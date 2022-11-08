Read full article on original website
Laura M. Jameson
Laura M. Jameson, age 80, passed away on November 3, 2022, in Madison, Wisconsin. Laura was formerly known as Laurence or Larry. Laura is survived by her spouse of 44 years, Catherine (Geselbracht); children, Betsy (Rick), Rachel, Sarah (Mike) and Jackie (Colin); four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and sisters, Kathy and Linda. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernice (Lucason) and Melvin; and brother, Tommy.
Clara Marie Tyler
MIDDLETON – Beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and godmother for many, Clara Tyler passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at age 97. Born to Julia and Joseph Sweeney, she was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Joseph, Quentin, Vincent and Jerome. Clare is survived by her...
Patricia L. Persinger Hill
Patricia L. Persinger Hill, 78, of Muscoda died Monday, November 7, 2022. Patricia was born on March 3, 1944, the daughter of Everett and Myra (Morgan) Persinger. She loved family, friends, flowers, gardening, and traveling. Patricia also liked cooking, playing games, and entertaining. She retired from an educational teacher store that she enjoyed helping teachers and children shop for their needed supplies.
Gerald L. Tracy
Gerald L. Tracy, 88, passed away surrounded by his family on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at Evansville Manor in Evansville, Wisconsin. He was born to Otto and Dorothy Tracy on October 18, 1934 in Juneau, Wisconsin, the oldest of 18 kids. Gerald married Terry Helling at the courthouse in Rockford, Illinois in 1977.
Michael M. Barry
OREGON- Michael M. “Mike” Barry, age 88, of Oregon, passed away at home on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022. He was born on June 16, 1934, in Stoughton, Wis., the son of Phillip and Veronica (Martin) Barry. Mike graduated from Edgewood High School and went on to attend UW-Madison College of Agriculture. Mike married Darlene Raemisch on Jan. 22, 1957, at Holy Mother of Consolation Catholic Church in Oregon. They celebrated 65 years of marriage in January of 2022.
Barbara Ann Lee
MADISON – Barbara Ann Lee, age 86, of Madison, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Oakwood Village East. She was born on June 26, 1936, in Milwaukee, Wis., the daughter of Stanley Matuszak and Mary (Landowski) Matuszak. Barbara graduated from Holy Angels Academy High School in Milwaukee, then went on to earn her Associates Degree in accounting from Milwaukee Area Technical College. She married George Lee on Nov. 24, 1956, in Milwaukee, Wis.
Julaine Lynn Beck
Julaine Lynn Beck (Traxler), 72, of Janesville, WI, passed away on Saturday, November 5th, 2022. Julaine was born on June 17th, 1950 to Aneva and Lester Traxler in Fort Atkinson, WI. In 1971, Julaine met her husband, Roger, through mutual friends at a party. A whirlwind courtship led to a marriage six weeks later, lasting the rest of their lives. They shared one daughter.
Eric Joseph Jandro
MONONA – Eric Joseph Jandro, age 39, of Monona, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at UW Hospital and Clinics after a valiant battle with antiphospholipid syndrome. He was born on March 1, 1983, in Escanaba, Mich., the son of Joseph Jandro and Carol (Augustson) McMeen. Eric graduated...
Kozy Nuk Cafe’s ‘good food and friendly people’ find home in Cottage Grove
When Meggan O’Brien saw a Facebook post about a restaurant for sale, she took a leap of faith to pursue her lifelong dream. Kozy Nuk Cafe opened its doors on Sept. 1 in Cottage Grove. O’Brien, who owns the restaurant, is a food industry veteran. She started off as...
Meet this week’s Pet of the Week: Claude
This 7-year-old is looking for a new best friend. He starts out shy, but once he gets to know you, he can be very affectionate. He enjoys playing with wand toys, looking out windows, sitting on laps and cuddling. As a member of the Lonely Hearts Club, his adoption fee...
Stoughton school referenda for improvements, construction pass
STOUGHTON, Wis. — Voters in Stoughton have approved a pair of referenda meant to fund a series of construction and improvement projects throughout the Stoughton School District. The first of the two referenda — which asked voters to approve up to $36.3 million for a remodel of the district’s...
Wisconsin kicks off the season with 85-59 win over South Dakota
MADISON, Wis. — And they’re back. Badger men’s basketball kicked off their 2022-2023 campaign with an 85-59 win over South Dakota. The first basket of the season belonged to Steven Crowl. He hit a triple just 10 seconds in. And that would be a theme for the Badgers in the first half – the three ball. Wisconsin drained nine before halftime, which helped them jump out to a 10 point lead at the break.
