arkansastechnews.com
Tech Tidbits: Physical Test Awaits ATU in Season Finale
It’s final exam time for the 2022 Arkansas Tech University football team. Having already improved upon their win total from a year ago, the Wonder Boys now have the opportunity to post their first winning season since 2017. But it won’t be easy. Arkansas Tech (5-5) will visit...
bestofarkansassports.com
The Real Reasons That Arkansas Football’s Feel-Good Story Took a Turn for The Worse
Arkansas fans don’t have the market cornered on this – just read most Power 5 teams’ message boards or listen to their podcasts, even Alabama’s – but many among the Razorback faithful never fail to grab an opportunity for massive overreaction. When things are going...
onlyinark.com
Roller Skating Making a Comeback in Arkansas
Roller skating may have never entirely disappeared, but it’s making a major comeback across the state. The retro appeal of brightly colored decor, disco balls and the sound of wheels on the wood floor gives new life to a sport that flourished in the 70s and 80s. Whether you prefer traditional quad or inline skates, there are lots of opportunities for skating in Arkansas, and chances are good that there’s an up-and-coming skating rink in your neck of the woods.
River Valley election results
RIVER VALLEY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Voters in the River Valley area took to the polls to vote on November 8. You can view the results of Sebastian, Crawford, Johnson and Franklin counties below.
Kait 8
Fonticiella wins prosecuting attorney race
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Sonia Fonticiella has been elected prosecuting attorney. She defeated Martin E. Lilly. She will serve the 2nd Judicial District, which includes Craighead, Poinsett, Clay, Greene, Mississippi, and Crittenden Counties. You can track all Election Day results by clicking here. You can also find more information by...
‘It’s overwhelming’; Arkansas homeowners continue picking up the pieces in the aftermath of Friday’s tornado
Storm cleanup efforts press on in several Arkansas counties. A preliminary survey from the National Weather Service confirming five tornadoes touched down in the state over the weekend.
arkansastechnews.com
ATU Celebrating National First Generation Week 2022
The Arkansas Tech University Office of First Generation Student Experience has scheduled a series of events recognizing National First Generation Week Nov. 7-11. Upcoming events include tabling at Hindsman Tower from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9; First to Go Bingo in Doc Bryan Student Services Center room 242 from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9; and one-on-one sessions with Norman Career Services in Rothwell Hall room 107 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10.
arkansastechnews.com
International Education Week Planned for Nov. 14-18
Arkansas Tech University will participate in International Education Week 2022 by hosting events spotlighting the cultures and traditions of nations around the globe Nov. 14-18. ATU’s International Education Week activities are sponsored by the ATU Office of International Student Services, which is located in suite 229 of the Doc Bryan...
arkansastechnews.com
Williamson Hall Fall Dinner Series Continues Thursday
Week four of the Williamson Hall Dining Room fall 2022 dinner series at Arkansas Tech University will feature Korean BBQ on Thursday, Nov. 10. Reservation times for the dinner are available from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Thursday. Meals are prepared and served by students and faculty in the ATU hospitality administration program.
talkbusiness.net
Central Arkansas legislative races good for incumbents; Conway House race decided by 4 votes
If you ever wondered if your vote counts, the House District 56 race in Conway is the poster child for voting. Incumbent Rep. Steve Magie, D-Conway, won his challenge from Republican Trent Minner by 4 votes. The unofficial results in the race with all votes counted were:. House District 56.
Two Arkansas players win $100,000 each in Powerball drawing
While a single ticket in California won Tuesday morning’s big $2.04 billion jackpot, two lucky Natural State players were able to claim big money.
Arkansas country music star Justin Moore tapped as Grand Marshal for Shortest St. Patrick’s Day parade
Country music star and Arkansas native Justin Moore is the next celebrity joining the 20th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade.
arkansastechnews.com
Green and Gold Give Back Aids Local Community
Megan Bell is accustomed to having a rake in her hands and leaves stuck to her gloves during Green and Gold Give Back. The 2022 edition of Arkansas Tech University’s largest annual day of service was a new experience for Bell, who completed her studies at ATU earlier this year and organized this year’s Green and Gold Give Back in her new staff role as coordinator of civic and community engagement and leadership development in the ATU Department of Campus Life.
Kait 8
Students protest Arkansas school’s transgender regulations
CONWAY, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) - Students staged a walkout after a central Arkansas school approved a set of policies targeting transgender people. According to content partner KATV, on Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Faulkner County Coalition for Social Justice held the protest after the Conway School Board approved policies to issue regulations on restroom use and overnight hotel stay based on the student’s sex assigned at birth.
This legislator race in Arkansas could be decided by just 4 votes
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas race in the state's House of Representative could declare a winner by just four votes. Democratic candidate Steve Magie currently has a lead in the race for District 56, which contains Conway and parts of Faulkner County, by exactly four votes with 100% of the areas reporting.
Kait 8
Proposal to cut funding to Jonesboro library approved
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County library system will see its funding cut in half. Citizens voted ‘yes’ for a petition to cut the mills for the county’s property tax from 2 mills to 1 mill on real and personal property supporting the operation of the Craighead County Public Library.
A protest outside of the Conway School Board ended in 3 arrests
The Conway School Board made policies about the use of bathrooms and room assignments no overnight trips by gender.
Kait 8
Craighead County races headed to runoffs
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Craighead County voters will need to return to the polls to decide three races. Craighead County Election Coordinator Jennifer Clack said Wednesday that the following contests would be decided in the upcoming runoff elections:. Jonesboro Alderman Ward 1 Position 1. Guy Pardew, Jr. Janice Porter.
Ballot concerns at the polls in Saline County regarding Issue 4
Though election day is Tuesday, lines were out the doors for those still trying to get their vote in early on Monday, but there is a concern after one of the ballot issues was seen taped to voting machines in Saline County.
Garland County deputies find body in Lake Hamilton
Garland County deputies are investigating after a body was found in Lake Hamilton on Tuesday morning.
