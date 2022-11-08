RÜFÜS DU SOL reaffirm status as one of modern dance music’s finest acts in iconic Hollywood Bowl sellout [Review]

Bruce Springsteen, fresh off his annual chance to tell a few dirty jokes, will head to The Tonight Show next week for a special run of shows in support of his new covers album, Only the Strong Survive (out this Friday, Nov. 11). The “takeover” will kick off Monday, Nov. 14, and wrap on Nov. 16, though Springsteen will pop up on The Tonight Show again on Nov. 24 for its Thanksgiving episode. Springsteen’s duties will primarily consist of performing, and he plans to share four songs from Only the Strong Survive. But he’ll also be the show’s lead guest,...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO