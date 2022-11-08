ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paducah, KY

Laura Bass
2d ago

I'd really love to hear lawmakers come up with a good punishment for animal abusers like chaining them up and barely feeling them and talked real mean to so they can see what it's like

wpsdlocal6.com

Authorities searching for man wanted in deadly hit-and-run crash in Kentucky

HOPKINS COUNTY, KY — Authorities are searching for a man wanted in connection to a hit-and-run crash that claimed a man's life in Hopkins County, Kentucky. The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office says 34-year-old Douglas Nathan Phelps is accused of hitting Zachary T. Higgins with his vehicle and leaving the scene. The collision happened in the overnight hours, either late Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning, on Tippett Road in Hanson, Kentucky. Higgins died because of his injuries.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
republicmonitor.com

Two men arrested in connection with police hit-and-run

Two men were arrested in connection with a hit-and-run with the police in early October. Through a continued investigation and with the assistance of the Cape Girardeau Police Department and U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the Perry County Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested two suspects from an incident occurring in Perry County on October 5, 2022.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
WEHT/WTVW

HCSO: Hanson man killed in hit and run

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says Zachary T. Higgins, 30, of Hanson, was killed in a hit and run incident. HCSO says on November 9, at about 12:49 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of Tippett Road in reference to an unknown subject lying in the roadway. […]
HANSON, KY
KFVS12

Assault investigation leads to early morning chase

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An investigation into an assault in Cape Girardeau led to an early morning chase into southern Illinois. According to Cape Girardeau Police, officers were investigating an assault which happened on the 1300 block of N. Mount Auburn just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, November 10.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Graves County man killed in accident with bulldozer

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Graves County man was killed in an accident involved a bulldozer. Mark T. Diel, 60, of Kirksey was found dead in a farm field under a bulldozer on Nov. 8 by his neighbor. Diel had been working on the dozer when it rolled...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Teen reported missing in Paducah found safe Tuesday night, police say

PADUCAH — Paducah Police are asking for assistance locating a missing Paducah teen. According to a Tuesday morning release, 17-year-old Luke Pace was last seen in the area of Mohawk Drive in Paducah. He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and 146 pounds. If you have information...
PADUCAH, KY
thunderboltradio.com

Investigation Continues Into Fatal Graves County Fire

An investigation is ongoing by the Kentucky Fire Marshall’s Office following a fatal fire in Graves County. Sheriff Jon Hayden said Graves County Emergency Services were called Tuesday morning around 5:15, to 120 Mountain Ridge Road. Officials responded to a residential house fire with someone trapped. When arriving, reports...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Paducah man arrested after high speed chase nearing 100 mph in Graves County

LOWES, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces charges after a high speed police chase spanning from Symsonia to Lowes reached speeds near 100 miles per hour. Jura Dailey, 38, of Paducah faces charges of DUI, fleeing or evading police, speeding 100 mph in a 55 zone and wanton endangerment for forcing other vehicles off the roadway, according to the Graves County Sheriff’s Office.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

High-speed police chase leads to arrest in Graves County

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A high-speed chase involving a Graves County Sheriff’s deputy Monday evening leads to the arrest of a Paducah man. Jura Dailey, 38, was arrested and charged with DUI, fleeing or evading police, speeding 100 mph in a 55 zone and wanton endangerment for forcing other vehicles off the roadway.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

30-year-old man killed in Hopkins County hit-and-run, deputies say

MADISONVILLE, KY — A 30-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday evening, police say, and they're looking for the vehicle that struck him. According to a release from the Hopkins County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 400 block of Tippett Road around 12:49 a.m. on Wednesday to investigate a report of person lying in the road.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

17-year-old girl dies in Graves Co. house fire

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A teen died in a house fire in western Kentucky early Tuesday morning, November 8. According to a Facebook post on the Graves County Sheriff’s Office page, emergency services were dispatched around 5:15 a.m. to the 100 block of Mountain Ridge or a house fire with someone trapped.
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Jeff Diederich takes over as the new Williamson Co. sheriff

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - A new sheriff is taking over in Williamson County. On Tuesday night, November 8, Jeff Diederich won the race. Diederich said he wants to add more leadership, training and funding for services in Williamson County. Diederich has more than 10 years of law enforcement background, most...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

Kevil man killed in crash on I-57 in Williamson County

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
KFVS12

Jonesboro, Ill. man sentenced on vehicle, gun, theft charges

JONESBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - An 18-year-old Jonesboro, Ill. man was sentenced to nine years in state prison on Monday, November 7. According to Union County State’s Attorney Tyler E. Tripp, Kadden S. Spencer was sentenced after he pled guilty on Thursday to two counts of theft, one count of possession of a stolen firearm, one count of vehicle theft conspiracy and one count of possession of stolen vehicle charges.
JONESBORO, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Graves County house fire claims life of teen

A house fire on Tuesday morning in Graves County claimed the life of a teenager. The call came in to Graves County Emergency Services at about 5:15 a.m. alerting them to a fire on Mountain Ridge Road, and that someone was trapped inside. The home was fully involved when firefighters...
GRAVES COUNTY, KY
kbsi23.com

Cape Girardeau man faces murder charge out of Pemiscot County

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau man faces a murder charge out of Pemiscot County. Jamourion Grimsley, 20, was arrested on Nov. 7. Deputies from the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, members of the U.S. Marshal Service Heartland Fugitive Task Force and surrounding agencies, served an arrest warrant on Grimsley on Monday.
PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

Williamson County sheriff asks for public’s help identifying suspect, vehicle in reported aggravated battery

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick asks for the public’s assistance identifying a suspect and vehicle in an aggravated battery. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Spillway Road approximately one mile south of Route 13 for a report of a possible battery on Saturday, November 5 at about 4:30 a.m.
KFVS12

1 dead after 2-vehicle crash on I-57 in Williamson Co.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Kentucky man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on northbound Interstate 57. According to Illinois State Police, at around 5 a.m. on Tuesday November 8, a 2012 white truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling on I-57 at milepost 52 when a deer ran into the road.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
WBBJ

Two-vehicle crash left 6 injured on Sunday

MARTIN, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured during a crash on Sunday, according to the Martin Police Department. In a report released on Wednesday, the department stated that two vehicles were traveling along West Peach Street around 5:20 p.m., one eastbound and one westbound. The vehicle going east attempted...
MARTIN, TN

