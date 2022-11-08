Autumn Corin is a female R&B recording artist currently signed under rapper DDG’s independent record label, “Zooted Music”. While managing her growing social presence of over 370K fans across all platforms, Corin still finds time to pursue a BPS in Music Business from Berklee College of Music all while splitting time between Los Angeles and Charlotte, NC for her music career. A rising star in the game, Corin has created her own distinctive sound by intertwining the genres of early 90’s and 2000’s R&B with today’s fresh hip-hop, pop, and latin styles, proving to be a force to be reckoned with.

