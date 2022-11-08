Read full article on original website
WEAR
Lindsay defeats Johnson, Stillings to remain Mayor of Milton
MILTON, Fla. -- Heather Lindsay will remain Milton's mayor. Lindsay defeated Mary Johnson and Dan Stillings Tuesday night in the race for Milton mayor. Lindsay says her focus would be revitalizing Stewart Street in Downtown Milton. Lindsay was the first woman to be elected Milton's mayor back in 2018. She...
WEAR
Wagner defeats Braden to win Destin mayoral race
DESTIN, Fla. -- Bobby Wagner defeated Rodney Braden Tuesday in the Destin mayoral race. Wagner, 28, has been a city council member for the past year. Braden had been a council member for the past eight. “Staring this campaign, I thought I knew what this city needed," Wagner said. "After...
WEAR
Patton defeats Hill in runoff for Pensacola City Council District 6 seat
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Allison Patton defeated Incumbent Ann Hill Tuesday in the runoff for Pensacola City Council District 6. WEAR met Patton after the win in Downtown Pensacola, where the new councilwoman admitted she was a bit nervous before finding out. But now that she won, she is ready to...
ssrnews.com
Nearly 75,000 Santa Rosa Voters Send Clear Signal
Santa Rosa County voters stood in long lines yesterday to cast their vote in the 2022 midterms. Records show that 74,918 votes were counted, which is a 51.37% turnout for the 146,327 active registered voters, including 24,477 Democrat, 86,594 Republican and 35,253 other. By comparison, 76,206 Santa Rosa County voters...
WEAR
Incumbent Ann Hill faces Allison Patton for Pensacola City Council District 6 seat
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The runoff is underway between two women hoping to win District 6 for Pensacola's City Council. Incumbent Ann Hill faces opponent Allison Patton. WEAR News spoke to candidates all across Northwest Florida Tuesday. We caught up with both women as they made final campaign pushes outside of polling locations in Pensacola.
Walton Co. controversial sales tax referendum fails
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the most highly-contested races in the Panhandle this election cycle didn’t involve candidates. It involved a tax referendum. Walton County voters were asked to consider an additional one-cent sale tax for the next 30 years. The money would go to infrastructure projects, predominantly roads. Many believe this issue […]
WEAR
Santa Rosa County leaders bury time capsule to be opened in 50 years
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Board of County Commissioners held a time capsule dedication Wednesday at the Santa Rosa County Courthouse in Milton. The ceremony took place at 10:30 a.m. "We're excited to dedicate a time capsule that will be opened 50 years from now," said...
wuwf.org
Election 2022: Live results
Myra Van Hoose- D Escambia County School Board District 2:. This referendum asks Escambia County whether to vote on whether to extend a 10-year property tax exemption aimed at recruitment of new businesses and expansion of existing ones. YES. NO. Pensacola City Council District 2:. Charles Bare Winner. Charletha Powell.
WEAR
Pensacola city playground equipment not inclusive, says councilmember
PENSACOLA, Fla -- The purchase of nearly $170,000 in city playground equipment is in question. Pensacola city council members will vote on a resolution Thursday night to authorize reallocating LOST IV funding for Belvedere, Fairchild, Granada Subdivision Park, and Pintado Parks' playground equipment to go to East Gate, Lions Park, and Lamanca Square Parks.
WEAR
Waterfront Mission helped Pensacola homeless veteran get back on his feet
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 12,000 veterans in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are facing financial hardship, according the United Way of Northwest Florida. With Veterans Day on Friday, some Northwest Florida organizations are preparing to honor those who served our country. "I went to Germany, Spain, Italy and special...
Destin Log
History Mystery: Was there a logging operation in Destin?
A reader asked a History Mystery question about logging in Destin. He lives on Indian Bayou and was led to believe by old timers that the bayou had its origins as a logging slough created by the harvesting of cypress trees because they still have plenty of cypress stumps in his area. It wasn’t just cypress, but he was correct that once there was logging and turpentining going on throughout Destin.
utv44.com
Man convicted of Gulf Shores rape
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co DA's office, on November 9th, 2022, a Baldwin County Jury found Tyler Frame guilty of Rape in the 1st Degree after a two-day trial. The State would foremost like to recognize the bravery of the victim in this case...
WEAR
Escambia County School Board member wants closure in Warrington Middle School issue
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County School Board member is speaking out on his concerns for a school that could be seeing its last days, if the board can't agree on a contract for a charter company to take over. The deadline is looming on the fate of Warrington...
WEAR
LIST: Veterans Day events across Northwest Florida
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Our country is honoring our military veterans on Friday and the sacrifices they've made for our freedom. Many ceremonies and parades are planned across Northwest Florida for Veterans Day. EVENTS:. Escambia County. Veterans Day Ceremony - Will take place at Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola at 9...
WEAR
Pensacola woman sentenced to life for shooting neighbor 6 times in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Circuit Court Judge sentenced a Pensacola woman to life in Prison for attempted second degree murder on Wednesday. 72-year-old Yagaunda Grace Buschbaum was arrested back in 2020 for shooting her neighbor six times at the Myrtle Grove Villa Apartments in Escambia County. An Escambia County...
WEAR
WEAR News reporter gets firsthand look at Escambia County Fire Rescue training
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia Fire Rescue is hosting a physical abilities test Monday at Pensacola Fire Station #4 on 1 N. Q Street. They are looking to hire 10-15 more firefighters to keep up with growing demand. The test includes 25 push-ups and 40 sit-ups in two minutes each, a...
Campaign Staffers Husband Charged For Shooting Man In Florida Trespassing On Undeveloped Lot
A Florida man was arrested and is being held on no bond in a shooting that happened on an undeveloped lot at 4:00 am on Monday. Joshua Richard Huston, 47, is facing attempted murder and first-degree felony charges in Santa Rosa County after shooting a
WALA-TV FOX10
Hundreds of volunteers in Pensacola honor those lost in Vietnam War
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the last five days volunteers have come to Veteran’s Memorial Park in Pensacola to pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War. “It’s just about service to our country and loving those who serve and loving those who...
WEAR
Combo Latino Restaurant in Fort Walton Beach damaged in fire overnight
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- Combo Latino Restaurant & Bar in Fort Walton Beach caught fire overnight. Multiple Fort Walton Beach Fire crews were called to the restaurant at 196 Miracle Strip Parkway. Okaloosa Island Ocean City-Wright Fire Control firefighters assisted as well. The crews were able to contain the...
UPDATE: Walton wildfire contained
Updated 5:55 p.m. Walton County Fire Rescue issued another alert stating the fire is out. “Fortunately, firefighters were able to contain the flames before any structures were damaged,” Walton County Fire rescue wrote. “Florida Forest Service is en route to cut a fire line. Please use caution in the area as WCFR and Walton County […]
