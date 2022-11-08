Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25
The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
College Football World Reacts To TCU's Playoff Ranking
The College Football Playoff Committee released its updated rankings on Tuesday. Fans in Forth Worth should be happy to know that their team sits in the top four with three weeks to go in the regular season. The playoff spots as of today are occupied by Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan...
Dan Mullen ranks the top 10 college football teams after Week 10
Former Florida Gators and Mississippi State Bulldogs coach Dan Mullen has ranked his top 10 college football teams after a wild Week 10. Mullen, who serves as a college football analyst for ESPN, knows a lot about some of the top teams in college football because he coached against several of them last season.
LSU climbs in College Football Playoff rankings after Alabama upset; see full list
LSU football isn’t quite in the catbird seat of the College Football Playoff, but they’ve climbed to right where they want to be with a clear path ahead. See more on WWL and Audacy.
Alabama needs these 5 miracles to get into College Football Playoff
The Alabama Crimson Tide would need about five miracles to happen for them to make it into the College Football Playoff. The Alabama Crimson Tide lost their first game of the season to the Tennessee Volunteers by the score of 52-49. For the Crimson Tide, they had to avoid losing another game to have a clear path to the College Football Playoff. But in Week 10, that didn’t happen, as they lost 32-31 to the LSU Tigers.
Oregon Ducks take a jump in second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022
The Oregon Ducks entered the final stretch of the season needing a lot of help in order to get into contention for the College Football Playoff. Well, they got a lot of that help in the very first weekend after the initial playoff rankings were released last week. No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all suffered upset losses, and the top of the rankings underwent quite the shake-up in just 7 days. On Tuesday night, the updated rankings were released once again, this time reflecting where things stand after all of the chaos ensued. Take a look at where...
Notre Dame 2023 wide receiver commit is recruiting a quarterback for the class
There is a big hole in the 2023 Irish recruiting class, there is currently no quarterback verbally committed to Notre Dame. The courtship of Dante Moore pretty much ended when CJ Carr committed, even thought the aren’t even in the same class. Over the last few months the Irish...
Stunning History Made In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings
Alabama and Clemson have been near-locks to make the College Football Playoff in every year since its inception back in 2015. With both schools suffering a loss last week, though, a trip to the 2023 Playoff for either the Tide or Tigers appears unlikely. In the most recent College Football ...
Nick Saban's Comment On Alabama's Kicker Is Going Viral
Will Reichard has brushed off a brief rough path to get back into Nick Saban's good graces. The Alabama kicker missed four field goals during a three-game window from Weeks 5 to 7. However, the senior made all seven of his tries against Mississippi State and LSU. Per Charlie Potter...
theScore
CFB betting: Value on the College Football Playoff and Heisman Trophy
In college football, it's almost unheard of to lose convincingly but have your College Football Playoff chances improve. It's even more improbable that not only has no one seemed to notice, but the odds have lengthened far more than they should have. College Football Playoff odds. Georgia +110. Ohio State...
College football upset alert for Week 11: Alabama, Clemson on notice
Week 11 is here and with it comes another crucial opportunity for the top teams to prove they belong in College Football Playoff contention, while those on the outside looking in hope for some chaos to take advantage of in the next rankings. Going into the final stretch of the regular season, the ...
Comments / 0