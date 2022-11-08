Read full article on original website
One person hospitalized after crash in Salem
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was taken to the hospital following a crash in Salem Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on E. Main St. in Salem and involved two vehicles, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Officials said one person was taken to the hospital....
1 killed, 1 injured in Westmoreland crash
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Milligantown Road near Stoney Hill Road in Upper Burrell Township. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital from the...
Driver taken to the hospital after tractor-trailer carrying tea crashes on I-79
FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A driver was taken to the hospital following a tractor-trailer crash that shut down southbound Interstate 79 for several hours on Tuesday. The crash happened a little before 5 p.m. Tuesday near the South Fairmont exit in West Virginia. The road was shut down for hours...
Maidsville man dies during Monongalia County accident
A Maidsville man has reportedly died during a traffic accident in Monongalia County on Monday, according to the West Virginia State Police.
1 dead after truck comes to rest in Mon County creek
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is dead after a truck came to rest in a Monongalia County creek, authorities said. The wreck happened on Blue Horizon Dr. around 11:30 a.m. Monday. West Virginia State Police say a truck crossed the center line, rolled and came to rest on its...
Motorcycle pursuit ends in crash, one hospitalized
LUMBERPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - There was a police pursuit in Harrison County Tuesday night involving a motorcycle. The pursuit was first reported around 9:30 p.m. in Enterprise, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. According to reports, the motorcyclist passed multiple vehicles, including an officer on a double yellow line...
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County man has been charged after he allegedly forced a victim at knifepoint to drive him for two and a half hours through multiple counties and threatened to drown him. On Nov. 5, Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of a disturbance taking place at a BFS […]
Lockdown at Morgantown school lifted after shots heard call
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (3:12 p.m.) The Morgantown Police Department says the lockdown at North Elementary School has been lifted. No additional details have been provided by the department. ORIGINAL STORY. North Elementary School has been placed on lockdown after authorities responded to a shots heard call in...
Multiple fire departments on scene of brush fire for several hours
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire departments responded to a multi-acre brush fire Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded to the fire on Hammond Rd. in Marion County around 5 p.m. and arrived on the scene to find a working brush fire, according to the Winfield District Volunteer Fire Department. Officials...
Three men sentenced to West Virginia Penitentiary for felony offenses in Marshall County
Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro announced on Facebook Wednesday that three individuals were sentenced in the Circuit Court of Marshall County, West Virginia on Monday November 7 for felony convictions before the Honorable David W. Hummel, Jr. David Michael Ralbusky, 41, of Moundsville was sentenced to the West Virginia...
Camper fire spreads to hillside in Harrison County
A fire that started in a Harrison County mobile home has spread to a nearby hillside.
Morgantown man with outstanding warrants arrested in Walmart
GRANVILLE, W.Va. – A Morgantownmman with outstnding warrants was arrested at the University Town Center Walmart Monday. When officers arrived, Joseph Shumatem, 35, tried to flee but was quickly captured. While police were processing Shumate, 16.5 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine and packaging materials were found. Shumate...
Traffic in Morgantown to be impacted by Veterans Day Parade
Traffic and parking patterns will be altered in downtown Morgantown for the Veterans Day Parade on Thursday, the Morgantown Police Department announced on Wednesday morning.
Crash shuts down I-79 south in Marion County
WHITE HALL, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE: As of 11:30 p.m. I-79 south remains closed. Traffic is being detoured around the accident. The roadway is expected to be closed for several more hours. A tractor-trailer crash southbound on I-79 in Marion County has shut down the roadway. The crash was reported...
‘Multiple people’ injured in rollover crash in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Bridgeport Monday afternoon. The crash happened on Jerry Dove Dr. just after 2:30 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Two vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which rolled over onto its roof. Officials said...
Pennsylvania state trooper dies in motorcycle accident
EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A state trooper was killed in a motorcycle crash in Westmoreland County over the weekend on state Route 31 in East Huntingdon Township. Timothy Glover, Jr., 28, failed to negotiate a left curve in the road and lost control of his motorcycle. He went...
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A former manager of a Morgantown construction business has entered a guilty plea to wire fraud and money laundering in connection with the theft of $3.5 million from Accelerated Construction Services. U. S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld said Michael D. Allen, 60, of Irwin, Pennsylvania, is accused...
Man charged for kidnapping, threatening to drown man who gave him a ride
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A Kingwood man has been charged after officers said he held a man who offered him a ride against his will and threatened to drown him. Officers with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a disturbance around 7:45 Saturday morning at a store on Fortress Boulevard, according to a criminal complaint.
Body found on Grafton Road being investigated as hit-and-run
The Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office Monday said that the body found on Grafton Road Friday is being investigated as a hit and run.
Pa. man steals $3.5 million from Morgantown business
A former manager of ABB Construction, LLC, also known as Accelerated Construction Services, has admitted to stealing $3.5 million in company funds.
