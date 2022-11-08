Read full article on original website
Related
West Virginia man with warrants arrested for drugs at Walmart
A man was charged after officers found drugs on his person while serving warrants at a Walmart in Monongalia County.
WTRF
Three men sentenced to West Virginia Penitentiary for felony offenses in Marshall County
Marshall County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Canestraro announced on Facebook Wednesday that three individuals were sentenced in the Circuit Court of Marshall County, West Virginia on Monday November 7 for felony convictions before the Honorable David W. Hummel, Jr. David Michael Ralbusky, 41, of Moundsville was sentenced to the West Virginia...
wajr.com
Morgantown man with outstanding warrants arrested in Walmart
GRANVILLE, W.Va. – A Morgantownmman with outstnding warrants was arrested at the University Town Center Walmart Monday. When officers arrived, Joseph Shumatem, 35, tried to flee but was quickly captured. While police were processing Shumate, 16.5 grams of methamphetamine, 2 grams of cocaine and packaging materials were found. Shumate...
Pa. man steals $3.5 million from Morgantown business
A former manager of ABB Construction, LLC, also known as Accelerated Construction Services, has admitted to stealing $3.5 million in company funds.
wajr.com
Former teller pleads guilty in theft scheme
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A former teller at the Salem Community Bank has been sentenced to nearly two years in prison for taking almost $100,000 from customer accounts, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Ihlenfeld. David Paul Ritter, 31, of Salem, was employed at Summit Community Bank from July 2020 until...
WDTV
PA man pleads guilty to defrauding millions from Morgantown business
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The former manager of a Morgantown construction company admitted to stealing millions of dollars from the business, officials said. 60-year-old Michael Allen, of Irwin, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud and money laundering, according to United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld. Allen was formerly...
wajr.com
Morgantown shots fired call ruled false alarm
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown were called to the North Elementary School on a shots fired call at 2 Thursday afternoon. Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell said officers and deputies from Monongalia Sheriff’s Department were told the shots may have come from the wooded area behind the school. Following a search of the area police determined the report was a false alarm.
WDTV
Lockdown at Morgantown school lifted after shots heard call
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (3:12 p.m.) The Morgantown Police Department says the lockdown at North Elementary School has been lifted. No additional details have been provided by the department. ORIGINAL STORY. North Elementary School has been placed on lockdown after authorities responded to a shots heard call in...
WDTV
Another Meadowbrook Mall business reportedly closing
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Another Meadowbrook Mall business, that has been in place for more than three decades, is closing its doors. Or at least it appears that way. An employee with the store FYE confirmed to our media partner, Connect-Bridgeport, that it could be closing anywhere within the next four to six weeks. As for the reason why, the employee in question said they were only allowed to say this about it.
Man charged after allegedly firing gun at Preston County home
A man was charged after he allegedly discharged a firearm at a home in Preston County.
West Virginia Recovery Center may reopen
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The CEO of Serenity Hills Life Center says they are going to reopen. The 72-bed women’s behavioral health and addiction facility was shut down in March by the state Office of Health Facility Licensure, citing various problems. But on Nov. 4, a judge reportedly reversed the decision to deny their license. […]
1 killed, 1 injured in Westmoreland crash
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on Milligantown Road near Stoney Hill Road in Upper Burrell Township. A Westmoreland County 911 dispatcher said two people were transported by ambulance to an area hospital from the...
WVNews
Maidsville man identified as deceased in single-vehicle crash in Monongalia County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — A 54-year-old Maidsville man has been identified as the deceased in a single-vehicle rollover into a creek in Monongalia County. Danny Ledsome was driving a 2002 Chevy S10 north on Blue Horizon Drive when it crossed the centerline and rolled before coming to rest on its top in a creek, according to State Police Capt. R.A. Maddy.
Metro News
Man dies in Monongalia County crash
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man died in a pick-up truck crash near Morgantown Monday morning. State police troopers said Danny Ledsome, 54, of Maidsville, lost control of his vehicle on Blue Horizon Drive at about 11:30 a.m. The truck rolled over into a nearby creek. Ledsome was pronounced dead at the scene.
Traffic in Morgantown to be impacted by Veterans Day Parade
Traffic and parking patterns will be altered in downtown Morgantown for the Veterans Day Parade on Thursday, the Morgantown Police Department announced on Wednesday morning.
New Details: Morgantown Police searching for ski-masked shooter
The Morgantown Police Department has released new details in a shooting that happened over the weekend.
Deputies: Man forces driver at knifepoint to drive him 2 1/2 hours, threatens to ‘drown him in Cheat Lake’
A Preston County man has been charged after he allegedly forced a victim at knifepoint to drive him for two and a half hours through multiple counties and threatened to drown him.
wajr.com
Morgantown man arrested after South Park crash
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown police arrested a motorist for DUI following an early election day crash. Morgantown police said at 1 a.m. they received a report of a pick up truck that had run off the road and into a yard in he 1000 block of Grand Street in South Park. Witnesses gave police a description of the suspect and told them he fled toward Dorsey Avenue.
WDTV
Former Doddridge County magistrate, sheriff sentenced
DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A former Doddridge County magistrate and sheriff has been sentenced. Michael Headley has been sentenced to three months behind bars as part of a 3-year probationary term for falsifying accounts. Officials said Headley could face 1-10 years in prison if he violates his probation. Headley...
Comments / 0