Monongalia County, WV

WDTV

One person hospitalized after crash in Salem

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Salem Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on E. Main St. in Salem and involved two vehicles, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital....
SALEM, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

1 killed, 1 injured in Westmoreland crash

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Milligantown Road near Stoney Hill Road in Upper Burrell Township. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital from the...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WDTV

1 dead after truck comes to rest in Mon County creek

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead after a truck came to rest in a Monongalia County creek, authorities said. The wreck happened on Blue Horizon Dr. around 11:30 a.m. Monday. West Virginia State Police say a truck crossed the center line, rolled and came to rest on its...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash, one hospitalized

LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There was a police pursuit in Harrison County Tuesday night involving a motorcycle. The pursuit was first reported around 9:30 p.m. in Enterprise, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. According to reports, the motorcyclist passed multiple vehicles, including an officer on a double yellow line...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Lockdown at Morgantown school lifted after shots heard call

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (3:12 p.m.) The Morgantown Police Department says the lockdown at North Elementary School has been lifted. No additional details have been provided by the department. ORIGINAL STORY. North Elementary School has been placed on lockdown after authorities responded to a shots heard call in...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Multiple fire departments on scene of brush fire for several hours

MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire departments responded to a multi-acre brush fire Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire on Hammond Rd. in Marion County around 5 p.m. and arrived on the scene to find a working brush fire, according to the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department. Officials...
MARION COUNTY, WV
wajr.com

Morgantown man with outstanding warrants arrested in Walmart

GRANVILLE, W.Va. – A Morgantownmman with outstnding warrants was arrested at the University Town Center Walmart Monday. When officers arrived, Joseph Shumatem, 35, tried to flee but was quickly captured. While police were processing Shumate, 16.5 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine and packaging materials were found. Shumate...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Crash shuts down I-79 south in Marion County

WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: As of 11:30 p.m. I-79 south remains closed. Traffic is being detoured around the accident. The roadway is expected to be closed for several more hours. A tractor-trailer crash southbound on I-79 in Marion County has shut down the roadway. The crash was reported...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

‘Multiple people’ injured in rollover crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Bridgeport Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Jerry Dove Dr. just after 2:30 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which rolled over onto its roof. Officials said...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
wtae.com

Pennsylvania state trooper dies in motorcycle accident

EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state trooper was killed in a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County over the weekend on state Route 31 in East Huntingdon Township. Timothy Glover, Jr., 28, failed to negotiate a left curve in the road and lost control of his motorcycle. He went...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Metro News

Pennsylvania man admits to millions in theft from Morgantown business

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A former manager of a Morgantown construction business has entered a guilty plea to wire fraud and money laundering in connection with the theft of $3.5 million from Accelerated Construction Services. U. S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said Michael D. Allen, 60, of Irwin, Pennsylvania, is accused...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

Man charged for kidnapping, threatening to drown man who gave him a ride

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Kingwood man has been charged after officers said he held a man who offered him a ride against his will and threatened to drown him. Officers with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a disturbance around 7:45 Saturday morning at a store on Fortress Boulevard, according to a criminal complaint.
KINGWOOD, WV

