Read full article on original website
Related
Advance Titan
Oshkosh is torn over the decision to tear down a historic school
The Oshkosh Area School District (OASD) Board of Education voted 6-0 to demolish Merrill Middle School during an Oct. 26 board meeting, despite efforts by the community to save the historical building. Originally constructed in 1901, the school will be torn down to provide green space for the new Vel...
waupacanow.com
City to oversee veterans memorial
Foundation transfers responsibility to New London Parks and Rec. Responsibility of the Taft Park Veterans Memorial was transferred to the New London Parks And Recreation Department. The transfer occurred at the Nov. 1 Parks and Recreation Committee meeting,. According to Jim Jaeger, chairman of the New London Veterans Memorial Foundation,...
waupacanow.com
Club carves a name for itself
The Waupaca Area Woodcarvers hosted their first event on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the Waupaca Recreation Center. It was the 2022 Artistry in Wood Show, Competition and Sale. It marks the group’s entrance on the state and national stage. There are woodcarving groups all over the country but it’s...
What changes if the Menasha referendum is passed
Menasha has a referendum on the ballot this Tuesday. Find out what changes in the district if it passes.
wtaq.com
Manure Pit Proposal Is Flushed Away
TOWN OF ROCKLAND, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A public hearing was held in Brown County Monday. People around the town of Rockland voiced their opinion about a potential, private 2 million-gallon manure digester storage pit. But the measure failed by a three to zero vote, with the town board denying...
95.5 FM WIFC
Local Election Results for Tuesday, November 8th, 2022
WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — Here are the latest election results for the 2022 Mid-Term for Wausau, Stevens Point, and other areas of Central Wisconsin:. All results are unofficial until later canvassed. Races called by major outlets such as the Associated Press will be indicated as such. Last update: 12:45...
Wausau area obituaries November 7, 2022
Clifford Alfred Stieber, 87, of Wausau, WI, passed away on November 3, 2022, at Mount View Care Center, Wausau. He was born December 8,1934, in Marathon, WI, and graduated from Wausau High School in 1953. Three years later, Cliff married Sandra Young, and together, they had five children. Cliff was proud to have served his country and received an Honorable Discharge from the Armed Forces in 1961. Throughout his career, he worked for Employers Mutual, Dri-Gas, Schuette Lumber, and France Sales & Service where he retired as a Route Sales & Installation Technician.
wearegreenbay.com
Hy-Vee opens sixth store in the state of Wisconsin
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A new grocery store is opening its doors in Ashwaubenon. Customers say the store will serve as a one-stop shop for all their household needs. Hy-Vee customer Denny Knutson says the new Hy-Vee store has everything he needs. “They’ll offer you coffee, lunch, shopping, and...
Wausau area births, Nov. 8
Christopher Wrecke and Breanna Engman announce the birth of their daughter Vaeda RaeAnn, born at 1:31 a.m. Oct. 25, 2022. Vaeda weighed 6 pounds, 12 ounces. Michael and Lindsay Doescher announce the birth of their son Tripp Samuel, born at 1:08 p.m. Oct. 25, 2022. Tripp weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces.
wearegreenbay.com
‘Unnecessary Farce’ opening in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh, Fox Cities will present five performances of Paul Slade Smith’s Fox Valley-born comedy “Unnecessary Farce” in James W. Perry Hall of Communication Arts Center. Reservations: https://bit.ly/3eZKncm. Performances are at 7 p.m. Nov. 10, 11; 2 p.m. Nov. 14; and...
Fox11online.com
Touring Ashwaubenon's Hy-Vee ahead of grand opening
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- A new grocery store opens Tuesday in Ashwaubenon. Crews had been working to transform the former Shopko store in the Bay Park Square mall into a Hy-Vee. That store is now complete. We got the chance to go inside before their grand opening to show you around.
waupacanow.com
Waupaca school referendum passes
Evers, Johnson re-elected in 2022 midterm election. Preliminary tallies indicate that voters approved the Waupaca school referendum in Tuesday’s election. On the question whether the Waupaca School District should pay $3.87 million for safety and security upgrades district-wide, the vote was 4,852 yes and 2,020 no. Gov. Tony Evers...
WSAW
Northern Wisconsin band performing in Rose Bowl Parade
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Northwoods Marching Band will be the first band from Northern Wisconsin to perform in the 134-year history of the Rose Bowl Parade. The band is composed of student-musicians from Antigo, Lakeland, D.C. Everest, Merrill, Mosinee, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, and Wausau East who will perform together to make up the nearly 400-member band.
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in the State of Wisconsin
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. Wisconsin carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Green Lake County, keep reading to learn more.
wearegreenbay.com
Welcome to the Neighborhood: Tequilas Mexican Bar & Restaurant
(WFRV) – There’s something new to sample in Green Bay’s Main Street District. Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Maria from Tequilas Mexican Bar & Restaurant. Maria gives us a look at the delicious menu including fajitas, carne asada, tamales, and molcajete – a dish with different types of meat and special salsa served with tortillas.
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”. Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last...
Stevens Point woman last seen Friday deemed safe, not considered missing
UPDATE: On Monday morning, police said Bemowski made contact with her parents. She is not considered missing or endangered. STEVENS POINT, Wis. — Stevens Point police are searching for a missing woman. Cassidy Bemowski was last seen Friday at around 2:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Sixth Street in Stevens Point. Bemowski is not considered able to care for...
Fox11online.com
Decision to move Green Bay homicide to juvenile court put on hold
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A decision has been delayed on if a teen charged in a pharmacy parking lot murder will remain in adult court or be moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
WBAY Green Bay
Hearing delayed in deadly crash as teen looks for attorney
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged in a fatal crash on Green Bay’s W. Mason Street appeared in court Wednesday. The 15-year-old girl is being held on a $100,000 cash bond on charges of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run-Involve Death, and Take and Drive a Vehicle without Consent.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Weatherman Takes Local Weather Related Questions
Two Rivers High School graduate and lakeshore native Luke Sampe was on WOMT’s Be My Guest recently and addressed some weather-related questions. One of those listening to the show with the Channel-5 Meteorologist and host Lee Douglas noticed that this summer in Kewaunee was unusually warmer than Manitowoc. Sampe...
Comments / 0