wdhn.com
Election day results in Coffee County
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—In Coffee County, nearly 38 percent of the approximate 60-thousand voters showed-up at the polls on election day. Probate Judge Jodee Thompson says she’s not satisfied with that number, but it was “higher”. then the primary and runoffs’ from last Spring. Judge Thompson and...
alreporter.com
Republican newcomer Rehm unseats Grimsley, flips House District 85
Rick Rehm will represent House District 85 after defeating incumbent Dexter Grimsley. Democrat Dexter Grimsley spent three terms in the Alabama House, representing Henry County and a portion of Houston County. But his time in the seat has come to an end as political newcomer Rick Rehm came out on...
wtvy.com
Blankenship secures win to become first republican Henry County Sheriff
ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WTVY) - History was made Tuesday night in Henry County. Voters chose Eric Blankenship, making him the first republican sheriff for the county. Blankenship took home 59% of the vote over candidate Noel Vanlandingham, who had 41%. He says it’s been a long, hard year of campaigning and...
wtvy.com
On the dotted line: Money inks with Troy
ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- Ashford’s Savannah Money has signed to play softball with Troy University. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Coroner Robert Byrd sets record
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A victory Tuesday for Coroner Robert Byrd was history-making in Houston County. The win gives Byrd a 10th term in office, making him the longest-serving elected official in county history. Seeking re-election once again was a no-brainer for the republican candidate. “I’ve got the experience,...
wtvy.com
U.S. Senate race preview
Meredith chats with Henry County Probate Judge David Money about voter turnout. Taylor Pollock gives a live look at polling at the Houston County Farm Center. Caroline Gerhart previews the 2nd Congressional race. Pet of the Week: Adorable Amy. Updated: 5 hours ago. If you're looking for a sweet pup...
wtvy.com
NPF Interview with NPF Vice Pres. Phillip Tidwell
wtvy.com
Senior Citizen Day shortened at NPF
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the threat of inclement weather, the National Peanut Festival will shorten the hours of Senior Citizen Day. Scheduled for tomorrow, the hours will now be 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. for seniors ages 55 and up. The National Peanut Festival encourages anyone attending to...
wdhn.com
Election preview in the Wiregrass!
WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—It’s time to get out and vote Wiregrass, the entire country is turning out to vote in local, state, and national elections. Have you voted?. Officials in Geneva and Houston County are reporting strong turnouts at the polls. Standing Republican Governor Kay Ivey is running against...
wtvy.com
Blankenship elected sheriff in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship has defeated Noel Vanlandingham in the race for Henry County Sheriff. Blankenship, a Republican, is no stranger to Henry County. It’s where he’s worked and lived his whole life. He was hired as police chief in January of 2021.
wtvy.com
Katie Britt wins by landslide, makes history
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama has elected its first female U.S. senator as Enterprise native Katie Britt sprinted to the lead in Tuesday’s election and never looked back. Britt seemed likely to finish with close to 65 percent of the vote against two outmatched rivals. This win is especially...
wtvy.com
Farmer Ed's Magic Show at NPF
A Geneva woman was one of seven Alabama veterans honored by U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville as part of his Veterans Day remarks. Wiregrass Area Food Bank fighting hunger 365 days a year. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Wiregrass Area Food Bank works year-round to keep the Wiregrass well fed. Give...
wdhn.com
Henry Grimsley wins Henry County Comm. District 4
The General Election for the Henry County Commission District 4 has been called. Henry Grimsley has won the race. Grimsley took the race by 54%. His opponent ended the race with 46%.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Alabama school closings, early dismissals
Tropical Storm Nicole is prompting the early dismissals and closures for some Alabama schools. Daleville City Schools - Releasing at noon Thursday. Pre-K program releasing at 11:30 a.m. Lunch will be served and busses will run. Dothan City Schools – Schools will close early on Nov. 10 with the following...
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wtvy.com
On the dotted line: White signs with USA
Brundidge, Ala. (WTVY) -- Pike County’s Amity White has signed to play softball at South Alabama. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wdhn.com
Robert Byrd wins Houston County Coroner
The General Election for the Houston County Coroner has been called. Robert Byrd is now the longest-standing Houston County elected official in history.
wdhn.com
ALERT: Dothan and Houston County schools early release
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan City and Houston County Schools have announced that due to incoming weather, schools will be closing early. All Houston County Schools will release at 12:30 p.m. In Dothan City Schools, all elementary schools will be released at 12:30 p.m. Carver 9th Grade Academy will...
wtvy.com
Elba attorney fined; community service ordered in voter fraud case
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba attorney who pleaded guilty to voter registration fraud will perform 50 hours of community service, but she won’t be jailed. Alyse Fowler must also pay $1,000 in fines, court costs, and is placed on unsupervised probation for one year. A six-month jail sentence was suspended.
wtvy.com
Attorneys wonder if drug user got sweet deal to testify against her prosecutor
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Attorneys who represent Mark Johnson, an embattled former Houston County prosecutor, have drawn lines in the judicial sand, apparently prepared to fight his criminal charges until the end. “Let’s just lay the cards on the table,” Dustin Fowler said during a pretrial hearing on Tuesday. He...
