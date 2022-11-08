MADISON, Wis. — And they’re back. Badger men’s basketball kicked off their 2022-2023 campaign with an 85-59 win over South Dakota. The first basket of the season belonged to Steven Crowl. He hit a triple just 10 seconds in. And that would be a theme for the Badgers in the first half – the three ball. Wisconsin drained nine before halftime, which helped them jump out to a 10 point lead at the break.

