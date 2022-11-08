ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmdale, CA

aerotechnews.com

Veterans Day in the Greater Antelope Valley

The historic Lancaster Cemetery, part of the Antelope Valley Cemetery District, located in the heart of the City of Lancaster, will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 9 a.m., Nov. 11, at the Veteran’s Court of Honor. The Antelope Valley Young Marines will present the Colors and lead the...
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Escort ushers AV Wall into Palmdale Amphitheater

PALMDALE — With a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department escort and accompanied by dozens of motorcycles and cars, many decked out in American flags, the Mobile Vietnam Memorial Wall, also known as the AV Wall, arrived for display, Wednesday morning, at the Palmdale Amphitheater. The monument, a half-scale...
PALMDALE, CA
aerotechnews.com

Aerotech News and Review – November 11, 2022

Digital and Print Journal of Aerospace, Defense Industry and Veteran News, serving the Antelope Valley (“Aerospace Valley”) and Edwards AFB, CA. An AerotechNews.com Publication. Welcome to the special Veterans Day 2022, issue of Aerotech News and Review. Our cover story explains the history of Veterans Day. Also in...
EDWARDS AIR FORCE BASE, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Riverside: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Riverside, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Riverside California. There are many things to do in Riverside California, including the Riverside Botanical Garden. This beautiful park is located in the city’s Chancellor’s Canyon, and it features 150 types of bearded irises. Riverside is home to several golf courses, including...
RIVERSIDE, CA
theregistrysocal.com

100,000 SQFT Shopping Center in Santa Clarita Secures $15MM Refinancing

SANTA CLARITA, CA – iBorrow, a nationwide private direct lender for commercial real estate, has provided a $15 million loan to refinance the Old Orchard Shopping Center, a 100,000 square-foot strip center located in Santa Clarita, California. The proceeds of the refinancing will retire an outstanding CMBS loan, and provide for a reserve for tenant improvements and leasing commissions for newly leased suites.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

New airline coming to Orange County airport

A new airline will soon be offering service out of John Wayne Airport in Orange County. Breeze Airways, a budget airline that provides nonstop flights to and from major metro areas across the country, will now be offering two flights out of Orange County. Flyers can soon fly nonstop from Orange County to Orlando, Florida […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
monrovianow.com

Last Surviving Monrovia VFW Veteran to Have Served in World War II Has Died

A letter by Robert Parry in remembrance of Norman Ross. "I learned this morning that Norman Ross passed away recently. Norman was, notably, the last surviving World War II vet in the Monrovia VFW. He was in his 90s and (until I lost touch with him a couple of years ago, at least) still driving and enjoying libations at the post regularly.
MONROVIA, CA
beverlypress.com

L.A. voters speak

A day after voters cast their ballots in the Nov. 8 General Election, the outcomes of some Los Angeles city government races remained unclear, and many candidates in the local community were awaiting more concrete results. On Nov. 9, Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder County Clerk Dean C. Logan announced that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
easyreadernews.com

AES site owners served foreclosure notice

The AES power plant site is in foreclosure, with more than $36 million in past due payments. Site owner Leo Pustilnikov describes the Oct. 21 Los Angeles County issuance as a “negotiation of a true-up over accounting,” stemming from state payments to keep the plant on standby. The...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
csulauniversitytimes.com

La Puente, El Monte and neighboring areas’ homeless population increases

Drug addiction led Everett Jones, 42, to become homeless and end up behind bars for 12 years. After getting out of prison on probation, he said he went to Alcoholics Anonymous — the first step to turning his life around. Now, like many others, he’s living in a low-income housing shelter in the city of La Puente.
LA PUENTE, CA
kcrw.com

No winner yet in LA mayor's race, but could Robert Luna be next sheriff?

Two of LA’s biggest midterm election races are still too close to call. That includes the face-off between U.S. Congresswoman Karen Bass and real estate developer Rick Caruso, and the battle between LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva and former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna. LA County voters also likely approved a measure that gives the Board of Supervisors more power to oust a sitting sheriff. The results of these races and others won’t be known for days, as LA election officials continue to tally the votes.
LOS ANGELES, CA

