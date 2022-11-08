Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
BJK Cup: Bencic and Teichmann put Swiss on the board as their title quest begins
Switzerland was one victory from reaching the holy grail of women’s team tennis in 2021, but a deflating loss to Team Russia in the final left them heartbroken and hungry to take the next step in 2022. Another step was taken in their title quest on Wednesday in Glasgow,...
tennismajors.com
Sanders, Tomljanovic lead Aussies to victory over Slovakia in BJK Cup opener
Team Australia is off to a fast start at this year’s Billie Jean King Cup finals thanks to victories from Storm Sanders and Ajla Tomljanovic on Tuesday in Glasgow. The green and gold, semi-finalists at last year’s BJK Cup, defeated Slovakia 2-1 behind stellar opening day performances form Sanders (6-4, 6-3 over Viktoria Kuzmova) and Tomljanovic (6-1, 6-2 over Anna Karolina Schmeidlova).
Yardbarker
2023 United Cup ATP & WTA Entry List - Nadal, Swiatek, Kyrgios & more
The inaugural United Cup will take place at the start of the 2023 season and its entry list is already known with some of the brightest stars from the ATP & WTA Tours. Some of the world's top athletes will compete in the United Cup, a mixed tournament, from December 29 through January 8 in Brisbane, Perth, and Sydney. The United Cup offers up to 500 ATP & WTA Rankings points and $15 million in prize money. The first 16 participating countries are known with two more joining later on.
Caroline Garcia wins biggest title of her career at WTA Finals with victory over Aryna Sabalenka
Caroline Garcia capped off a remarkable six-month period in her tennis career as she won the WTA Finals with a 7-6 6-4 victory against Aryna Sabalenka in Fort Worth, Texas.
lastwordonsports.com
Next Gen ATP Finals Day 2 Predictions Including Lorenzo Musetti vs Dominic Stricker
Day two at the Next Gen ATP Finals in Milan offers a lot of intrigue as players look to position themselves to advance to the semifinals in the latter part of the week. Day two group-stage action features some must-watch matchups, and as always, we at LWOT have the prediction for every match on the slate.
BBC
Shooting Para Sport World Championships: Ryan Cockbill wins bronze for GB
Rifle shooter Ryan Cockbill has won Britain's first medal of the Shooting Para Sport World Championships in the United Arab Emirates with a bronze. The 32-year-old held his nerve in the R4 Mixed 10m Air Rifle Standing SH2 event to secure a medal after a shoot-off with Francek Tirsek of Slovenia.
tennisuptodate.com
Leylah Fernandez takes only 45 minutes to double bagel Trevisan securing Canada's win over Italy
Leylah Fernandez made a splash return to tennis at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow beating Trevisan 6-0 6-0. The Italian defeated Fernandez at Roland Garros in a match that saw the Canadian play with an ankle injury. She exacted her revenge in major fashion here utterly trashing Trevisan. There is not much to say about this 45-minute match because it was just a landslide.
USMNT announces final roster for FIFA World Cup
(WCMH) — The United States men’s soccer team has its squad set for the upcoming FIFA World Cup in Qatar. USA manager Gregg Berhalter, formerly of the Columbus Crew, has set the final 26-man roster that was announced Wednesday for the USMNT’s first appearance at a World Cup since 2014. The USA did not qualify […]
lastwordonsports.com
Formula 1: Sao Paulo Grand Prix Preview, Predictions, and How To Watch
The F1 Sprint returns at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix this weekend. Will Max Verstappen pull off the sweep or can someone else secure a win?. Same story, different day. That was the case last time out for Formula 1 in Mexico City. Max Verstappen yet again claimed victory and set the record for the most wins in a season in F1 history with 14.
Garcia downs Sabalenka to seal WTA Finals victory
France's Caroline Garcia scored the biggest victory of her career with a straight-sets defeat of Aryna Sabalenka to win the season-ending WTA Finals on Monday. I'm really happy to win my biggest title."
IGN
SS-W vs MR-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for Women’s BBL 2022/23, Match 37
Sydney Sixers Women vs Melbourne Renegades Women, Match 37. Date & Time: November 10th at 9:30 AM IST and 3:00 PM Local Time. Sydney Sixers Women will face Melbourne Renegades Women in the 37th match of the Women’s BBL 2022/23 on Thursday. Sydney Sixers’ 3 matches winning streak came to an end with 9 wickets loss over Perth Scorchers on Saturday. Riding on a half-century from skipper Ellyse Perry and handy contributions from Erin Burns and Maitlan Brown they put up a competitive total of 155 runs on the board however it was too small for the Scorchers who got home with 9 balls to spare. With 6 wins and 2 losses, they pushed down to the 2nd spot in the standings with 12 points. Ellyse Perry, Erin Burns, and Suzie Bates have all scored more than 200 runs each in this tournament whereas Ashleigh Gardner and Sophie Ecclestone have picked up 13 wickets apiece.
lastwordonsports.com
Preview: DRAGONGATE and Pro Wrestling NOAH – GLOBAL DREAM (11/11/22)
The relationship between DRAGONGATE and Pro Wrestling NOAH has been great for quite a while now. We’ve seen constant trading of talents, and even belts. However, they’ve decided to go all in with a big inter-promotional event live from the world-famous Korakuen Hall. DRAGONGATE and NOAH present GLOBAL DREAM. Which comes from the Global in Global Honored Crown, and the Dream in Open The Dream Gate. A night stacked full of inter-promotional battles with a colossal main event.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni asks clubs not to pick unfit players
Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has asked clubs not to field players who are not fully fit in the final weekend of domestic games before the World Cup. This weekend sees the final matches in the Premier League and other European competitions before Qatar. "We are talking to the clubs so...
France name final squad for 2022 World Cup
Confirmed France World Cup squad - Didier Deschamps names 25 players for tournament in Qatar.
Sporting News
Socceroos World Cup squad snubs: Tom Rogic, Trent Sainsbury among star Australia players left out
The Socceroos squad for World Cup 2022 in Qatar has been named with coach Graham Arnold making plenty of controversial selections. Australia's 26-man list for the tournament features the likes of Celtic midfielder Aaron Mooy, Hibs winger Martin Boyle and F.C. Copenhagen goalkeeper Mat Ryan. In addition to the seasoned...
USA Coach Names 25 World Cup Newbies In Squad For Qatar Including Nine Players Based In UK
Qatar 2022 will be Berhalter's third World Cup, after he went to the 2002 and 2006 tournaments as a player. But this will be the first World Cup adventure for 25 of the 26 players in his squad.
lastwordonsports.com
Women’s Rugby World Cup Final: The keys to victory
It is not hyperbolic to say that this might just be the biggest rugby match in the history of the women’s game. This Women’s Rugby World Cup has seen publicity like never before. Selling out Eden Park for the first round and doing so again for the final, games being televised all across the world, and harnessing social media like never before have seen interest and engagement levels skyrocket. Now we reach the final.
Switzerland World Cup Preview: Swiss Expectations Soar
Switzerland knocked France out of the Euros and has the squad to compete with anyone, but a tough group will present a potential roadblock.
lastwordonsports.com
F1: Top Wet Weather Drivers of All Time
Who are the top drivers in wet conditions? Ranking F1’s greatest wet weather drivers of all time and a look at their best performances. Wet races are regarded as the ultimate skill test for a race driver. That’s when Formula One’s titans shine. It’s no surprise if you opened this article already knowing who’s on the list. These drivers are in a league of their own. They engraved their names in the history of F1 for a reason, and we are here to honour them now and forever. Here is a run through some of the best wet weather drivers in F1 history.
lastwordonsports.com
Last Word SC Radio: MLS Cup reactions and CCL chatter
What’s up, Internet? This week on the Last Word SC Radio show, Rachael Kriger and Harvey Cruz, the birthday boy, get together to talk about the chaotic and crazy Los Angeles FC win in MLS Cup 2022. The duo speaks about that penalty shootout and Harvey discusses the game being the worst loss for the Philadelphia Union, and worst in general for an MLS side.
