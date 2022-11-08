ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jemison, AL

elmoreautauganews.com

Clanton Residents Arrested in Millbrook; Charged with Theft, other charges

Top Photo: Michael Taylor of Clanton. (Elmore County Jail photo) On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Millbrook police officers responded to Walmart with regard to a report of a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers made contact with two individuals, both of whom were alleged to have been observed in the act of committing theft, by Walmart loss prevention personnel. One of the suspects, later identified as Michael Taylor, a 52-year-old Clanton resident, refused to cooperate with police officers, tampering with physical evidence by swallowing drugs or drug paraphernalia, and actively resisted officers, as they attempted to take him into custody. Officers deployed both chemical irritant and later a Taser to take Taylor into custody. Taylor was placed under arrest, being charged with Theft of Property 3rd Degree, Resisting Arrest and Tampering with Physical Evidence.
MILLBROOK, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Montgomery Woman Arrested, charged with Theft from Millbrook Walmart

On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Millbrook police responded to Walmart, located at 145 Kelley Blvd, with regard to a theft in progress. Upon arrival, officers were advised that the alleged offender, later identified as Shelia Tillman, a 56-year-old Montgomery resident, attempted to leave the business with approximately $650.00 worth of merchandise without remitting payment. Tillman was taken into custody, without incident, being placed under arrest for Theft of Property 3rd Degree. Tillman was transported to the Millbrook Police Department, where she was turned over to detectives with the department’s Criminal Investigative Division. Tillman was processed and later transported to the Elmore County Jail, where she remains awaiting warrants to be obtained and served.
MILLBROOK, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Chilton County Man Sentenced to 50 Months in Prison for Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm Following a Shootout

Law Enforcement Coordinator/Public Information Officer. U.S. Attorney’s Office- Middle District of Alabama. Montgomery, Alabama – On Tuesday, November 8, 2022, Paul David Chapman, 50, from Verbena, Alabama, was sentenced to 50 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Sandra J. Stewart. Following his prison sentence, Chapman will be on supervised release for three years. There is no parole in the federal system.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man charged in connection to discovery of woman's body in Pell City

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was charged in connection to the discovery of a woman's body in Pell City Sunday morning. During a news conference Thursday, the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said a murder warrant was issued for 35-year-old Michael Jerome Butler, of Greenville, Alabama for the death of Victoria Malet.
PELL CITY, AL
WSFA

Woman found critically shot in I-65 crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman is fighting for her life after being shot Tuesday evening. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the northbound lanes of I-65 near Edgemont Avenue on reports of a two-vehicle crash. On scene, first responders found a woman in life-threatening condition from a gunshot wound.
Alabama Now

Officials responding to man selling cellphones without license, discover he is wanted for escaping from Alabama Department of Corrections

A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was placed under arrest and transported to the Escambia County Detention Center to await extradition back into the custody of the ADOC.
ATMORE, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

Millbrook Police Seek Identity of Theft Suspects; Reward Offered by CrimeStoppers

Walmart (145 Kelley Boulevard) The Millbrook Police Department is investigating a Theft of Property 3rd Degree case and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects. Millbrook Police Investigators released a photo of two unknown subjects wanted for theft. The offense occurred, Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Walmart, 145 Kelley Boulevard, Millbrook, Alabama. Investigators say the suspects entered the business at this location, took merchandise without paying, and exited the business. There is no other information available currently. The suspects are wanted for, Theft of Property 3rd Degree, a Class D Felony.
MILLBROOK, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Man charged in connection to multiple burglaries in Greystone community

HOOVER, Ala. (WBMA) — A 20-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection to multiple burglaries in a Hoover community. The Hoover Police Department said it received reports of four residential burglaries between September 9 and October 8, 2022 in the Greystone area. Police said all four incidents happened...
HOOVER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Apparent home invasion suspect shot by homeowner in Birmingham

An apparent home invasion suspect was shot by a homeowner in the 5300 block of Avenue O early Tuesday morning, according to a release from the Birmingham Police Department. The call of a home invasion came in at 12:44 A.M., two minutes later a call reported a man had been shot and was at the Chevron located at 1381 Bessemer Road.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Birmingham man arrested in connection to fatal shooting at Homewood CVS

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at a CVS store in Homewood that left another man dead last month. According to the Homewood Police Department, officers with the United States Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force located Brennon Jabree Dinatale in 2900 block of Clairmont […]
HOMEWOOD, AL
WSFA

Prattville kidnapping suspect arrested in Leeds

LEEDS, Ala. (WBRC) - On Nov 5, Leeds Police arrested Michael Butler, 35, of Greenville after a pursuit in St. Clair County. Butler was wanted in Autauga County for kidnapping two juveniles on November 3. He was also facing robbery and attempted murder charges in Georgia. Chief Paul Irwin says...
LEEDS, AL
wbrc.com

Police: Investigation underway after man shot dead in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Wednesday afternoon, November 9. According to officials, police responded to the 4500 block of Richard Arrington, Jr. Boulevard North just before 2 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter alert. As police were responding, a citizen called...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Birmingham man dies after being shot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Police are investigating a fatal shooting on Avenue O on Tuesday. Authorities said Jamel Nathan Thomas, 29, of Birmingham, was found shot at 5300 Avenue O at 12:44 a.m. Thomas was taken to UAB Hospital, where he died at 2:11 a.m. from his injuries. The Birmingham...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

