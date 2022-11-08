Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Lawmakers Discuss Demolition Costs
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Those with Jamestown City Council are still figuring out what to do with their dwindling ARPA funding. Now, officials are considering allocating some money to demolish dilapidated and condemned buildings. Through a resolution allocating one million dollars in American Rescue Plan Act funds,...
An Embarrassing 76% Didn’t Vote in Buffalo School Board Election
The 2022 Midterm Elections in New York State have come and now gone for the country and something very disappointing has happened once again and many people are distressed about it. For many years, citizens, parents, and various government officials have complained about low voter turnout in the Buffalo Public...
How did Erie County vote in the New York State governor's race?
How did Erie County voters vote in the governor's race ? 7 News took a deeper dive into the data, town by town.
How did Erie County vote in statewide races?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Attorney General Josh Shapiro declaring victory in his race for governor, and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman declaring victory in his race for US Senate, Erie County voters mostly aligned with the statewide results but by different margins. (The following totals are as of about 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 9.) In the race […]
wesb.com
Shapiro Outperformed His 2020 Result in McKean County
Governor-Elect Josh Shapiro wound up with a bigger share of votes in McKean County in his race for Governor than in his re-election campaign for Attorney General two years ago. In 2020, Shapiro received 26% of the vote here in McKean County. On Tuesday, his share was 30%. Both Republicans...
Updated NY state law could cramp large scale e-recycling events
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Regional electronics recycler Sunnking says a large scale e-recycling event, scheduled for this weekend in West Seneca, may be the last of those types of events it holds. The company says this is due to a change in New York State law, which goes into effect...
wnynewsnow.com
State Senator Borrello, Assemblyman Andy Goodell Re-Elected
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – New York State Senator George Borrello and Assemblyman Andy Goodell, two incumbent Republicans, were re-elected to their respective offices. The candidates declared victory on Tuesday night during an election watch party in Mayville. As of 11 p.m. Tuesday, Borrello held 60 percent of...
wnynewsnow.com
Project To Illuminate Jamestown’s Cityscape Is Complete
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A project to illuminate Jamestown’s cityscape is complete. Mayor Eddie Sundquist is hosting a “flip the switch” celebration to cap off the Riverwalk Illumination Project. This effort installed multi-colored at several notable locations across town, including at Jamestown City Hall.
wnynewsnow.com
Jamestown Teacher Walking Over 60 Miles For Charity This Weekend
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown teacher is ‘walking’ the extra mile, over 60 specifically, to the Buffalo Bills stadium as part of a fundraiser for local youth this weekend. Collaborative Children’s Solutions owner Patrick Smeraldo plans to take on an impressive feat in order...
wnynewsnow.com
Forum Will Bring Chautauqua County Agriculture Leaders Together
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – While the fall harvest season has concluded, local agriculture leaders are rallying together to discuss ideas for next year’s crop. The Cornell Cooperative Extension and Small Business Development Center at JCC are hosting an Agriculture Forum later this month as part of a networking opportunity.
wnynewsnow.com
Threat To Jamestown High School Deemed Not Credible
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A threat lodged against Jamestown High School has been deemed not credible by investigators. Jamestown Public School’s Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker released the following statement on Thursday:. “Late Wednesday evening, the Jamestown Police Department was made aware of a rumor of a...
After impressive early voting tallies, strong turnout expected this Election Day 2022
The Erie County Board of Elections announced Sunday night the combined turnout for the 9-days of early voting leading up to the Election Day, and the turnout was so large, you could nearly fill the current Bills stadium.
WGRZ TV
Jamestown Dispensary Wrong Address
And Police Chief confirm the correct addresses were 212 Fairmount Avenue and 25 north Main Street, which are home to C-H-Q Mart. We apologize for any confusion.
wnynewsnow.com
Winery Honors Veterans With Free Tastings This November
WESTFIELD, NY (Erie News Now) – This weekend is expected to be a busy one across Lake Erie Wine Country, because it’s Harvest Wine Weekends. It’s the second weekend in a row for it, where local wineries pair food and wine, to highlight the different blends they have.
erienewsnow.com
Unruly Man Arrested at Polling Place in Meadville
An unruly man who had a gun on him was arrested at a polling place in the City of Meadville on Tuesday, according to officials at the site. It happened at the Grace Methodist Church annex, which is located at 828 N. Main St. and where Meadville 1-1 voters cast their ballots.
wnynewsnow.com
City Christmas Tree Harvested In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The City of Jamestown harvested this year’s Christmas tree on Tuesday, installing the towering spruce at city hall. As part of an annual tradition, this year’s 50 foot tall Norway Spruce was donated by New Hope Community Church located at 40 City View Avenue, just across the street from Bergman Park in Jamestown.
wesb.com
McDonald to Resign; Riel to Become Mayor
WESB News has confirmed that Bradford Mayor James McDonald will announce his resignation during tonight’s City council meeting. McDonald was elected to a four-year term in 2019, and is leaving office slightly more than a year early. Deputy Mayor Tom Riel, who McDonald defeated for re-election, is expected to...
thevillagerny.com
Opening Ellicottville Location Before Thanksgiving
Ellicottville is always seeing new businesses coming in as the village and town grows into more of a vacation destination. The newest business confirmed for a Washington Street storefront is 12 Gates of EVL. 12 Gates is a successful brewery from the north of Ellicottville and they are setting up shop at 14 Washington where Ratchet Hatchet was. Ratchet Hatchet out grew the space and are moving to a larger spot in the Kwik Fill Plaza. As The Villager likes to do, we contacted 12 Gates and was put in contact with Tom Kirchmeyer who answered some questions about the new endeavor being set up on the main drag here in Ellicottville.
Issues with garbage pick-up in the City of Buffalo
Marion Mann, who lives in South Buffalo, contacted 7 News because her garbage hasn't been picked up for around three days. She said she's beginning to worry about getting fined and rats.
Business owner asks Jamestown officials to fix error misidentifying his shop
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — A local business owner is asking Jamestown officials to clarify information they released regarding two illegal cannabis dispensaries in the city. A release issued on Monday, erroneously identified a comic book store as one of the businesses alleged to be selling the contra-ban. 2 On Your...
