Milton, FL

WEAR

Lindsay defeats Johnson, Stillings to remain Mayor of Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- Heather Lindsay will remain Milton's mayor. Lindsay defeated Mary Johnson and Dan Stillings Tuesday night in the race for Milton mayor. Lindsay says her focus would be revitalizing Stewart Street in Downtown Milton. Lindsay was the first woman to be elected Milton's mayor back in 2018. She...
MILTON, FL
WEAR

Wagner defeats Braden to win Destin mayoral race

DESTIN, Fla. -- Bobby Wagner defeated Rodney Braden Tuesday in the Destin mayoral race. Wagner, 28, has been a city council member for the past year. Braden had been a council member for the past eight. “Staring this campaign, I thought I knew what this city needed," Wagner said. "After...
DESTIN, FL
ssrnews.com

Nearly 75,000 Santa Rosa Voters Send Clear Signal

Santa Rosa County voters stood in long lines yesterday to cast their vote in the 2022 midterms. Records show that 74,918 votes were counted, which is a 51.37% turnout for the 146,327 active registered voters, including 24,477 Democrat, 86,594 Republican and 35,253 other. By comparison, 76,206 Santa Rosa County voters...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Walton Co. controversial sales tax referendum fails

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the most highly-contested races in the Panhandle this election cycle didn’t involve candidates. It involved a tax referendum. Walton County voters were asked to consider an additional one-cent sale tax for the next 30 years. The money would go to infrastructure projects, predominantly roads. Many believe this issue […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
wuwf.org

Election 2022: Live results

Myra Van Hoose- D Escambia County School Board District 2:. This referendum asks Escambia County whether to vote on whether to extend a 10-year property tax exemption aimed at recruitment of new businesses and expansion of existing ones. YES. NO. Pensacola City Council District 2:. Charles Bare Winner. Charletha Powell.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Pensacola city playground equipment not inclusive, says councilmember

PENSACOLA, Fla -- The purchase of nearly $170,000 in city playground equipment is in question. Pensacola city council members will vote on a resolution Thursday night to authorize reallocating LOST IV funding for Belvedere, Fairchild, Granada Subdivision Park, and Pintado Parks' playground equipment to go to East Gate, Lions Park, and Lamanca Square Parks.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Waterfront Mission helped Pensacola homeless veteran get back on his feet

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- More than 12,000 veterans in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties are facing financial hardship, according the United Way of Northwest Florida. With Veterans Day on Friday, some Northwest Florida organizations are preparing to honor those who served our country. "I went to Germany, Spain, Italy and special...
PENSACOLA, FL
Destin Log

History Mystery: Was there a logging operation in Destin?

A reader asked a History Mystery question about logging in Destin. He lives on Indian Bayou and was led to believe by old timers that the bayou had its origins as a logging slough created by the harvesting of cypress trees because they still have plenty of cypress stumps in his area. It wasn’t just cypress, but he was correct that once there was logging and turpentining going on throughout Destin.
DESTIN, FL
utv44.com

Man convicted of Gulf Shores rape

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Baldwin Co DA's office, on November 9th, 2022, a Baldwin County Jury found Tyler Frame guilty of Rape in the 1st Degree after a two-day trial. The State would foremost like to recognize the bravery of the victim in this case...
GULF SHORES, AL
WEAR

LIST: Veterans Day events across Northwest Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Our country is honoring our military veterans on Friday and the sacrifices they've made for our freedom. Many ceremonies and parades are planned across Northwest Florida for Veterans Day. EVENTS:. Escambia County. Veterans Day Ceremony - Will take place at Veterans Memorial Park in Pensacola at 9...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Hundreds of volunteers in Pensacola honor those lost in Vietnam War

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - For the last five days volunteers have come to Veteran’s Memorial Park in Pensacola to pay their respects to those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the Vietnam War. “It’s just about service to our country and loving those who serve and loving those who...
PENSACOLA, FL
WMBB

UPDATE: Walton wildfire contained

Updated 5:55 p.m. Walton County Fire Rescue issued another alert stating the fire is out. “Fortunately, firefighters were able to contain the flames before any structures were damaged,” Walton County Fire rescue wrote. “Florida Forest Service is en route to cut a fire line. Please use caution in the area as WCFR and Walton County […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL

