WLTX.com
How and when Hurricane Nicole is expected to impact South Carolina
Hurricane Nicole is expected to move over Florida on Thursday. Here's what we're expecting to see in South Carolina -- and when.
WJCL
Election Results: Voters decide South Carolina state seats, measures
Several state seats and measures were decided in South Carolina's 2022 midterm election.
WYFF4.com
Ellen Weaver wins race for SC Superintendent of Education in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Republican candidate Ellen Weaver has won the race for the superintendent of education in South Carolina, according to The Associated Press. Weaver beat out Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis. Weaver is the founder of Palmetto Promise Institute. She touts her decades of experience in business, managing a...
FOX Carolina
Breakdown of Midterm elections in South Carolina
Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising and closer than expected campaign, and taking different approaches in the closing weeks. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner...
wpde.com
How 'Red' is South Carolina? Examining the Republican-Democratic divide in the Midterms
(WPDE) — Just how "Red" is South Carolina? The Palmetto State is widely regarded as a Republican stronghold -- but a deeper dive into voting numbers from Tuesday's Midterm elections shows the red and blue divide isn't as steep as you may think. For those of you who follow...
Where to find South Carolina election results
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 will provide real-time election results for the November 8 general election after the polls close on Tuesday for myriad local and statewide races. Polls across South Carolina opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m., the first race results will be reported shortly after polls close. […]
wpde.com
SC teachers demanding education reform from lawmakers in upcoming legislative session
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A handful of educators here in the Midlands have released their demands for newly elected and existing lawmakers as a new legislative session approaches. That includes massive education reform to help put a stop to the ongoing teacher shortage we’ve seen for a while now.
wpde.com
Democrat James Clyburn wins re-election to South Carolina's 6th Congressional District
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WTGS) — Democrat James Clyburn won re-election against Republican Duke Buckner for South Carolina's 6th Congressional District, according to the Associated Press. LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE: Midterm election updates throughout Georgia, South Carolina. He has served as the House Majority Whip since 2019. Clyburn has served as the...
WRDW-TV
South Carolina suffers as one of the worst-hit states for flu
HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The Southeast is seeing higher flu numbers than the rest of the country right now, with South Carolina getting hit worse than most. “The flu season came early this year. It came about six weeks earlier than what we would usually expect,” said Dr. Andrew Krieger, an emergency medicine physician.
Here's the final vote in the Kirkman Finlay and Heather Bauer State House race
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A well-known member of the South Carolina legislature from Columbia is trailing in his bid for re-election. With 100 percent of precincts reporting, Republican Kirkman Finlay was behind Democratic challenger Heather Bauer by 234 votes --- 7,497 to 7,263 -- in the race for House District 75. Bauer got 51 percent of the vote to Finlay's 49 percent.
WBTV
McMaster reelected as S.C. governor and other top S.C. election results
NCDOT is saying that the noise ordinance does not apply. The crash happened between Brantley Road and Lane Street on Tuesday evening. The rally and march by JCSU students were to get rid of the notion that your vote doesn't matter. Man charged with sexual assault in court. Updated: 17...
wpde.com
Tropical Storm Nicole passing through Florida; Are Carolina residents ready?
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — After Hurricane Nicole makes landfall in Florida on Thursday, the remnants will head towards the Grand Strand and Pee Dee. Just two months ago the area was impacted by Hurricane Ian. Residents from Pawleys Island to Garden City said they're not doing too much...
wpde.com
Ellen Weaver claims victory in SC Superintendent of Education race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Conservative Ellen Weaver claimed her victory for the Superintendent of Education race Tuesday night. Weaver beat Democratic nominee Lisa Ellis becoming South Carolina's next Superintendent of Education. Weaver received roughly 55% of the votes while Ellis received roughly 40% of the vote, according to the...
live5news.com
Candidates in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District make final appeals to voters
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Both Representative Nancy Mace and Dr. Annie Andrews are giving a final message to voters. One representative says she’s interested in being the independent voice who works hard to represent and put the Lowcountry first while the other says she’s interested in solving problems and bringing honesty and integrity back to the seat.
wpde.com
South Carolina is 1 of 3 states reporting 'very high' flu related illnesses: CDC
SOUTH CAROLINA (WPDE) — Early increases in seasonal influenza activity continue nationwide. The southeastern and south-central areas of the country are reporting the highest levels of activity followed by the Mid-Atlantic and the south-central West Coast regions. More specifically, South Carolina is one of three states shaded in purple...
It's Election Day in South Carolina: Where to vote and what key races are on the ballot
COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's Election Day in South Carolina, as voters go to the polls to cast ballots in contests ranging from governor to education superintendent and even two state constitutional amendments. Already, approximately 600,000 people in South Carolina have taken advantage of the early voting period to cast...
What South Carolinians searched for ahead of the midterms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- By the time the clock strikes 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, millions of South Carolinians will have cast their ballots for various federal, state, and local races. Google Trends tracked search data to determine what issues and election questions have been top of mind for South Carolina voters as they prepare for the […]
wpde.com
Drought status upgraded for Horry County, Pee Dee areas
WPDE — Horry County and other Pee Dee counties have upgraded to a higher level of drought status, according to a release from the SC Dept. of Natural Resources. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee decided to wait to evaluate the potential effect of tropical system Nicole before considering any more changes.
wpde.com
McMaster projected to beat Cunningham, winning re-election for South Carolina Governor
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is projected to win the re-election for governor. He has been governor since January of 2017, but has been a public servant of the state for 20 years. South Carolina Republican Party Chairman Drew McKissick said with McMaster’s history, he...
WYFF4.com
Nicole becomes hurricane, expected to bring heavy rain to parts of South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Tropical Storm Nicolereached hurricane strength as it made landfall on Grand Bahama Island Wednesday evening, moving closer to Florida’s east coast. If it makes landfall as a hurricane, as expected, it will be the latest a hurricane will hit the East coast on record. Hurricane...
