Russellville, AR

Tech Tidbits: Physical Test Awaits ATU in Season Finale

It’s final exam time for the 2022 Arkansas Tech University football team. Having already improved upon their win total from a year ago, the Wonder Boys now have the opportunity to post their first winning season since 2017. But it won’t be easy. Arkansas Tech (5-5) will visit...
Roller Skating Making a Comeback in Arkansas

Roller skating may have never entirely disappeared, but it’s making a major comeback across the state. The retro appeal of brightly colored decor, disco balls and the sound of wheels on the wood floor gives new life to a sport that flourished in the 70s and 80s. Whether you prefer traditional quad or inline skates, there are lots of opportunities for skating in Arkansas, and chances are good that there’s an up-and-coming skating rink in your neck of the woods.
Fonticiella wins prosecuting attorney race

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sonia Fonticiella has been elected prosecuting attorney. She defeated Martin E. Lilly. She will serve the 2nd Judicial District, which includes Craighead, Poinsett, Clay, Greene, Mississippi, and Crittenden Counties. You can track all Election Day results by clicking here. You can also find more information by...
ATU Celebrating National First Generation Week 2022

The Arkansas Tech University Office of First Generation Student Experience has scheduled a series of events recognizing National First Generation Week Nov. 7-11. Upcoming events include tabling at Hindsman Tower from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9; First to Go Bingo in Doc Bryan Student Services Center room 242 from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9; and one-on-one sessions with Norman Career Services in Rothwell Hall room 107 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.
International Education Week Planned for Nov. 14-18

Arkansas Tech University will participate in International Education Week 2022 by hosting events spotlighting the cultures and traditions of nations around the globe Nov. 14-18. ATU’s International Education Week activities are sponsored by the ATU Office of International Student Services, which is located in suite 229 of the Doc Bryan...
Williamson Hall Fall Dinner Series Continues Thursday

Week four of the Williamson Hall Dining Room fall 2022 dinner series at Arkansas Tech University will feature Korean BBQ on Thursday, Nov. 10. Reservation times for the dinner are available from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Meals are prepared and served by students and faculty in the ATU hospitality administration program.
Green and Gold Give Back Aids Local Community

Megan Bell is accustomed to having a rake in her hands and leaves stuck to her gloves during Green and Gold Give Back. The 2022 edition of Arkansas Tech University’s largest annual day of service was a new experience for Bell, who completed her studies at ATU earlier this year and organized this year’s Green and Gold Give Back in her new staff role as coordinator of civic and community engagement and leadership development in the ATU Department of Campus Life.
Students protest Arkansas school’s transgender regulations

CONWAY, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - Students staged a walkout after a central Arkansas school approved a set of policies targeting transgender people. According to content partner KATV, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Faulkner County Coalition for Social Justice held the protest after the Conway School Board approved policies to issue regulations on restroom use and overnight hotel stay based on the student’s sex assigned at birth.
This legislator race in Arkansas could be decided by just 4 votes

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas race in the state's House of Representative could declare a winner by just four votes. Democratic candidate Steve Magie currently has a lead in the race for District 56, which contains Conway and parts of Faulkner County, by exactly four votes with 100% of the areas reporting.
Proposal to cut funding to Jonesboro library approved

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County library system will see its funding cut in half. Citizens voted ‘yes’ for a petition to cut the mills for the county’s property tax from 2 mills to 1 mill on real and personal property supporting the operation of the Craighead County Public Library.
Craighead County races headed to runoffs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Craighead County voters will need to return to the polls to decide three races. Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack said Wednesday that the following contests would be decided in the upcoming runoff elections:. Jonesboro Alderman Ward 1 Position 1. Guy Pardew, Jr. Janice Porter.
