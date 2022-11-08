ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Breakdown of Midterm elections in South Carolina

According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for "offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner...
Where to find South Carolina election results

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – News 2 will provide real-time election results for the November 8 general election after the polls close on Tuesday for myriad local and statewide races. Polls across South Carolina opened at 7:00 a.m. and will close at 7:00 p.m., the first race results will be reported shortly after polls close. […]
South Carolina suffers as one of the worst-hit states for flu

HILTON HEAD, S.C. (WTOC) - The Southeast is seeing higher flu numbers than the rest of the country right now, with South Carolina getting hit worse than most. “The flu season came early this year. It came about six weeks earlier than what we would usually expect,” said Dr. Andrew Krieger, an emergency medicine physician.
McMaster reelected as S.C. governor and other top S.C. election results

The crash happened between Brantley Road and Lane Street on Tuesday evening. The rally and march by JCSU students were to get rid of the notion that your vote doesn't matter. Man charged with sexual assault in court.
Ellen Weaver claims victory in SC Superintendent of Education race

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Conservative Ellen Weaver claimed her victory for the Superintendent of Education race Tuesday night. Weaver beat Democratic nominee Lisa Ellis becoming South Carolina's next Superintendent of Education. Weaver received roughly 55% of the votes while Ellis received roughly 40% of the vote, according to the...
Candidates in South Carolina’s 1st Congressional District make final appeals to voters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Both Representative Nancy Mace and Dr. Annie Andrews are giving a final message to voters. One representative says she’s interested in being the independent voice who works hard to represent and put the Lowcountry first while the other says she’s interested in solving problems and bringing honesty and integrity back to the seat.
Drought status upgraded for Horry County, Pee Dee areas

WPDE — Horry County and other Pee Dee counties have upgraded to a higher level of drought status, according to a release from the SC Dept. of Natural Resources. The South Carolina Drought Response Committee decided to wait to evaluate the potential effect of tropical system Nicole before considering any more changes.
HORRY COUNTY, SC

