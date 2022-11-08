Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
‘Psycho’ Hubby Stabbed Wife to Death in Front of Kids, Sentenced to 20 YearsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Sanzari's: Upscale Italian Food In The Heart Of Bergen CountyOssiana TepfenhartBergen County, NJ
Lottery now open for affordable apartments in luxury building on the ConcourseWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
Related
NHL
Blues make series of roster moves
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has recalled forwards Nikita Alexandrov and Josh Leivo from its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. In addition, the Blues assigned forward Jake Neighbours to Springfield and placed forward Logan Brown on...
NHL
Forsberg Nets Lone Predators Goal as Nashville Falls to Seattle 5-1
The Nashville Predators, unable to dig out of an early four-goal deficit, dropped a 5-1 decision to the Seattle Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena Tuesday. Juuse Saros surrendered four goals in the first period before being replaced in net by Kevin Lankinen. Filip Forsberg scored Nashville's lone goal of the game, unassisted on the breakaway in the second period. With the victory, the Kraken extended their franchise-record winning streak to five games.
NHL
MTL@DET: What you need to know
DETROIT - The Canadiens are looking to snap a three-game winless streak as they make a quick visit to Detroit to take on the Red Wings on Tuesday. 1. After a strong start to their four-game road trip late last month, the Canadiens are looking to get back into the win column after suffering three losses in a row. Most recently, they lost 6-4 to the Vegas Golden Knights at the Bell Centre on Saturday in their first game back from the voyage. Cole Caufield enjoyed a two-point night (1G, 1A), while Nick Suzuki scored twice and Juraj Slafkovsky got his third of the season in the loss to Vegas. Kirby Dach (3A) and Kaiden Guhle (2A) also enjoyed multi-point nights for the Habs against the Knights, while Jake Allen turned aside 36 shots.
NHL
State Your Case: Beniers early favorite for Calder Trophy?
NHL.com writers debate chances of Kraken forward winning award given to rookie of the year. Matty Beniers is having a breakout season for the Seattle Kraken. The 19-year-old center leads NHL rookies with nine points (five goals, four assists), and is a big reason the Kraken are 7-4-2 entering their nationally televised game at home against the Nashville Predators (5-6-1) on Tuesday (10 p.m. ET; TNT, SN1).
NHL
New York Islanders Way Unveiled Outside UBS Arena
The New York Islanders way has always been an idea; a guiding principle for the organization. New York Islanders Way was unveiled outside of UBS Arena on Thursday morning, as Red Road officially underwent a blue and orange makeover. "The naming of New York Islanders Way during the Islanders 50th...
NHL
NOT QUITE ENOUGH
NEWARK - It was right there for the taking. But on this night - and with star winger Jonathan Huberdeau missing in action - a pair of one-goal deficits were too steep a climb. Nico Hischier broke a 2-2 tie with 8:49 left in the third period as the Devils rallied for a 3-2 win over the Flames on Tuesday at the Prudential Center.
NHL
Senators at Devils
SENATORS (4-8-0) at DEVILS (10-3-0) 7 p.m. ET; MSGSN2, TSN5, RDS, ESPN+, SN NOW. Alex DeBrincat -- Derick Brassard -- Drake Batherson. Injured: Josh Norris (shoulder), Artem Zub (upper body) Devils projected lineup. Tomas Tatar -- Nico Hischier -- Fabian Zetterlund. Erik Haula -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt. Yegor...
FOX Sports
Rangers bring losing streak into game against the Red Wings
New York Rangers (6-5-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (7-3-2, second in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers are looking to break their three-game skid with a win against the Detroit Red Wings. Detroit has a 7-3-2 record overall and a 5-1-2 record...
NHL
BLOG: IceHogs GM Bernard Named a 2023 ECHL Hall of Fame Inductee
The longtime Blackhawks executive will be honored for his renowned goaltending career in the ECHL. The ECHL announced on Thursday that longtime Blackhawks executive Mark Bernard will be inducted into the league's Hall of Fame. The current President and General Manager for the Rockford IceHogs will receive the honor as part of the ECHL's 15th anniversary class that includes Scott Bertoli, Victor Gervais, and Dana Heinze.
NHL
BLOG: Blackhawks Looking to Bring Energy Against Kings
Petr Mrazek will also return in tonight's matchup for his first start since Oct. 21 vs. Detroit. After coming off a four-day break following the team's 4-0 loss in Winnipeg on Saturday, the Blackhawks look to bring the energy out against the Los Angeles Kings. Hoping to secure a win...
NHL
PREVIEW | Canucks at Canadiens
Tonight marks the first of two meetings between the Canucks and Canadiens this season: Nov. 9 (away) and Dec. 5 (home). The Canucks are 37-90-13-3 all-time against the Canadiens including a 15-48-5-2 record on the road. Vancouver is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games vs Montreal (3-1-1 in their last...
NHL
Fichaud Fond of Fisherman Jersey
Eric Fichaud has fond memories of the Islanders Fisherman jersey and is happy to see it revived as a Reverse Retro. For Eric Fichaud, the Fisherman jersey holds special meaning. The former Islanders netminder and the jersey both came into the league in the 1995-96 season, so Fichaud associates the jersey with his best early memories in the NHL.
NHL
Bruins score twice late in third, hand Blues seventh straight loss
BOSTON -- Patrice Bergeron scored the go-ahead goal on a power play in the third period, and the Boston Bruins handed the St. Louis Blues their seventh straight loss with a 3-1 win at TD Garden on Monday. Bergeron scored in the slot off a pass from Brad Marchand from...
NHL
Martin Brodeur: 'The Time Is Right' for New EVP Role | FEATURE
Brodeur ready to leave his fingerprints on the franchise through his work in the front office. Athletes are different breeds. Even when they stop playing the game they played, they never truly leave. There's a burning desire to win and to be the best and that is something that has never left Martin Brodeur. The emotions run deep, even when you're not playing anymore.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BRUINS
FLAMES (5-5-2) at BRUINS (11-2-0) 5 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet 360 | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Nazem Kadri (12) Goals - Nazem Kadri (7) Bruins:. Points - David Pastrnak (20) Goals - David Pastrnak...
NHL
The Secret's Out | 10 TAKEAWAYS
The good times continue to roll for the Devils, and the outside world is starting to take notice. The good vibes have been rolling around the New Jersey Devils and there is no greater way to experience a three-game road trip, in two different time zones, while crossing the continent than to sweep all three games. You get that little extra pep in your step when you arrive at hotels at 2 in the morning, knowing that you have to be up in just a few short hours to get back to work. What a trip it was, as the first time since Dec. 16, 1996, to Dec. 20, 1996, the clubs swept Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver on the same road trip.
NHL
Devils Host Sens, Look for Eighth Straight Win | PREVIEW
The Devils are rolling with seven straight victories and will host the Ottawa Senators who have lost six in a row. On the heels of their seventh straight victory, the Devils look to keep things rolling against the Ottawa Senators. You can watch the game on MSGSN 2 or listen...
NHL
Prospects Report: November 10, 2022
Ty Ronning scores hat trick in win over Grand Rapids. The Iowa Wild secured a win in two of their three games last week. They outlasted Grand Rapids 6-3 on Nov. 3. RW Ty Ronning recorded his first career AHL hat trick in the win, and Adam Beckman , Mitchell Chaffee and Simon Johansson all scored a goal. G Zane McIntyre stopped 23-of-26 shots faced in the victory over Grand Rapids.
NHL
Preview: Coyotes Face Islanders in New York on Thursday
Arizona looking for fourth consecutive road win as rookies continue impressive play. Nov. 10, 2022 | 5:30 pm MST | UBS Arena, Belmont Park, NY. The Arizona Coyotes have felt right at home on the road recently. Arizona faces the New York Islanders tonight in the third of 14 straight...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Islanders Stage Second Straight Comeback
Islanders dig out of 3-1 hole in third period for 4-3 win over Rangers. Comebacks are becoming characteristic for the New York Islanders. For the second straight night, the Islanders entered the third period down 3-1 and for the second-straight night, they staged a dramatic comeback, upending the Rangers 4-3 at Madison Square Garden.
Comments / 0