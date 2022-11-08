ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wjct.org

Brace yourself: Tropical Storm Nicole is moving into Northeast Florida

The outer edge of massive Tropical Storm Nicole reached Northeast Florida on Wednesday, bringing widespread cancellations and the potential for devastating flooding. The center of the storm made landfall on Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas late Wednesday and was 135 miles east of West Palm Beach at 4 p.m. Winds held at 70 mph with gusts as high as 86 mph, and some strengthening was still expected, the National Hurricane Center said.
FLORIDA STATE
wjct.org

Pete's Bar bash is back with a hitch — the Clydesdales

The annual Pete's Giving event in Neptune Beach on Thanksgiving Day will have some famous visitors this year — the Budweiser Clydesdales. The Neptune Beach City Council unanimously approved plans for the event, which will require the closing of First Street between Atlantic Boulevard and Orange Street from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day.
NEPTUNE BEACH, FL
wjct.org

Here's everything that's closing for Tropical Storm Nicole

More events and businesses are closing or rescheduling as Tropical Storm Nicole creeps closer. We'll add to this list as they're announced. Check back frequently. Duval County Public Schools will close Thursday. All activities and athletic events are canceled. Athletic events and activities scheduled for Friday and Saturday are not affected. Schools are closed Friday for Veterans Day.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Midterm results, Tropical Storm Nicole; Together Strong Community Fund; 'Slow Birding'; What’s Good Wednesday

The historic 2022 midterm elections reflected a Republican sweep across Florida, with Republican candidates achieving major victories in both local and statewide races. The biggest Republican wins included Gov. Ron DeSantis and U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. In the race for Jacksonville sheriff, Republican T.K. Waters beat Democrat Lakesha Burton. However, the national political picture does not show the expected red wave.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Apartments approved to replace Adventure Landing

The Jacksonville Beach City Council says a proposal to replace the Adventure Landing amusement and water park with a 415-unit apartment community can move forward. The Jax Beach Council voted 7-0 on two bills Nov. 7 to approve Trevato Development Group’s application to rezone the property and amend the city’s comprehensive plan to demolish the theme park on Beach Boulevard for an apartment community with about 5,000 square feet of retail and office space.
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, FL
wjct.org

Tropical Storm Nicole has moved on, but risks remain

Tropical Storm Nicole might have passed, but that doesn't mean it's safe outside. Kevin Guthrie, director for the Florida Division of Emergency Management, warned people this morning to stay indoors and away from the coastline. “The storm is very large. Even if the eye has passed over your area, it...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Loan approved for affordable housing in Arlington

The Jacksonville City Council approved a $5 million, low-interest loan to The Vestcor Companies Inc. to help finance Madison Palms, a 240-unit affordable housing apartment community along Merrill Road in Arlington. Council approved loan agreement Wednesday by a 19-0 vote. The estimated $56.5 million project at 8300 Merrill Road near...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Tractor-trailer overturns on Dames Point Bridge

An overturned tractor-trailer closed northbound lanes of the Dames Point Bridge on Thursday morning. The incident happened just before 9:30 a.m. as the truck was traveling across the top of the bridge. FHP confirmed that the truck was blown over by a strong wind gust. The driver was not hurt.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

T.K. Waters is Jacksonville's next sheriff

T.K. Waters, a former chief of investigations for the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, will take over the top seat after securing 55% of the vote Tuesday. Waters, a Republican endorsed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, focused his campaign on increasing the number of police officers in the streets and decreasing the size of officers' beats.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Northeast Florida Republicans carry the day in state Legislature

As with their fellow Republicans farther up the ballot, GOP candidates for seats in the state Legislature dominated yesterday’s midterm elections in Northeast Florida. With the exception of districts in the core of Jacksonville, Republicans rolled in legislative elections across the region. Here’s how it shook out:. State...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Beach Buggies Fire In Jacksonville Beach Caused By Charger

A large fire was sparked by a golf cart charger Thursday night at Beach Buggy in Jacksonville Beach. According to Jacksonville Beach Fire and Rescue, there was an electrical issue with the cart charger. Five of the carts were damaged in the fire.

