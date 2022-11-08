Read full article on original website
WCTV
Verdict in for man accused of killing, dumping man’s body on Ridge Road
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of killing a man and dumping his body along Ridge Road has just been found guilty of manslaughter and credit card theft. Timothy Floyd was on trial this week for the January 2020 death of Jonathan Spooner. Spooner’s body was found wrapped...
WCTV
Tallahassee woman gets life sentence for killing mother with dementia
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman has been sentenced to life in prison for the May 2022 murder of her mother. Court records show Brigette Ffolkes entered a plea to first-degree murder charges Wednesday afternoon. Ffolkes was accused of repeatedly striking her 80-year-old mother Joan with a candlestick and...
wfxl.com
Thomasville man arrested for murder and possession of a firearm
The Thomasville Police Department, alongside the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, have arrested a man in connection with a murder from late October. According to GBI, 53-year-old James Hudson and Jamal Hayes traveled to the 1300 block of North DawsonStreet, where the victim, Kelton Butler was sleeping. Hudson and Hayes began assaulting and cutting the victim.
Man found guilty of robbery in Tallahassee
The United States Department of Justice Northern District of Florida Attorney’s Office announced Thursday a man of south Florida was found guilty of robbery and another offense.
WCTV
Man wounded in Putnam Drive shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man sustained non-life threatening injuries Saturday after a shooting outside The Gardens apartment complex on 401 Putnam Drive. According to Tallahassee Police Department, preliminary findings indicated the shooting was the result of an argument between the victim and suspect. The victim was transported to a...
Minor allegedly kidnapped, beaten, bound, and abandoned under tree by 2 adults
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (TCD) -- Two people from Alabama were arrested after allegedly kidnapping a minor and transporting her across state lines from Alabama to Florida, where they beat and bound her under a tree. According to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, on Saturday, Nov. 5,...
wfxl.com
GBI: Arrest made for murder investigation in Grady County
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested by the Grady County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning, November 8th, into a murder investigation. A deceased female was found inside a residence on Swap Creek Road, in Whigham. The Thomas County SWAT Team had been requested to assist Grady County in the...
Thomasville man detained on homicide, other offenses
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced Tuesday that a man was detained in connection with a death investigation.
WCTV
TPD investigating shooting on Dade Street Sunday night
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - One person was injured by gunfire in Tallahassee Sunday night, according to police. Officers responded to reports of gunshots on the 1100 Block of Dade Street just before 8 p.m. They discovered shell casings in the area, and found an injured person, who was taken to...
WCTV
Suspect accused of firing into crowd at Half Time Liquors
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect accused of firing into the crowd in front of Half Time Liquors last weekend, has now been charged with attempted murder and booked into the Leon County Detention Center. De’Arius Cannon was shot by police during a shootout in front of the West Pensacola...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 4-6, 2022
Tony Sorey, 45, Tampa, Florida: Possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking of fentanyl: Marianna Police Department. Stacey Hall, 48, Blakely Georgia: Attached tag/sticker not assigned or legally transferred, failure to register vehicle: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Andrew Drigger, 20, Greenwood,...
thefamuanonline.com
Will recent shootings affect Winter Festival?
The weather outside is frightful and so are the families eager to celebrate the holidays after witnessing the noticeable increase in gun-related violence in Tallahassee. City workers have been illuminating the town with lights, music, live performances, a parade and a 5k run for over 35 years in the name of holiday cheer.
WCTV
Jail escapee now facing charges, accused of trying to kill arresting officer
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Georgia jail escapee captured in Tallahassee Wednesday is now facing more charges. Court records filed Friday show John Mincey is now accused of trying to kill the Leon County deputy who was trying to arrest him and he’s facing attempted homicide charges for it.
Ex-Leon County Sheriff's Office corrections officer detained
The Leon County Sheriff's Office announced Friday that a former LCSO corrections officer was arrested Friday by members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
WCTV
Voluntary evacuation orders issued in Franklin County
EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a voluntary evacuation order will go into effect Thursday, November 10 at 8 a.m. ahead of Hurricane Nicole. The order impacts all barrier islands including Alligator Point, Bald Point, Dog Island & St. George Island, Low lying Coastal Areas...
WCTV
Leon County preps for Hurricane Nicole
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Preparations are underway for Tallahassee and Leon County as they brace for the possibility of downed power lines and power outages from Hurricane Nicole. As of Wednesday, Leon County is under a tropical storm warning and Leon County Emergency Management Director Kevin Peters said that means...
WCTV
Gretna police investigate Saturday night homicide
GRETNA, Fla. (WCTV) - Police in Gretna are investigating a shooting that claimed a life Saturday evening. According to a press release from Gretna Police Chief Brian Alexander, officers arrived at the intersection of Railroad and Broad Avenue just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday. They discovered a man lying on the...
WCTV
Friends of DeMario Murray celebrate his life after deadly Tallahassee shooting
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When April Hill looks through old photos of the class of 2000, one face stands out. “Yeah, everybody was DeMario’s friend. Everybody liked DeMario,” Hill said. “Just a really kind spirit. He would be someone that your parents would want you to be friends with.”
WCTV
LCSO: Man shot outside his own home in Northern Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -The Leon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a man was shot outside his own home Wednesday evening in the northern part of the county. A spokesperson with LCSO tells WCTV it happened just before 6:15 p.m. on Fairbanks Ferry Court. The man suffered...
WCTV
Six facing charges from Leon and Thomas Counties in mail theft
THOMAS COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Six people are facing charges across Florida and Georgia counties for allegedly stealing mail out of postal boxes, creating fraudulent checks and depositing them at local banks. Investigators say the lead suspect, Deandre McClarin, accessed a Tallahassee master mailbox key, got into people’s mail, stole...
