Georgia State

CBS Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: Georgia takes over No. 1 as Michigan, TCU step up in top 25

The second edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings was released Tuesday night with reigning national champion Georgia taking over the No. 1 spot coming off its decisive win over previously top-ranked Tennessee last Saturday. Off to a dominant start to the 2022 season, the Bulldogs are allowing just 10.8 points per game with double-digit victories in eight of nine contests.
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To TCU's Playoff Ranking

The College Football Playoff Committee released its updated rankings on Tuesday. Fans in Forth Worth should be happy to know that their team sits in the top four with three weeks to go in the regular season. The playoff spots as of today are occupied by Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan...
FORT WORTH, TX
FanSided

Alabama needs these 5 miracles to get into College Football Playoff

The Alabama Crimson Tide would need about five miracles to happen for them to make it into the College Football Playoff. The Alabama Crimson Tide lost their first game of the season to the Tennessee Volunteers by the score of 52-49. For the Crimson Tide, they had to avoid losing another game to have a clear path to the College Football Playoff. But in Week 10, that didn’t happen, as they lost 32-31 to the LSU Tigers.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon Ducks take a jump in second College Football Playoff Rankings of 2022

The Oregon Ducks entered the final stretch of the season needing a lot of help in order to get into contention for the College Football Playoff. Well, they got a lot of that help in the very first weekend after the initial playoff rankings were released last week. No. 1 Tennessee, No. 4 Clemson, and No. 6 Alabama all suffered upset losses, and the top of the rankings underwent quite the shake-up in just 7 days. On Tuesday night, the updated rankings were released once again, this time reflecting where things stand after all of the chaos ensued. Take a look at where...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Nick Saban's Comment On Alabama's Kicker Is Going Viral

Will Reichard has brushed off a brief rough path to get back into Nick Saban's good graces. The Alabama kicker missed four field goals during a three-game window from Weeks 5 to 7. However, the senior made all seven of his tries against Mississippi State and LSU. Per Charlie Potter...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
theScore

CFB betting: Value on the College Football Playoff and Heisman Trophy

In college football, it's almost unheard of to lose convincingly but have your College Football Playoff chances improve. It's even more improbable that not only has no one seemed to notice, but the odds have lengthened far more than they should have. College Football Playoff odds. Georgia +110. Ohio State...
