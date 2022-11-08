RÜFÜS DU SOL reaffirm status as one of modern dance music’s finest acts in iconic Hollywood Bowl sellout [Review]

Read full article on original website
Compton voters overwhelmingly support new bond measure2UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Forgotten drama by pioneering African American TV writer Robert L. Goodwin to be screened at UCLA theater on November 19D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Popculture
Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist
Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar with the Musical Stylings of Coco Jones
Singer, actress, and dancer Coco Jones is no rookie. The multi-talented entertainer got her start in the industry as a Disney kid, showing off her bag of talents early on in her career. Since then, the seasoned entertainer has been grinding, earning a role as the new Hilary Banks in Peacock’s Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air. The 24-year-old has even made her return to music. At the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole, she snatched a nomination for “Best New Artist” alongside several equally talented acts, including DIXSON, Doechii, Fireboy DML, Muni Long, Steve Lacy, and rising Nigerian singers CKay and Tems. Ahead of this year’s celebration, get familiar with the musical stylings of Coco Jones.
Watch Bruce Springsteen make Howard Stern cry live on air with a gorgeous piano version of Thunder Road
Bruce performs a different take on his classic anthem, causing Stern to well up for the "first time ever" on the show
System Of A Down, Korn, Deftones, Incubus and Evanescence are confirmed for Las Vegas’ Sick New World festival
Full line-up revealed for 2023’s blockbusting Sick New World festival, with Turnstile, Papa Roach, Spiritbox and the Sisters Of Mercy all appearing
Albany Herald
The Most Influential Pop Songs, Ranked By Iconic Songwriter Bob Dylan
Sixty years ago, one of the greatest songwriters of all time released his self-titled debut album, Bob Dylan. Since then, the 81-year-old has amassed Pulitzer and Nobel Prizes, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, 125 million records sold and hits (like “Blowin' in the Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin,’” “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Girl From the North Country”) whose influence on music cannot be overstated. This week, he’ll publish his first book since 2004, The Philosophy of Modern Song (Nov. 1, Simon & Schuster), a meditation on 66 songs from a range of artists and styles that changed social landscapes in music. (He’s also enlisted Hollywood stars, including Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Helen Mirren and Renée Zellweger to narrate the audiobook version.)
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Veteran Songwriter Muni Long Invented ‘Song of the Year’
Priscilla Renea Hairston, known professionally as Muni Long, may have just made it on your radar, but this Florida native has been making noise in the industry for over a decade, co-writing songs for mega music stars, including Rihanna, Fifth Harmony, Mary J Blige, and many more. After years of...
NME
Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died
Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
BET
Soul Train Awards 2022: Singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is Nothing Short of Heavenly in These Gospel Records
Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is one of the most talented and rightfully successful names in the business. With the release of several projects, including her Grammy Award-winning album Grace, and credits on other hit songs, Tasha has earned her spot among the greats. Ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole and in honor of the veteran singer-songwriter nomination ‘Best Gospel/Inspiration Award,’ check out these heavenly tracks from this year’s nominee.
Look out! Black Sabbath's Dio classics are still powerful evidence of their last great era
Black Sabbath's Dio-era classics Heaven And Hell and Mob Rules have been reissued as Deluxe Editions (again) but the quality still shines
Watch Jethro Tull, Soft Machine and Lemmy in wild French TV London special from 1969
This rediscovered documentary on London's music scene features some formidable performances
Take a Trip Through the States with Songs for California—America’s Songbook
Every state across the country has its own type of music that makes it what it is. In a multi-part series, American Songwriter will take a look at each of the 50 states and the music that emanates from each of the various and unique landscapes. Next stop: California. 1....
NME
Steve Lacy: his stunning rise in 10 tracks
“Wow oh wow,” Steve Lacy remarked to his fans last month upon receiving the news that he’d just scored his first-ever US Number One with his single ‘Bad Habit’. “I feel heavy gratitude all over my body. You know how the story goesss and how it’s goin. iPhone boy to superstar.”
Introducing the 2023 American Songwriter Lyric Contest Judges
The judges for the 2023 American Songwriter Lyric Contest have been announced, and this year’s panel includes some of the best award-winning songwriters and industry champions of songwriting around. Read about our panel of industry titans below. Pam Sheyne (Artist/Songwriter) Pam Sheyne is a multi-platinum selling songwriter, vocal producer,...
Bruce Springsteen to Bring Soul Covers and Comedy Chops to ‘Tonight Show’ Takeover
Bruce Springsteen, fresh off his annual chance to tell a few dirty jokes, will head to The Tonight Show next week for a special run of shows in support of his new covers album, Only the Strong Survive (out this Friday, Nov. 11). The “takeover” will kick off Monday, Nov. 14, and wrap on Nov. 16, though Springsteen will pop up on The Tonight Show again on Nov. 24 for its Thanksgiving episode. Springsteen’s duties will primarily consist of performing, and he plans to share four songs from Only the Strong Survive. But he’ll also be the show’s lead guest,...
BET
The Most Definitive Hip Hop Videos of 1997
When hip hop elbowed its way into mainstream American culture once and for all during the 1990s, rap became the dominant pop music culturally and on the charts. Music videos (still issued mainly through BET, MTV, and VH1 in a pre-YouTube age) helped fuel that multi-platinum era of excess-as-success, and the year 1997 stands out as a GOAT moment for hip hop visuals.
Jerry Joseph and the Stiff Boys (AKA the Drive-by Truckers) Ring in ‘The Quiet’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Just before the pandemic, accomplished singer-songwriter Jerry Joseph traveled from his home in Portland, Ore. to Water Valley, Miss. to fulfill a longtime dream of recording a record with his longtime friend, Drive-By Truckers' founding member Patterson Hood. It was there, at Truckers' bassist Matt Patton's studio Dial Back Sound, that they crafted The Beautiful Madness, the celebrated 2020 record from Joseph and the Drive-By Truckers under the moniker The Stiff Boys.
The Boss is back: Bruce Springsteen sets 'Tonight Show' residency ahead of new album
Bruce Springsteen's new album, 'Only the Strong Survive,' is on the horizon. And so is an extended stay on 'The Tonight Show.'
A Rock Star Said 1 Track From The Beatles’ ‘Magical Mystery Tour’ Is a ‘Non-Song’
A rock star said one song from The Beatles' 'Magical Mystery Tour' is like the best kind of candy because it leaves you wanting more.
The 20 greatest prog metal bands of all time
The results of the poll to find the greatest prog metal band ever are in and we have a winner
George Harrison Once Said Indian Music Shouldn’t Be in Rock Music Again Because No One in the West Liked It
George Harrison once said Indian music shouldn't be in rock music again because no one in the West liked it. He added Eastern sounds to Beatles songs.
