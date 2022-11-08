ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Comments / 0

Related
WTVM

Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers hosts donation drive in Eufaula

Eufaula, Ala. (WTVM) - Earlier today, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers hosted a donation drive. The donation drive was held at the Goodwill Retail Store and Donation Center, in Eufaula. Individuals donated their gently used items at the donor door without having to leave their car. “Your donation I...
EUFAULA, AL
WTVM

Veterans Day deals around the Chattahoochee Valley

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Veterans Day nearing, restaurants around the Chattahoochee Valley are showing their appreciation by offering active-duty military and retired veterans deals. Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Veterans Day deals to those who served and are currently serving for our country. Applebee’s: Free...
CHATTAHOOCHEE COUNTY, GA
WTVM

Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade set for this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 12, the 11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade will be held. The parade is set to begin at 10:00am, on the corner of Dillingham Street and Broad Street, in Phenix City. Also in Phenix City, the parade will continue down Broad Street, turn right...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Opelika hold grand opening for new archery park

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A unique new development is coming to east Alabama. The city held its grand opening for the new Community Archery Park, located at Spring Villa Park. Grant money from the Alabama Department of Conservation and National Resources was used to build this new development. It also...
OPELIKA, AL
WTVM

Uptown Columbus to host annual food truck festival this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is gearing up to host its 10th annual Food Truck Festival. On November 12 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge in Uptown Columbus will transform into “Food Truck Mecca” with more than 25 gourmet food trucks lining the street.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

South Columbus Public Library announces renovation and relocation

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Tuesday November 15, the public is invited to join city leaders, as the South Columbus Public Library begins it’s renovation with a ground-breaking ceremony. The ground breaking ceremony will began at 4:30pm, at 2034 Lumpkin Road, in Columbus. Afterwards, festivities will commemorate the temporary...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus PD investigating armed robbery at Floyd Food and Lottery

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An armed robbery investigation is currently underway at a convenience store on Floyd Rd. Police say the robbery happened at Floyd Food and Lottery. Details on this incident are limited at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather...
COLUMBUS, GA
opelikaobserver.com

Opelika Prepared for ‘Very Merry Christmas’

OPELIKA — The city of Opelika, in partnership with AO Tourism, Opelika Parks & Recreation, the Opelika Public Library, the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, Opelika Main Street and Victorian Front Porch Tour, has announced the Opelika 2022 holiday event lineup, officially known as “Opelika’s Very Merry Christmas.”
OPELIKA, AL
wrbl.com

Columbus: Three injured in 24th St. shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 24th St., according to the Columbus Police Department. Columbus police responded to the shooting on Nov. 8 at 11:22 p.m. Injuries were non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made so far.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Shootings on 24th Street and North Avenue leaves 3 injured

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two shootings on 24th Street and North Avenue in Columbus have left three people injured. According to Columbus police, the incident happened on Nov. 8. Officers say multiple apartments were shot in the area. One female victim was shot in the leg, while the other suffered...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

WTVM Editorial 11/08/22: Who is Julia Moore?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The renaming of Fort Benning should occur in 2023, when the name will change to Fort Moore. But the base won’t just be named after Lieutenant General Hal Moore, who created the “air cavalry” using helicopters in Vietnam. No, Fort Moore was chosen...
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus police: Shooting investigation underway on Brighton Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting investigation is underway after one was injured during a shooting off of Buena Vista Road, according to the Columbus Police Department. The shooting happened in the 900 block of Brighton Road, police say. There is no additional information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we […]
COLUMBUS, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy