ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn Valley, CA

Comments / 1

Related
natureworldnews.com

Meteorite Impact Allegedly Burnt and Destroyed California Man's House

A California man claimed that his house was burnt and destroyed when a meteorite hit it last week and after hearing a loud bang, according to media reports. The CA man named Dustin Procita, who owns the property in Penn Valley in a rural area in Northern California, reportedly attributed the space rock to be the cause of the fire. Procita evacuated his home at around 7:00 p.m. local time on Friday, November 9.
PENN VALLEY, CA
msn.com

Another American found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning in Mexico Airbnb

Another American woman is reported to have died on the same day as three other travelers from carbon monoxide poisoning in an Airbnb. Angélica Arce, 29, had met with her siblings Marco Arce and Andrea Arce, to watch the 2022 Mexico Grand Prix, in the Mexican capital and attended a practice run of the Formula 1 race on October 28.
Thrillist

The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
MAINE STATE
CBS Sacramento

California couple disappears while traveling through Oregon in motorhome

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) -- A California couple passing through Oregon was reported missing by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Thursday.Charles, 81, and Kathleen, 79, Waller were reportedly in the Glide area on or around Oct. 23 while they were driving to their home in Boulder Creek, California in their motorhome. The Wallers were in daily contact with their family members but that stopped on Oct. 23 when they were about 45 miles north of the California-Oregon border. Both of the couple's cell phones are powered off, according to the sheriff's office. Charles Waller is described as a white male who is 5′10″ 207 lbs with gray hair and brown eyes. Kathleen Waller is described as a white female who is 5′6″ 190 lbs with gray hair and blue eyes. They were driving a 2017 Ford Four Winds Motorhome bearing California license plate 8HWX240. The sheriff's office did not say whether or nor they believe foul play was involved in the Waller's disappearance. Anyone who may have information about their whereabouts is urged to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at (541) 440-4471 or email dcso.pio@co.douglas.or.us
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
Outsider.com

WATCH: Rare ‘Alien-Like’ Sunfish Appears in Front of Researcher

A dedicated Cetacean researcher, Jared Towers bought a home right on the coast so that he would never be too far away from his beloved sea life. His front door mere feet from the water of Alert Bay, Towers often spends time looking out onto the shimmering surface, hoping to spot a killer whale or sea lion.
April Killian

Mummies Open and Close Their Eyes After Hundreds of Years

For several years, the internet has been going crazy over photos and videos of the mummified bodies of two deceased young girls from different parts of the world - who both suddenly seem to be opening and closing their eyes. Could it be true? Read along, watch the videos, then give your opinion in the comments!
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
117K+
Post
1025M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy