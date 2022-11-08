ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

RÜFÜS DU SOL reaffirm status as one of modern dance music’s finest acts in iconic Hollywood Bowl sellout [Review]

By Alex Lambeau
 2 days ago
Popculture

Metal Band 'Parts Ways' With Founding Vocalist

Death metal band Rivers of Nihil announced last week that their founding vocalist, Jake Dieffenbach, is leaving the band. The group said the decision was "necessary," and vowed to continue on. Their bassist, Adam Biggs, will take over lead vocals for their upcoming tour of the U.K. and European Union.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Get Familiar with the Musical Stylings of Coco Jones

Singer, actress, and dancer Coco Jones is no rookie. The multi-talented entertainer got her start in the industry as a Disney kid, showing off her bag of talents early on in her career. Since then, the seasoned entertainer has been grinding, earning a role as the new Hilary Banks in Peacock’s Fresh Prince reboot, Bel-Air. The 24-year-old has even made her return to music. At the Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole, she snatched a nomination for “Best New Artist” alongside several equally talented acts, including DIXSON, Doechii, Fireboy DML, Muni Long, Steve Lacy, and rising Nigerian singers CKay and Tems. Ahead of this year’s celebration, get familiar with the musical stylings of Coco Jones.
Albany Herald

The Most Influential Pop Songs, Ranked By Iconic Songwriter Bob Dylan

Sixty years ago, one of the greatest songwriters of all time released his self-titled debut album, Bob Dylan. Since then, the 81-year-old has amassed Pulitzer and Nobel Prizes, a Presidential Medal of Freedom, 125 million records sold and hits (like “Blowin' in the Wind,” “The Times They Are a-Changin,’” “Like a Rolling Stone” and “Girl From the North Country”) whose influence on music cannot be overstated. This week, he’ll publish his first book since 2004, The Philosophy of Modern Song (Nov. 1, Simon & Schuster), a meditation on 66 songs from a range of artists and styles that changed social landscapes in music. (He’s also enlisted Hollywood stars, including Jeff Bridges, John Goodman, Helen Mirren and Renée Zellweger to narrate the audiobook version.)
NME

Bruce Springsteen recalls playing guitar for Clarence Clemons in hospital as he died

Bruce Springsteen has opened up about the final moments of longtime E Street Band saxophonist Clarence Clemons’ life in a new interview. Speaking with Howard Stern on The Howard Stern Show, Springsteen – on the show to promote his forthcoming covers album ‘Only The Strong Survive’ – recalled visiting Clemons in the hospital following the saxophonist suffering from a stroke. Despite two brain surgeries, Clemons’ medical issues proved to be too severe and he passed away on June 11, 2011 at the age of 69.
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is Nothing Short of Heavenly in These Gospel Records

Gospel singer Tasha Cobbs Leonard is one of the most talented and rightfully successful names in the business. With the release of several projects, including her Grammy Award-winning album Grace, and credits on other hit songs, Tasha has earned her spot among the greats. Ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards 2022, hosted by Deon Cole and in honor of the veteran singer-songwriter nomination ‘Best Gospel/Inspiration Award,’ check out these heavenly tracks from this year’s nominee.
NME

Steve Lacy: his stunning rise in 10 tracks

“Wow oh wow,” Steve Lacy remarked to his fans last month upon receiving the news that he’d just scored his first-ever US Number One with his single ‘Bad Habit’. “I feel heavy gratitude all over my body. You know how the story goesss and how it’s goin. iPhone boy to superstar.”
Rolling Stone

Bruce Springsteen to Bring Soul Covers and Comedy Chops to ‘Tonight Show’ Takeover

Bruce Springsteen, fresh off his annual chance to tell a few dirty jokes, will head to The Tonight Show next week for a special run of shows in support of his new covers album, Only the Strong Survive (out this Friday, Nov. 11). The “takeover” will kick off Monday, Nov. 14, and wrap on Nov. 16, though Springsteen will pop up on The Tonight Show again on Nov. 24 for its Thanksgiving episode. Springsteen’s duties will primarily consist of performing, and he plans to share four songs from Only the Strong Survive. But he’ll also be the show’s lead guest,...
FLORIDA STATE
BET

The Most Definitive Hip Hop Videos of 1997

When hip hop elbowed its way into mainstream American culture once and for all during the 1990s, rap became the dominant pop music culturally and on the charts. Music videos (still issued mainly through BET, MTV, and VH1 in a pre-YouTube age) helped fuel that multi-platinum era of excess-as-success, and the year 1997 stands out as a GOAT moment for hip hop visuals.
The Boot

Jerry Joseph and the Stiff Boys (AKA the Drive-by Truckers) Ring in ‘The Quiet’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]

Just before the pandemic, accomplished singer-songwriter Jerry Joseph traveled from his home in Portland, Ore. to Water Valley, Miss. to fulfill a longtime dream of recording a record with his longtime friend, Drive-By Truckers' founding member Patterson Hood. It was there, at Truckers' bassist Matt Patton's studio Dial Back Sound, that they crafted The Beautiful Madness, the celebrated 2020 record from Joseph and the Drive-By Truckers under the moniker The Stiff Boys.
CALIFORNIA STATE

