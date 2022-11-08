ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — November $3,600 lump sum payment going out to over 9m Americans – are you eligible?

ALMOST 9million eligible Americans have not yet received their pandemic relief payments, according to information provided by the IRS. The IRS contacted potential recipients who have not yet filed for their payouts this month. The relief payments were calculated based on each person's tax return, so individuals who were ineligible...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CNET

Here's How Much Bigger Your Social Security Check Will Be in 2023

Social Security benefits for next year will see a cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, of 8.7%. That's the biggest increase since 1981, when it hit an all-time high of 11.2%. "A COLA of 8.7% is extremely rare and would be the highest ever received by most Social Security beneficiaries alive today," Senior Citizens League policy analyst Mary Johnson said in a statement earlier this year.
Washington Examiner

Social Security payment: Monthly $841 check to be sent to millions in just six days

Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are slated to receive their monthly $841 payment for November in just six days. Recipients did not receive a check this month due to a scheduling quirk — Oct. 1 falling on a weekend — that gave them two paychecks in September. SSI payments are issued by the Social Security Administration on the first of each month, but when that day falls on a holiday or weekend, payments are issued on the last weekday before the first of the next month, according to the SSA.
AOL Corp

Social Security COLA 2023: When will my benefits increase begin?

This week, the Social Security Administration announced the biggest payment increase for the program in decades. Every year since 1975, the SSA has instituted a cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) after analyzing rates of inflation to see how much to increase beneficiary amounts to help recipients keep up with the cost of goods.
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Deadline to claim direct one-time $3,200 payment is just 14 days away

Between 9 million and 10 million taxpayers remain eligible for COVID-19 stimulus payments worth thousands of dollars, but the deadline is fast approaching. Through the child tax credit or COVID-19 relief stimulus checks, low-income U.S. citizens may be eligible for up to $3,200 in direct checks, according to the Government Accountability Office. If eligible, all they will need to do is file simplified tax returns, the deadline for which has been extended to Nov. 15.
WacoTrib.com

Thinking of Switching to Medicare Advantage? 3 Things You Need to Know

The good thing about Medicare is that you get an opportunity every year to make changes to your coverage during fall open enrollment. That period began just a few days ago and is set to continue through Dec. 7. During open enrollment, you can switch Part D drug plans, switch Medicare Advantage plans, or move from original Medicare to Medicare Advantage.
The Oregonian

When do 2023 Social Security increases show up in payments?

Millions of Social Security recipients will get an 8.7% boost in their benefits in 2023. That’s a historic increase and welcome news for American retirees and others — but it’s tempered by the fact that it’s fueled by high inflation that’s raised the cost of everyday living.
ValueWalk

IRS Letter Says You Are Eligible For A Federal Stimulus Check. What To Do

If you recently received a letter from the IRS, make sure you don’t throw it away or ignore it. You could be one of the nine million people that the IRS says could still be eligible for a federal stimulus check or extended child tax credit, or both. However,...
