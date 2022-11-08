The outer edge of massive Tropical Storm Nicole reached Northeast Florida on Wednesday, bringing widespread cancellations and the potential for devastating flooding. The center of the storm made landfall on Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas late Wednesday and was 135 miles east of West Palm Beach at 4 p.m. Winds held at 70 mph with gusts as high as 86 mph, and some strengthening was still expected, the National Hurricane Center said.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO