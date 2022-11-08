Read full article on original website
Larkin Poe on Their New Album and the Current 'State of Change' in the Music Industry
The story of southern rock sister duo Larkin Poe began in Northern Georgia on a 70-acre plot of land that they called home, where they spent their days loving life as two all-American tomboys. "We had access to our dad's tool chest, and we would get out in the woods...
iheart.com
Watch Hayley Williams Halt Paramore Show Midsong To Stop A Fight
Are gearing up for a massive arena tour next year, but they're also on the road now playing clubs around North America. They've made it clear that they won't tolerate violence at their shows, and during a recent gig in Toronto Hayley Williams halted the show midway through "Caught in the Middle" to stop a fight.
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
Watch Robert Plant sing two Low songs in tribute to late singer Mimi Parker
Robert Plant and Saving Grace pay tribute to Low singer Mimi Parker, whose death was announced at the weekend
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
xpn.org
Watch Lizzy McAlpine bring ‘five seconds flat’ to NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concerts
The Lower Merion-raised singer-songwriter and her band played four songs at NPR HQ. Lizzy McAlpine’s star is rising. The Lower Merion-raised singer-songwriter released a warmly-received album this year called five seconds flat, and her rigorous support tour schedule has begun to pay off, bringing her to a packed house headlining gig for devoted hometown fans this September at the TLA. As Walden Green wrote when reviewing that show:
sheenmagazine.com
R&B/Soul Recording Artist: Autumn Corin | Sheen Magazine
Autumn Corin is a female R&B recording artist currently signed under rapper DDG’s independent record label, “Zooted Music”. While managing her growing social presence of over 370K fans across all platforms, Corin still finds time to pursue a BPS in Music Business from Berklee College of Music all while splitting time between Los Angeles and Charlotte, NC for her music career. A rising star in the game, Corin has created her own distinctive sound by intertwining the genres of early 90’s and 2000’s R&B with today’s fresh hip-hop, pop, and latin styles, proving to be a force to be reckoned with.
BET
Anita Baker Announces First National Tour In 28 Years
Anita Baker is announcing a U.S. arena tour for 2023. According to a press release, the legendary singer/songwriter will perform her classic hits for fans for the first time since winning back the rights to her masters – with the help of Chance the Rapper. “Looking forward to some...
Tyler Childers Announces 2023 ‘Send In The Hounds Tour’ Featuring Charley Crockett, Marcus King & More
Back in September, Tyler Childers rocked our worlds after dropping his full blown gospel album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?. It had been over three long years since Childers had released a full lyrical album, so needless to say, it was a breath of fresh air to know that one of the greatest independent country artists this world has ever seen had been spending his time in the dark making music.
Jerry Joseph and the Stiff Boys (AKA the Drive-by Truckers) Ring in ‘The Quiet’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Just before the pandemic, accomplished singer-songwriter Jerry Joseph traveled from his home in Portland, Ore. to Water Valley, Miss. to fulfill a longtime dream of recording a record with his longtime friend, Drive-By Truckers' founding member Patterson Hood. It was there, at Truckers' bassist Matt Patton's studio Dial Back Sound, that they crafted The Beautiful Madness, the celebrated 2020 record from Joseph and the Drive-By Truckers under the moniker The Stiff Boys.
BET
Morris Day & The Time To Receive The 'Legend' Award At 'Soul Train Awards' 2022
Today, BET announced iconic 80’s funk band Morris Day & The Time will receive the ‘Legend’ award at “Soul Train Awards” 2022. World-class musician, composer, and actor Morris Day is best known for his role as lead singer of the legendary band and as a hit-making solo artist with songs like “Oak Tree” and the #1 smash on the US R&B hits chart “Fishnets.” The Time is beloved for their top musical hits “Jungle Love,” and “The Bird.” The band’s successful music career spans four decades. Morris Day has appeared in multiple films including cult classic Purple Rain.
Take a Trip Through the States with Songs for California—America’s Songbook
Every state across the country has its own type of music that makes it what it is. In a multi-part series, American Songwriter will take a look at each of the 50 states and the music that emanates from each of the various and unique landscapes. Next stop: California. 1....
Lane Webber, Daniel Gravelle, June Laporte, Jordan Dawson & Hallea Jones Join Cast Of Toronto Indie Music Scene Feature ‘We Forgot To Break Up’
EXCLUSIVE: Rising Canadian talents Lane Webber Daniel Gravelle, June Laporte, Jordan Dawson and Hallea Jones have joined the cast of queer, indie music feature We Forgot To Break Up. The film expands on the award-winning TIFF 2017 short film of the same name in which a young man meets up...
