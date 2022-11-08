ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

WHNT-TV

Alabama Amendments – Midterm Election Results

ALABAMA (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping up with votes as they are reported across the area. There were 10 amendments on the ballot this election, along with two local amendments in North Alabama counties. Below you will find the votes as...
alabamanews.net

Phillip Ensler Victory Flips Alabama House Seat to Democrats

Democrats struggled in statewide races in Alabama, but Montgomery Democrat Phillip Ensler flipped a seat in the Alabama House with his victory. Unofficial results in Alabama House District 74 show Ensler with 60% of the vote to Republican incumbent Charlotte Meadows 40%. The district lines were redrawn earlier this year based on the 2020 Census, which made it more favorable to a Democratic candidate.
WAFF

AP projects Kay Ivey to win Alabama governor’s race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Associated Press is projecting Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will retain her office after beating two opponents in the November general election. “Tonight, our voters have spoken loud and clear by their support for our conservative record for results, and it’s a record I’m sure proud of too!” Ivey said to a crowd at her downtown Montgomery campaign party.
WAFF

AP projects Steve Marshall to win Alabama attorney general’s race

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Steve Marshall is the projected winner of Alabama’s attorney general’s race, according to The Associated Press. With 54% of the unofficial vote count in so far Tuesday evening, the Republican was leading the Democrat challenger, Tarrant Police Chief Wendall Major, in his race for reelection.
WSFA

Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun owners will soon be able to carry a firearm into Alabama state parks without written permission. The change in rules about firearms in parks will happen around the same time the new constitutional carry law goes into effect next year. The new law says anyone...
wvtm13.com

Alabama election results: Winners, losers & what’s still up in the air

From Alabama governor to a closely-watched race for Jefferson County sheriff, below is how several major races across the state shaped out in 2022. ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
birminghamtimes.com

Woodfin, Two Other Alabama Mayors Say Vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
alreporter.com

Opinion | The case for the Alabama Constitution of 2022

A section of a sample ballot showing 2022 constitutional proposals and amendments. Judging exclusively by the shape of its constitution, Alabama is a failed state, some sideways experiment in democracy gone horribly, horribly wrong. The document, ratified in 1901 in a process we now know to be fraudulent, is approaching...
Terry Mansfield

Safest Cities in Alabama

Alabama is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Helena, AL town historical marker sign.By Bmbufalo - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
