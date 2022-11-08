ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valdosta, GA

VPD to host open testing hiring event

By WTXL Digital Staff
WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kOIlZ_0j398jMg00

Valdosta Police Department is set to host an Open Testing hiring event on Dec.1 for citizens interested in gaining a career in local law enforcement.

The hiring event will take place at 6 p.m. at the police department, located at 500 North Toombs Street in Valdosta, Georgia. Entrance is also allowed 30 minutes prior to the testing time.

According to VPD, attendees will get paid while attending training once they have completed the test, which is reportedly the initial stage of the hiring process.

Applicants are required to bring their driver's license and $15 in cash to pay the testing fee.

Applicants must meet the minimum requirements below:

  • At least 21 years of age
  • U.S. Citizen
  • Must have valid Driver's License
  • No felony convictions, according to O.C.G.A 35-8-8
  • No family violence-related convictions, according to O.C.G.A 19-13-1
  • Must have a High School Diploma or GED

Applicants must also wear protective face covering.

The salary information includes:

  • $42,054.51 Base Salary ($20.22 per hour)
  • $43,054.47 Partial College ($20.70 per hour)
  • $44,054.43 Full College ($21.18 per hour

Sworn Law Enforcement Officers do not need to attend the testing and may just submit an application.

To view applications for police officer positions and entry level testing dates, visit www.valdostacity.com . Testing dates will be posted periodically.

For information on the process, contact Lieutenant Colby Clark at cclark@valdostacity.com or at 229-293-3099.

Comments / 0

Related
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta honors October Employee of the Month

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta honors the October Employee of the Month, Joshua Hunt, at the City Council meeting. The City of Valdosta is pleased to honor Joshua Hunt as the October Employee of the Month. Hunt was presented with the Employee of the Month for October by...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Update: family of 3 shot to death in Lowndes Co. home

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A family of three was found dead at a home on Wednesday afternoon, according to Lowndes County Coroner Austin Fiveash. On Nov. 9, at approximately 1 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a home on Hilltop Drive in reference to a welfare check on an individual who did not arrive to work for their scheduled shift.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
valdostatoday.com

VCS welcomes new School Safety, Security Director

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools welcomes the new Director of School Safety and Security Sabrina W. Smith. Valdosta City Schools (VCS) welcomes Sabrina W. Smith as the new Director of School Safety and Security. She joined VCS in this new role on October 3, 2022. Director Smith has 17...
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Wiregrass names Adult Education Teacher of the Year

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces Darrell Hill as the 2023 Adult Education Teacher of the Year Award winner. Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President, DeAnnia Clements, announced Adult Education Teacher, Darrell Hill, as the 2023 Adult Education Teacher of the Year Award winner. The Adult Education Teacher of the Year Award is sponsored by the Technical College System of Georgia.
VALDOSTA, GA
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes and Valdosta schools closed Thursday

Lowndes County and Valdosta City schools will be closed on Thursday do to the threat of inclement weather. The official notices from the county and city are shown below. UPDATE: Brooks, Echols, Berrien, and Lanier schools will also be closed Thursday. Lowndes County Schools Release:. Due to the threat of...
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole

Tallahassee Urban League hosts election party, free rides to the polls. On this busy election Tuesday, one local group made sure people can cast their ballots even if they don’t have a way to get to the polls. New leadership changes coming to FAMU. Updated: Nov. 7, 2022 at...
LEON COUNTY, FL
valdostatoday.com

Lowndes EMA prepares for tropical storm Nicole

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. Lowndes County, Georgia: Lowndes County Emergency Management continues to monitor and prepare for Tropical Storm Nicole. According to the National Hurricane Center, Nicole is forecasted to strengthen into a Category 1 Hurricane later today as it moves across the Bahamas and eventually makes landfall just North of West Palm Beach late Wednesday night. Nicole is a large storm with a wind field extending hundreds of miles from the storm’s center meaning impacts will be felt well outside the forecast track cone.
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

2 Valdosta men arrested for shooting at one another

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two men were charged after shooting at one another at a Valdosta apartment complex, according to the Valdosta Police Department. Xavier McGhee, 31, and Jamel Armstrong, 27, were charged with aggravated assault and firearm possession in connection to the incident. Armstrong was charged with obstruction of an officer.
VALDOSTA, GA
WALB 10

Man arrested in Grady Co. murder investigation

WHIGHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A man was charged in connection to a murder investigation after a woman was found dead in Whigham on Tuesday, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). The investigation started at a home on Swamp Creek Road early Tuesday morning shortly before 1 a.m. The...
GRADY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

New plans made to reinvigorate downtown Tifton

Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot. Updated: 6 hours ago. Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot. How an award-winning Americus distillery makes...
TIFTON, GA
WALB 10

GBI: Man arrested for murder in Thomasville death investigation

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing charges, including murder, after the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) was requested for a death investigation. On Oct. 20, the GBI was called to a home in the 1300 block of North Dawson Street. The GBI said its investigation found that Jamal...
THOMASVILLE, GA
ecbpublishing.com

Clerk of Court responds to allegations

Clerk of Court Kirk Reams responded strongly to the allegations of unauthorized overspending by his office raised by a recent forensic audit report. Reams also objected strongly to way that the process was conducted, calling it reprehensible and politically motivated. Following is Reams’ verbatim response, which he titled “An open...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL
Government Technology

Georgia County Begins Work on $40M Rural Fiber Expansion

(TNS) — Lowndes County, Ga., announced the start Monday of a $40 million multi-year project to bring high-speed fiber optic Internet service to thousands of the county's rural residents. Bill Slaughter, county commission chairman, made the announcement at the commission's meeting chambers in the county courthouse annex. On hand...
LOWNDES COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Over 20 books challenged at Thomas County Public Library

Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. Albany activists honored, DCP, Aspire partnership announced at Dougherty Co. Commission meeting. Updated: 16 hours ago. New plans made to reinvigorate downtown Tifton. Lee County tax proposal on the midterm ballot. Updated: 16 hours ago. Lee County tax...
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy