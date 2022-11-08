ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dothan, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdhn.com

Election day results in Coffee County

NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—In Coffee County, nearly 38 percent of the approximate 60-thousand voters showed-up at the polls on election day. Probate Judge Jodee Thompson says she’s not satisfied with that number, but it was “higher”. then the primary and runoffs’ from last Spring. Judge Thompson and...
COFFEE COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

On the dotted line: Money inks with Troy

ASHFORD, Ala. (WTVY) -- Ashford’s Savannah Money has signed to play softball with Troy University. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
TROY, AL
wtvy.com

Coroner Robert Byrd sets record

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A victory Tuesday for Coroner Robert Byrd was history-making in Houston County. The win gives Byrd a 10th term in office, making him the longest-serving elected official in county history. Seeking re-election once again was a no-brainer for the republican candidate. “I’ve got the experience,...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

U.S. Senate race preview

Meredith chats with Henry County Probate Judge David Money about voter turnout. Taylor Pollock gives a live look at polling at the Houston County Farm Center. Caroline Gerhart previews the 2nd Congressional race. Pet of the Week: Adorable Amy. Updated: 5 hours ago. If you're looking for a sweet pup...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

NPF Interview with NPF Vice Pres. Phillip Tidwell

Meredith chats with Henry County Probate Judge David Money about voter turnout. Taylor Pollock gives a live look at polling at the Houston County Farm Center. Caroline Gerhart previews the 2nd Congressional race. Pet of the Week: Adorable Amy. Updated: 5 hours ago. If you're looking for a sweet pup...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Senior Citizen Day shortened at NPF

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Due to the threat of inclement weather, the National Peanut Festival will shorten the hours of Senior Citizen Day. Scheduled for tomorrow, the hours will now be 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. for seniors ages 55 and up. The National Peanut Festival encourages anyone attending to...
DOTHAN, AL
wdhn.com

Election preview in the Wiregrass!

WIREGRASS, Ala (WDHN)—It’s time to get out and vote Wiregrass, the entire country is turning out to vote in local, state, and national elections. Have you voted?. Officials in Geneva and Houston County are reporting strong turnouts at the polls. Standing Republican Governor Kay Ivey is running against...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Blankenship elected sheriff in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - Abbeville Police Chief Eric Blankenship has defeated Noel Vanlandingham in the race for Henry County Sheriff. Blankenship, a Republican, is no stranger to Henry County. It’s where he’s worked and lived his whole life. He was hired as police chief in January of 2021.
wtvy.com

Katie Britt wins by landslide, makes history

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama has elected its first female U.S. senator as Enterprise native Katie Britt sprinted to the lead in Tuesday’s election and never looked back. Britt seemed likely to finish with close to 65 percent of the vote against two outmatched rivals. This win is especially...
ALABAMA STATE
wtvy.com

Farmer Ed's Magic Show at NPF

A Geneva woman was one of seven Alabama veterans honored by U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville as part of his Veterans Day remarks. Wiregrass Area Food Bank fighting hunger 365 days a year. Updated: 2 hours ago. The Wiregrass Area Food Bank works year-round to keep the Wiregrass well fed. Give...
wdhn.com

Henry Grimsley wins Henry County Comm. District 4

The General Election for the Henry County Commission District 4 has been called. Henry Grimsley has won the race. Grimsley took the race by 54%. His opponent ended the race with 46%.
wtvy.com

News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

On the dotted line: White signs with USA

Brundidge, Ala. (WTVY) -- Pike County’s Amity White has signed to play softball at South Alabama. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

ALERT: Dothan and Houston County schools early release

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan City and Houston County Schools have announced that due to incoming weather, schools will be closing early. All Houston County Schools will release at 12:30 p.m. In Dothan City Schools, all elementary schools will be released at 12:30 p.m. Carver 9th Grade Academy will...
HOUSTON COUNTY, AL
wtvy.com

Elba attorney fined; community service ordered in voter fraud case

COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - An Elba attorney who pleaded guilty to voter registration fraud will perform 50 hours of community service, but she won’t be jailed. Alyse Fowler must also pay $1,000 in fines, court costs, and is placed on unsupervised probation for one year. A six-month jail sentence was suspended.
COFFEE COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy