WHNT-TV
Alabama Amendments – Midterm Election Results
ALABAMA (WHNT) — As polls close around the Tennessee Valley, News 19 is keeping up with votes as they are reported across the area. There were 10 amendments on the ballot this election, along with two local amendments in North Alabama counties. Below you will find the votes as...
WAFF
Election officials expecting ‘moderate’ voter turnout for Alabama midterms
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Election officials are not expecting a large turnout at polling places on Tuesday, November 8. Leaders said since this isn’t a presidential election year, they expect around 45-50% of voters to participate. “We have 3,689,235 registered voters in the state of Alabama,” Secretary of State...
WAFF
Alabama voters decide on multiple state constitutional amendments
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Voters at the polls on Tuesday voted on 10 statewide amendments. The Associated Press has projected all 10 amendments on the ballot got a ‘yes’ vote. Amendment 1 would allow judges to deny bail to a wider class of people charged with crimes. The...
alabamanews.net
Phillip Ensler Victory Flips Alabama House Seat to Democrats
Democrats struggled in statewide races in Alabama, but Montgomery Democrat Phillip Ensler flipped a seat in the Alabama House with his victory. Unofficial results in Alabama House District 74 show Ensler with 60% of the vote to Republican incumbent Charlotte Meadows 40%. The district lines were redrawn earlier this year based on the 2020 Census, which made it more favorable to a Democratic candidate.
WAFF
AP projects Kay Ivey to win Alabama governor’s race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Associated Press is projecting Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey will retain her office after beating two opponents in the November general election. “Tonight, our voters have spoken loud and clear by their support for our conservative record for results, and it’s a record I’m sure proud of too!” Ivey said to a crowd at her downtown Montgomery campaign party.
WAFF
AP projects Steve Marshall to win Alabama attorney general’s race
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Steve Marshall is the projected winner of Alabama’s attorney general’s race, according to The Associated Press. With 54% of the unofficial vote count in so far Tuesday evening, the Republican was leading the Democrat challenger, Tarrant Police Chief Wendall Major, in his race for reelection.
WSFA
Alabama state parks to change firearm rules in 2023
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Gun owners will soon be able to carry a firearm into Alabama state parks without written permission. The change in rules about firearms in parks will happen around the same time the new constitutional carry law goes into effect next year. The new law says anyone...
wvtm13.com
Alabama election results: Winners, losers & what’s still up in the air
From Alabama governor to a closely-watched race for Jefferson County sheriff, below is how several major races across the state shaped out in 2022. ALL RESULTS | GOVERNOR | U.S. SENATE | THE AMENDMENTS | ALL STATEWIDE RACES | STATE HOUSE & STATE SENATE | BIBB | BLOUNT | CALHOUN | CHEROKEE | CHILTON | CLAY | CLEBURNE | COOSA | CULLMAN | ETOWAH | FAYETTE | GREENE | HALE | JEFFERSON | MARION | PICKENS | SHELBY | ST CLAIR | TALLADEGA | TUSCALOOSA | WALKER | WINSTON.
Alabama voting guide 2022: What races, constitutional amendments are on the ballot? What to know
Alabamians will head to the polls tomorrow for mid-term elections that will decide the state’s next U.S. Senator, Governor and more. Here’s what you need to know about voting in mid-term elections:. When is the election?. The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls open at 7 a.m. and...
birminghamtimes.com
Woodfin, Two Other Alabama Mayors Say Vote YES on Amendment 6
Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
alreporter.com
Opinion | The case for the Alabama Constitution of 2022
A section of a sample ballot showing 2022 constitutional proposals and amendments. Judging exclusively by the shape of its constitution, Alabama is a failed state, some sideways experiment in democracy gone horribly, horribly wrong. The document, ratified in 1901 in a process we now know to be fraudulent, is approaching...
Election results 2022: Ivey wins Alabama governor’s race, Britt US Senate race
Gov. Kay Ivey is projected to win a second full term as Alabama’s governor Tuesday night, as Republican Katie Britt was likewise poised to win a seat in the U.S. Senate. In both races, projected by the Associated Press, Republican women took the two biggest prizes as the GOP looked to strengthen its hold on the state’s top posts.
Alabama 2022 midterm election: Updates on U.S. Senate races, Constitutional Amendments
Alabamians headed to the polls today for a midterm election that could send the state’s first elected female Senator to Washington, D.C. The latest election results from Alabama races are available here. Republican Katie Britt defeated Democrat Will Boyd and Libertarian John Sophocleus to replace Sen. Richard Shelby who...
Election 2022: How do I vote a straight party ticket? What about Constitutional Amendments?
In 2020, 67% of voters in Alabama opted to cast a straight-ticket ballot. It’s a trend that’s held fairly consistent in past state elections and one that’s likely to continue in Tuesday’s mid-terms. Straight ticket voting, also called straight party voting, allows voters to choose a...
What you need to know before you head to the polls
Judge Naftel says Jefferson County has been fortunate to have enough poll workers to assist voters for Tuesday's election.
Statewide Amendment 10 is companion to proposed recompilation of Alabama Constitution
Statewide Amendment 10 that will appear on ballots throughout Alabama on Tuesday is a companion to the proposal for the Alabama Constitution of 2022, which voters will also see on their ballots. Voters will decide whether to ratify the Constitution of 2022, which is a recompiled version of the Alabama...
Katie Britt’s election to US Senate could make Alabama, national history. Here’s how
Polls across Alabama open at 7 a.m. today and, among other statewide and local candidates, voters will have the chance to marke their ballots for Katie Boyd Britt. If she wins a U.S. Senate seat, Britt is expected to be:. The first elected female senator from Alabama,. The only Republican...
Here’s when polls open on Election Day and where your polling place is in Alabama
Voters across the country will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote in the upcoming midterm elections following a dramatic few months and record early turnout. Polls will open at 7 a.m. across the state on Tuesday. You can find your polling place here: https://myinfo.alabamavotes.gov/voterview. Sample ballots can be...
