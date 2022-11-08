Read full article on original website
WTVM
Columbus Civic Center, Feeding the Valley to host third annual Thanksgiving Food Drive
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 19, the Columbus Civic Center will partner with Feeding the Valley, to host the third annual Thanksgiving Food Drive. Due to USDA guidelines, this year’s Thanksgiving Food Drive is for Georgia residents only. Serving will begin at 8am and last until 2pm, while...
WTVM
Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers hosts donation drive in Eufaula
Eufaula, Ala. (WTVM) - Earlier today, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers hosted a donation drive. The donation drive was held at the Goodwill Retail Store and Donation Center, in Eufaula. Individuals donated their gently used items at the donor door without having to leave their car. “Your donation I...
WTVM
Veterans Day deals around the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With Veterans Day nearing, restaurants around the Chattahoochee Valley are showing their appreciation by offering active-duty military and retired veterans deals. Below is a list of restaurants that are offering Veterans Day deals to those who served and are currently serving for our country. Applebee’s: Free...
WTVM
Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade set for this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 12, the 11th Annual Tri-City Veterans Day Parade will be held. The parade is set to begin at 10:00am, on the corner of Dillingham Street and Broad Street, in Phenix City. Also in Phenix City, the parade will continue down Broad Street, turn right...
WTVM
Columbus Rotary Club completes service project at George Washington Carver Garden
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Rotary Club of Columbus recently completed a service project at the George Washington Carver Garden. Volunteers helped to prepare the area for the construction of a greenhouse in that space. The George Washington Carver Garden is a new community garden, headed by Ronzell Buckner with...
WTVM
Local Boys & Girls Clubs to provide free membership for military youth for Veterans Day
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Boys & Girls Clubs of the Chattahoochee Valley will provide free membership for military youth ahead of Veterans Day. According to Boys and Girls Clubs officials, military youth are uprooted from their homes and separated from their friends between six and nine times before high school graduation.
WTVM
Opelika hold grand opening for new archery park
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - A unique new development is coming to east Alabama. The city held its grand opening for the new Community Archery Park, located at Spring Villa Park. Grant money from the Alabama Department of Conservation and National Resources was used to build this new development. It also...
WTVM
Uptown Columbus to host annual food truck festival this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is gearing up to host its 10th annual Food Truck Festival. On November 12 from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m., Woodruff Park and Dillingham Bridge in Uptown Columbus will transform into “Food Truck Mecca” with more than 25 gourmet food trucks lining the street.
WTVM
East Ala. Chamber of Commerce hosts breakfast to recognize partnership with Ft. Benning
EAST ALABAMA, Ala. (WTVM) - Biscuits and Business - a catchy name for a monthly breakfast hosted by the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce. The event was held to recognize the groundbreaking partnership solidified today between Ft. Benning and Smiths Station. Both sides were hoping to uphold the preservation of...
WTVM
South Columbus Public Library announces renovation and relocation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On Tuesday November 15, the public is invited to join city leaders, as the South Columbus Public Library begins it’s renovation with a ground-breaking ceremony. The ground breaking ceremony will began at 4:30pm, at 2034 Lumpkin Road, in Columbus. Afterwards, festivities will commemorate the temporary...
Phenix City Fire/Rescue needs 6 firefighters, will hold recruiting event
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — If you need a job and think you’re firefighter material, you may want to attend Phenix City Fire/Rescue’s recruiting event on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at the Fire Training Center located at 1504 15th Street. According to Stephanie Chastain, the human resource director for the City of Phenix City, doors will open […]
WTVM
Columbus PD investigating armed robbery at Floyd Food and Lottery
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - An armed robbery investigation is currently underway at a convenience store on Floyd Rd. Police say the robbery happened at Floyd Food and Lottery. Details on this incident are limited at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather...
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Prepared for ‘Very Merry Christmas’
OPELIKA — The city of Opelika, in partnership with AO Tourism, Opelika Parks & Recreation, the Opelika Public Library, the Opelika Chamber of Commerce, Opelika Main Street and Victorian Front Porch Tour, has announced the Opelika 2022 holiday event lineup, officially known as “Opelika’s Very Merry Christmas.”
wrbl.com
Columbus: Three injured in 24th St. shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Three were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex in the 900 block of 24th St., according to the Columbus Police Department. Columbus police responded to the shooting on Nov. 8 at 11:22 p.m. Injuries were non-life-threatening. No arrests have been made so far.
thebamabuzz.com
NEW AUBURN THRIFT STORE: Thrifty Lizard, plus their upcoming “bin store” event
If you like a good bargain, you probably know all about Auburn’s many thrift stores. We’re here to highlight Auburn’s newest thrift store, Thrifty Lizard. Keep reading to learn about this thrift-meets-retail store, plus their upcoming take on “bin stores.”. What will you find at Thrifty...
WTVM
Shootings on 24th Street and North Avenue leaves 3 injured
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two shootings on 24th Street and North Avenue in Columbus have left three people injured. According to Columbus police, the incident happened on Nov. 8. Officers say multiple apartments were shot in the area. One female victim was shot in the leg, while the other suffered...
Natural Resources Conservation Service upgrading dam, replacing spillway in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus residents living around Bull Creek Watershed Lake Number 12 near Schomburg Road may have heard construction noises in recent months, as the Natural Resources Conservation Service [NRCS] has been working on a project there since the late summer. “The dam is being upgraded to meet current dam safety standards,” said […]
WTVM
WTVM Editorial 11/08/22: Who is Julia Moore?
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The renaming of Fort Benning should occur in 2023, when the name will change to Fort Moore. But the base won’t just be named after Lieutenant General Hal Moore, who created the “air cavalry” using helicopters in Vietnam. No, Fort Moore was chosen...
WTVM
Columbus PD seeking answers in 28-year-old killed in deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are still looking for answers in the murder of a 28-year-old in east Columbus. On Nov. 8, a shooting occurred at the intersection of Parkwood Drive and Braebern Street. The body of Keamon Hightower was discovered lying in the road a little after noon...
Columbus police: Shooting investigation underway on Brighton Road
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A shooting investigation is underway after one was injured during a shooting off of Buena Vista Road, according to the Columbus Police Department. The shooting happened in the 900 block of Brighton Road, police say. There is no additional information available at this time. Stay with WRBL News 3 as we […]
