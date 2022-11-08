Read full article on original website
Clanton Residents Arrested in Millbrook; Charged with Theft, other charges
Top Photo: Michael Taylor of Clanton. (Elmore County Jail photo) On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Millbrook police officers responded to Walmart with regard to a report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers made contact with two individuals, both of whom were alleged to have been observed in the act of committing theft, by Walmart loss prevention personnel. One of the suspects, later identified as Michael Taylor, a 52-year-old Clanton resident, refused to cooperate with police officers, tampering with physical evidence by swallowing drugs or drug paraphernalia, and actively resisted officers, as they attempted to take him into custody. Officers deployed both chemical irritant and later a Taser to take Taylor into custody. Taylor was placed under arrest, being charged with Theft of Property 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
Montgomery Woman Arrested, charged with Theft from Millbrook Walmart
On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Millbrook police responded to Walmart, located at 145 Kelley Blvd, with regard to a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers were advised that the alleged offender, later identified as Shelia Tillman, a 56-year-old Montgomery resident, attempted to leave the business with approximately $650.00 worth of merchandise without remitting payment. Tillman was taken into custody, without incident, being placed under arrest for Theft of Property 3rd Degree. Tillman was transported to the Millbrook Police Department, where she was turned over to detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigative Division. Tillman was processed and later transported to the Elmore County Jail, where she remains awaiting warrants to be obtained and served.
Chilton County Man Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm Following a Shootout
Law Enforcement Coordinator/Public Information Officer. U.S. Attorney’s Office- Middle District of Alabama. Montgomery, Alabama – On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Paul David Chapman, 50, from Verbena, Alabama, was sentenced to 50 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. Following his prison sentence, Chapman will be on supervised release for three years. There is no parole in the federal system.
Man charged in connection to discovery of woman's body in Pell City
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was charged in connection to the discovery of a woman's body in Pell City Sunday morning. During a news conference Thursday, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said a murder warrant was issued for 35-year-old Michael Jerome Butler, of Greenville, Alabama for the death of Victoria Malet.
Three arrested in connection to shooting at Vestavia Hills church basketball court
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBMA) — Three people were arrested in connection to a shooting that happened at a Vestavia Hills church basketball court Sunday. The Vestavia Hills Police Department said the incident happened at Shades Mountain Baptist Church and the victim received non-life-threatening injuries. 49-year-old Lameka Roshundra Cook and...
Police: Alabama homeowner shoots apparent home invasion suspect
Police believe an Alabama homeowner shot a home invasion suspect, who then went to a nearby gas station where police found him suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was transported Birmingham area hospital where he died. Birmingham Police were called to a home invasion at 12:44 a.m. Tuesday morning...
Woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is fighting for her life after being shot Tuesday evening. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the northbound lanes of I-65 near Edgemont Avenue on reports of a two-vehicle crash. On scene, first responders found a woman in life-threatening condition from a gunshot wound.
Hoover capital murder suspect captured by U.S. Marshals after weeks on the run
A second suspect wanted in the shooting deaths of two women inside a Hoover apartment was taken into custody Wednesday morning. The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force captured An’ton Je’ho Ram Lewis, 20, about 8:45 a.m. in the 5500 block of Rime Village Drive, said Hoover police Lt. Daniel Lowe.
29-year-old ID’d as suspected intruder fatally shot during west Birmingham home invasion
Authorities have released the name of a man fatally shot when authorities say he was trying to break into a west Birmingham house. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the man as Jamel Nathan Thomas. He was 29 and lived in Birmingham. The ordeal began at 12:45 a.m. Tuesday...
Officials responding to man selling cellphones without license, discover he is wanted for escaping from Alabama Department of Corrections
A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was placed under arrest and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center to await extradition back into the custody of the ADOC.
Millbrook Police Seek Identity of Theft Suspects; Reward Offered by CrimeStoppers
Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property 3rd Degree case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Millbrook Police Investigators released a photo of two unknown subjects wanted for theft. The offense occurred, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Walmart, 145 Kelley Boulevard, Millbrook, Alabama. Investigators say the suspects entered the business at this location, took merchandise without paying, and exited the business. There is no other information available currently. The suspects are wanted for, Theft of Property 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.
Woman critical after being found shot following crash on I-65 in Montgomery, police say
A woman is fighting for her life at a Montgomery-area hospital after she was found shot following a crash Tuesday night on I-65, police said. Montgomery police and fire medics responded Tuesday night to I-65 northbound near Edgemont Avenue on a call of a two-vehicle collision, said Sgt. Tina McGriff.
Man charged in connection to multiple burglaries in Greystone community
HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to multiple burglaries in a Hoover community. The Hoover Police Department said it received reports of four residential burglaries between September 9 and October 8, 2022 in the Greystone area. Police said all four incidents happened...
Man arrested on capital murder charges in connection to man found fatally shot in car
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police Department has announced the arrest of a suspect Monday in connection to a man found fatally shot inside a car. Andrew Bonner, 20, of Bessemer was arrested on a capital murder charge in connection to the murder of Jesse Dewayne Cummings, Sr., who was killed in the 800 Block […]
Apparent home invasion suspect shot by homeowner in Birmingham
An apparent home invasion suspect was shot by a homeowner in the 5300 block of Avenue O early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Birmingham Police Department. The call of a home invasion came in at 12:44 A.M., two minutes later a call reported a man had been shot and was at the Chevron located at 1381 Bessemer Road.
Birmingham man arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Homewood CVS
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a CVS store in Homewood that left another man dead last month. According to the Homewood Police Department, officers with the United States Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force located Brennon Jabree Dinatale in 2900 block of Clairmont […]
Prattville kidnapping suspect arrested in Leeds
LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Nov 5, Leeds Police arrested Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville after a pursuit in St. Clair County. Butler was wanted in Autauga County for kidnapping two juveniles on November 3. He was also facing robbery and attempted murder charges in Georgia. Chief Paul Irwin says...
Police: Investigation underway after man shot dead in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Wednesday afternoon, November 9. According to officials, police responded to the 4500 block of Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North just before 2 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert. As police were responding, a citizen called...
Bullet-riddled Car Spotted In Eastern Jefferson County With Deceased Teen Inside
The death of a young guy in a car accident on Sunday night in Pinson has prompted an inquiry. According to Lt. Joni Money, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department was called to the junction of Highway 79 and Cleage Drive around 9:30 p.m. for a report of a collision.
Birmingham man dies after being shot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Avenue O on Tuesday. Authorities said Jamel Nathan Thomas, 29, of Birmingham, was found shot at 5300 Avenue O at 12:44 a.m. Thomas was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died at 2:11 a.m. from his injuries. The Birmingham...
