tennismajors.com

Sanders, Tomljanovic lead Aussies to victory over Slovakia in BJK Cup opener

Team Australia is off to a fast start at this year’s Billie Jean King Cup finals thanks to victories from Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic on Tuesday in Glasgow. The green and gold, semi-finalists at last year’s BJK Cup, defeated Slovakia 2-1 behind stellar opening day performances form Sanders (6-4, 6-3 over Viktoria Kuzmova) and Tomljanovic (6-1, 6-2 over Anna Karolina Schmeidlova).
Yardbarker

2023 United Cup ATP & WTA Entry List - Nadal, Swiatek, Kyrgios & more

The inaugural United Cup will take place at the start of the 2023 season and its entry list is already known with some of the brightest stars from the ATP & WTA Tours. Some of the world's top athletes will compete in the United Cup, a mixed tournament, from December 29 through January 8 in Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney. The United Cup offers up to 500 ATP & WTA Rankings points and $15 million in prize money. The first 16 participating countries are known with two more joining later on.
lastwordonsports.com

Next Gen ATP Finals Day 2 Predictions Including Lorenzo Musetti vs Dominic Stricker

Day two at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan offers a lot of intrigue as players look to position themselves to advance to the semifinals in the latter part of the week. Day two group-stage action features some must-watch matchups, and as always, we at LWOT have the prediction for every match on the slate.
BBC

Shooting Para Sport World Championships: Ryan Cockbill wins bronze for GB

Rifle shooter Ryan Cockbill has won Britain's first medal of the Shooting Para Sport World Championships in the United Arab Emirates with a bronze. The 32-year-old held his nerve in the R4 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 event to secure a medal after a shoot-off with Francek Tirsek of Slovenia.
tennisuptodate.com

Leylah Fernandez takes only 45 minutes to double bagel Trevisan securing Canada's win over Italy

Leylah Fernandez made a splash return to tennis at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow beating Trevisan 6-0 6-0. The Italian defeated Fernandez at Roland Garros in a match that saw the Canadian play with an ankle injury. She exacted her revenge in major fashion here utterly trashing Trevisan. There is not much to say about this 45-minute match because it was just a landslide.
NBC4 Columbus

USMNT announces final roster for FIFA World Cup

(WCMH) — The United States men’s soccer team has its squad set for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. USA manager Gregg Berhalter, formerly of the Columbus Crew, has set the final 26-man roster that was announced Wednesday for the USMNT’s first appearance at a World Cup since 2014. The USA did not qualify […]
lastwordonsports.com

Formula 1: Sao Paulo Grand Prix Preview, Predictions, and How To Watch

The F1 Sprint returns at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix this weekend. Will Max Verstappen pull off the sweep or can someone else secure a win?. Same story, different day. That was the case last time out for Formula 1 in Mexico City. Max Verstappen yet again claimed victory and set the record for the most wins in a season in F1 history with 14.
IGN

SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for Women’s BBL 2022/23, Match 37

Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Match 37. Date & Time: November 10th at 9:30 AM IST and 3:00 PM Local Time. Sydney Sixers Women will face Melbourne Renegades Women in the 37th match of the Women’s BBL 2022/23 on Thursday. Sydney Sixers’ 3 matches winning streak came to an end with 9 wickets loss over Perth Scorchers on Saturday. Riding on a half-century from skipper Ellyse Perry and handy contributions from Erin Burns and Maitlan Brown they put up a competitive total of 155 runs on the board however it was too small for the Scorchers who got home with 9 balls to spare. With 6 wins and 2 losses, they pushed down to the 2nd spot in the standings with 12 points. Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, and Suzie Bates have all scored more than 200 runs each in this tournament whereas Ashleigh Gardner and Sophie Ecclestone have picked up 13 wickets apiece.
lastwordonsports.com

Preview: DRAGONGATE and Pro Wrestling NOAH – GLOBAL DREAM (11/11/22)

The relationship between DRAGONGATE and Pro Wrestling NOAH has been great for quite a while now. We’ve seen constant trading of talents, and even belts. However, they’ve decided to go all in with a big inter-promotional event live from the world-famous Korakuen Hall. DRAGONGATE and NOAH present GLOBAL DREAM. Which comes from the Global in Global Honored Crown, and the Dream in Open The Dream Gate. A night stacked full of inter-promotional battles with a colossal main event.
lastwordonsports.com

Women’s Rugby World Cup Final: The keys to victory

It is not hyperbolic to say that this might just be the biggest rugby match in the history of the women’s game. This Women’s Rugby World Cup has seen publicity like never before. Selling out Eden Park for the first round and doing so again for the final, games being televised all across the world, and harnessing social media like never before have seen interest and engagement levels skyrocket. Now we reach the final.
lastwordonsports.com

F1: Top Wet Weather Drivers of All Time

Who are the top drivers in wet conditions? Ranking F1’s greatest wet weather drivers of all time and a look at their best performances. Wet races are regarded as the ultimate skill test for a race driver. That’s when Formula One’s titans shine. It’s no surprise if you opened this article already knowing who’s on the list. These drivers are in a league of their own. They engraved their names in the history of F1 for a reason, and we are here to honour them now and forever. Here is a run through some of the best wet weather drivers in F1 history.
lastwordonsports.com

Last Word SC Radio: MLS Cup reactions and CCL chatter

What’s up, Internet? This week on the Last Word SC Radio show, Rachael Kriger and Harvey Cruz, the birthday boy, get together to talk about the chaotic and crazy Los Angeles FC win in MLS Cup 2022. The duo speaks about that penalty shootout and Harvey discusses the game being the worst loss for the Philadelphia Union, and worst in general for an MLS side.

