California Megadrought Reveals Long-Lost WWII Ghost Ship on Dried Lake Bed
No one knows how or when the wrecked World War II military vessel—dubbed the "ghost boat"—ended up in Lake Shasta.
Meteorite Impact Allegedly Burnt and Destroyed California Man's House
A California man claimed that his house was burnt and destroyed when a meteorite hit it last week and after hearing a loud bang, according to media reports. The CA man named Dustin Procita, who owns the property in Penn Valley in a rural area in Northern California, reportedly attributed the space rock to be the cause of the fire. Procita evacuated his home at around 7:00 p.m. local time on Friday, November 9.
California witness questions bright orange lights moving silently overhead
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Fremont reported watching and photographing multiple brightly lit, orange-colored objects crossing the sky silently at about 9:24 p.m. on April 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Witnesses Claim Meteorite Destroyed Northern California Home During Taurid Meteor Shower
Many people saw a massive fireball flying across the sky in Northern California during the Taurids meteor shower Friday night. For one man, that fireball appears to have destroyed his home. Dustin Procita was in his Nevada County home with his two dogs when a big bang happened around 7:30...
What we know about the Northern California meteorite and house fire
Partial walls are all that remain of a rural home on a cattle ranch in Northern California that was destroyed in a fire Friday evening, not long after witnesses say they saw a bright object falling from the sky nearby.
Another American found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico Airbnb
Another American woman is reported to have died on the same day as three other travelers from carbon monoxide poisoning in an Airbnb. Angélica Arce, 29, had met with her siblings Marco Arce and Andrea Arce, to watch the 2022 Mexico Grand Prix, in the Mexican capital and attended a practice run of the Formula 1 race on October 28.
U.S. Volcano That Has Been Dormant for 800 Years Appears to Be Waking Up
New activity has been detected under Mount Edgecumbe, a previously dormant volcano near Sitka, Alaska.
Why the United States' big plan to deploy huge nuclear bombers to the Northern Territory is going to put a 'bullseye' on Australia as tensions with China rise
The United States will deploy nuclear-capable bombers to a Northern Territory hangar in a move a war games expert says would be a warning to China over Taiwan but put a 'bullseye' on Australia. Plans have been drawn up for six of the strategic B-52 'stratofortress' bombers to be stationed...
The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
A passenger smoked a cigarette in a plane bathroom and sparked a trash can fire during a flight, airline said
An Israeli passenger smoked a cigarette in the plane's bathroom on an El Al flight from Tel Aviv to Bangkok on Friday, per The Times of Israel.
Tragic tourist’s chilling last video of picturesque zipline before plunging to his death in horror fall from ride
THESE are the chilling last images a man captured of a picturesque zipline before he plunged to his death in a horror fall. Sergio Murilo de Lima Santana, 39, has been named as the man who died when a zipline in Brazil snapped on Monday, sending him crashing to the ground.
WATCH: Rare ‘Alien-Like’ Sunfish Appears in Front of Researcher
A dedicated Cetacean researcher, Jared Towers bought a home right on the coast so that he would never be too far away from his beloved sea life. His front door mere feet from the water of Alert Bay, Towers often spends time looking out onto the shimmering surface, hoping to spot a killer whale or sea lion.
Why California Is Struggling to Keep up With Its RV Ban
Here's a look at the RV ban implemented by the state of California and why it's now having trouble dealing with the effects of the legislation. The post Why California Is Struggling to Keep up With Its RV Ban appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mummies Open and Close Their Eyes After Hundreds of Years
For several years, the internet has been going crazy over photos and videos of the mummified bodies of two deceased young girls from different parts of the world - who both suddenly seem to be opening and closing their eyes. Could it be true? Read along, watch the videos, then give your opinion in the comments!
North Carolina Beach Turns Into Jellyfish Swamp as Thousands Wash Up
Cannonball jellyfish can wash up en masse due to seasonal population blooms, resulting in thousands being seen on beaches.
Giant 450lb Grizzly Bear Killed in Drive by Shooting
Alberta officials said the person who shot the bear drove up to it, then left at high speed in a different direction, leaving the bear at the side of the road
According to scientists, an island off the coast of Brazil is the deadliest island on earth
Ilha Da Queimada Grande, also known as Snake Island, has been called the deadliest island in the world. It is located 150 kilometers off the coast of Sao Paolo, Brazil. The locals do not dare enter the island, as its occupants are not welcoming.
This Artsy Small Town In California Is A Hidden Gem With Gorgeous Beaches & Breathtaking Forests
California's golden coastline is home to a plethora of quaint, tiny towns that are the perfect destination for escaping the daily grind of city life. Arcata, CA, also known as "Hippie Haven," is a hidden gem in Humboldt County that is home to a beautiful array of beaches and natural forests.
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Kentucky Lake
Throughout the 19th and 20th centuries, many communities throughout the United States fell victim to flooding. In order to control heavy rainfall, states built dams to control lakes and other large bodies of water. In turn, many small villages and towns drowned beneath them.
