abrams falls short on election night, concedes Georgia governor race
Spectators gathered at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Atlanta to watch election results with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams. In a rematch of the 2018 election, Abrams was again defeated by incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp. With 88% of votes tallied, Abrams conceded to Kemp, who won by an eight-point margin....
Red and Black
Walker and Warnock headed toward runoff for Georgia Senate seat
The U.S. Senate race in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker is too close to call and looking like it may lead to a runoff. Neither candidate have received over 50% of the vote thus far and if a runoff is called, it will take place on Dec. 6.
Red and Black
Athens-Clarke County Democrats host downtown election night watch party
Just after polls closed for Tuesday’s midterm elections, the Athens-Clarke County Democrats gathered at Little Kings Shuffle Club downtown to watch election results trickle in. The watch party had an atmosphere of optimism and camaraderie, despite an early Democrat lead waning as the votes came in. Attendees shared pizza,...
Red and Black
Houston Gaines wins Georgia District 120 House seat
With 100% votes reporting in state House District 120, Republican Houston Gaines won the seat with 61.20% of the votes over Democratic candidate Mokah Jasmine Johnson. Gaines told The Red & Black this win was a team effort. “We had a great campaign staff, a lot of supporters, a lot...
Red and Black
Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp wins reelection in Georgia, Abrams concedes
Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp won his bid for reelection over Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams Tuesday night. He won with 53.72% votes, with 88.05% of precincts reporting on Tuesday at 11:33 p.m. “It looks like the reports of my political death have been greatly exaggerated,” Kemp said at his watch party...
Red and Black
PHOTOS: Gov. Kemp celebrates win at election watch party
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, Brian Kemp's election watch party was hosted at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, Georgia. The party celebrated Kemp's victory in the Georgia governor race against Democratic opponent Stacey Abrams and Libertarian Shane Hazel. Here are scenes from the night.
Red and Black
A lasting legacy: Remembering Georgia legend Vince Dooley
Few figures in the annals of the history of athletics at the University of Georgia are as iconic and impactful as Vince Dooley. Widely regarded as the greatest head coach in Georgia football history, Dooley led the Bulldogs to 201 wins over 25 seasons as head coach, including a national championship in the 1980 season.
Red and Black
Behind enemy bylines: Previewing No. 1 Georgia against Mississippi State
Football reporter Meadow Barrow discussed Georgia’s matchup against Mississippi State this weekend with sports editor Dylan Flippo from Mississippi State’s student newspaper, The Reflector. The following story has been edited lightly for clarity:. Meadow Barrow: What's the atmosphere around campus like?. Dylan Flippo: You can definitely sense that...
Red and Black
Georgia football preparing for clanging cowbell environment at Mississippi State
After practice on Wednesday, Nov. 9, junior wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and senior offensive lineman Warren Ericson spoke with the media in the team’s last media availability before this weekend's game against Mississippi State in Starkville. Here are some key takeaways from what they had to say:. The cowbells.
Red and Black
Athens artist repaints public piano at ACC Library
A pink seat on a vibrant piano reads “play me,” waiting patiently for the people of Athens to sit down and play a tune. The dark blue piano is covered in bright sunflowers and captures the essence of joy that music brings to the Athens community. In 2019,...
Red and Black
Georgia rises to No. 1 in second College Football Playoff rankings
Following a 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers last Saturday in Sanford Stadium, the Georgia Bulldogs climbed from No. 3 to No. 1 in the second College Football Playoff ranking of the 2022 season. In the AP poll, Georgia remains in the No. 1 spot. Following No. 2 Ohio State,...
Red and Black
Georgia hockey defeats Kennesaw State behind hat tricks from Mesaros, Bigda
Josh Mesaros and Matt Bigda both tallied hat tricks as the Georgia Ice Dawgs defeated the Kennesaw State Owls 14-0 on Friday, Nov. 4. The Ice Dawgs’ offense erupted early and never slowed down as they cruised to their third consecutive win and second consecutive shutout. “I told [the...
Red and Black
Georgia women's basketball beats Alabama State 77-47
The Georgia women’s basketball team moved to 2-0 on the season after its emphatic 77-47 win over the Alabama State Hornets Thursday night. Early on, it was clear that the Bulldogs would rely on the size advantage of its frontcourt as senior forward Javyn Nicholson posted a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds. Brittney Smith was also dominant, posting 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Malury Bates matched her career high of 13 points. The Bulldogs outscored the Hornets 46-24 in the paint.
Red and Black
10 places to get a flu vaccine within 10 miles of the Arch
Regardless of the location, getting a vaccine for influenza can help protect those who receive it and those around them, according to the Association for Professionals in Infection Control and Epidemiology. For more locations, visit Vaccines.gov. For students at the University of Georgia, The University Health Center is offering flu...
Red and Black
Athens detention officer arrested for inappropriate conduct with inmate
Karen Amaya, a detention officer with the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, was arrested for engaging in an inappropriate relationship with an incarcerated person at the Athens-Clarke County Jail, according to a press release from the CCSO. Amaya was charged with violation of oath under office and surrendered herself at...
Red and Black
Weekend preview: Live theater, a capella, funk festival and more
Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features the FUNK YOUtopia Festival at The Southern Brewing Company, opening night of “Comedy of Errors” and an a capella show from Noteworthy. Thursday, Nov. 10.
Comments / 0