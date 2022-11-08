Mom Rushes Into Room When Baby Suddenly Stops Crying and Finds This Sweet Moment Happening

What an amazing big sister.

Usually, when you hear your baby crying in the next room, that crying doesn't stop until you get there. And you're going as fast as you can! Calm down, baby! The point is, babies don't usually start crying and then stop for no reason. They generally need something from you (milk, a new diaper, a snuggle) before they can stop crying.

In this video from @ashleycooper546 , a mom is in the other room when her baby starts crying. But before she can get there, the baby stops. What could have possibly happened?

Big sister, that's what happened.

You just never know when a big sibling is going to be ready to jump in and help out for real, but when they do, it's such a huge deal. And the best part is, siblings are generally really great at getting their baby siblings to stop crying, because babies are, as a rule, obsessed with their older siblings and think everything they do is super entertaining. Like the little baby brother in this video, who seems quite content to be in his sister's lap.

Commenters thought these two were so adorable, and that big sister was the sweetest.

"She’s the best big sister a little brother could ever have!"

"Wow what a sweet mommy’s helper she is!!"

"omg good job mom.. raising a little sweet compassionate person! this is awesome"

"We teach our children from our actions. Sweet @and loving child, beautiful babies! Good job parents!"

"She is his safe space my heart"



This is how close relationships get started! No doubt big sister will always be a huge help to her mommy.