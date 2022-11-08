Read full article on original website
RBC Wealth Management names new COO for Asia
RBC Wealth Management has named Kamran Azim as chief operating officer (COO) of its wealth management business in Asia. Based in Singapore, Azim reports to RBC Wealth Management Asia CEO Terence Chow. The appointment took effect on 1 November. In his new role, Azim will devise and execute major plans...
Credit Suisse Asset Management names new head for Swiss equities arm
Credit Suisse Asset Management has hired Damian Burkhardt to lead its Swiss equities division, effective 1 January 2023. In his new role, Burkhardt will handle a team of equity portfolio managers and analysts who work on fundamental analysis to track investment opportunities in the Swiss equity market. He will report...
Citigroup, Barclays commence layoffs in investment banking business
Global banking groups Citigroup and Barclays have begun slashing headcounts across their investment-banking divisions amid dips in revenues witnessed by the business, reported Bloomberg. Citigroup laid off dozens of employees this week while Barclays has started cutting roles that could ultimately affect nearly 200 people, sources privy to the development...
JPMorgan Asset Management forays into Australian ETF market
JPMorgan Asset Management has reportedly listed two exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). JPMorgan Equity Premium Income Active ETF (Managed Fund) (JEPI) and JPMorgan Global Research Enhanced Equity Active ETF (Managed Fund) (JREG) will cater to the local investors. JEPI tracks feeds directly into the US Master...
Moonfare unveils new investment platform for family offices
German digital wealth management platform Moonfare has rolled out a private market investing platform to support family offices. Apart from offering institutional insights to family offices, the new Moonfare Private Investment Office (MPIO) will provide fund pipeline and due diligence reports on target funds. The platform will also give family...
Savvy Wealth raises $11m in Series A-1 investment round
Wealthtech firm Savvy Wealth, which offers digital-first solutions to financial advisors, has secured an investment of $11m in a Series A-1 funding round. Led by The House Fund, the round was joined by the company’s existing investors Index Ventures and Thrive Capital, along with new investor Brewer Lane Ventures.
Squirro rolls out new AI solution for asset managers
Augmented Intelligence (AI) solutions provider Squirro has introduced a new app to help asset managers with their investment decision-making process. Dubbed Allocators Insights, the app is designed to directly offer details of new allocation strategy, including asset, fund, wealth, portfolio, and investment managers, to the users. The platform will offer...
Galaxy partners Itaú Asset Management to launch crypto ETFs in Brazil
Digital asset and blockchain company Galaxy Digital has forged an alliance with Itaú Asset Management to introduce crypto-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in Brazil. Under the partnership, the companies have developed their first physically backed digital asset ETF, called IT Now Bloomberg Galaxy Bitcoin ETF (BITI11). BITI11 has already started...
Close Brothers Asset Management opens new office in Birmingham
UK-based Close Brothers Asset Management (CBAM) has opened a new office in Birmingham to strengthen its advice and investment management business across the Midlands. The full-service office, which is set to begin operations on 5 December 2022, will accommodate CBAM’s advice team and investment managers. CBAM managing director of...
Lombard Odier hires new managing director for Belgium business
Swiss wealth and asset manager Lombard Odier has named Geoffroy Vermeire as the new managing director of its private client office in Belgium, effective 2 January 2023. Vermeire, who will work form Brussels, will report directly to Lombard Odier (Europe) chief executive Stephane Herrmann and Private Clients (France, Belgium and Luxembourg) region head and limited partner Gérard Felley.
Citi to purchase Deutsche Bank’s Mexican licence
Citigroup has reportedly brokered a deal to buy Deutsche Bank’s Mexican licence to carry on with its corporate and investment banking operations in the country. Financial specifications of the transaction were not disclosed. Meanwhile, the transaction will see shifting of a few employees to the new team, reported Bloomberg.
Grow your asset finance arm with high-functioning origination capabilities
Quick, easy, and secure finance applications that are simple to fill, with clear expectations from applicants and lenders alike, are becoming more necessary if a company wants to attract new SME and individual customers. Making a loan is called origination, and it is typically a drawn-out process that needs the...
Latest cryptocurrency collapse hitting investors big and small
SAN FRANCISCO -- The dramatic collapse of cryptocurrency market and in particular a company tied to a major crypto exchange is having a widespread impact on investors.FTX is one of the biggest crypto exchanges in the country. Recently valued at $32 billion, it is now filing for bankruptcy. Its customers currently cannot withdraw any of their money out of the platform.The collapse of FTX is hurting big and small investors."If I had an extra $40,000, that would make finding an apartment in San Francisco a lot easier right now," said crypto investor Kimberly, who declined to provide her last name.Kimberly...
