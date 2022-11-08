Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Match 37. Date & Time: November 10th at 9:30 AM IST and 3:00 PM Local Time. Sydney Sixers Women will face Melbourne Renegades Women in the 37th match of the Women’s BBL 2022/23 on Thursday. Sydney Sixers’ 3 matches winning streak came to an end with 9 wickets loss over Perth Scorchers on Saturday. Riding on a half-century from skipper Ellyse Perry and handy contributions from Erin Burns and Maitlan Brown they put up a competitive total of 155 runs on the board however it was too small for the Scorchers who got home with 9 balls to spare. With 6 wins and 2 losses, they pushed down to the 2nd spot in the standings with 12 points. Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, and Suzie Bates have all scored more than 200 runs each in this tournament whereas Ashleigh Gardner and Sophie Ecclestone have picked up 13 wickets apiece.

