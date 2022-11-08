ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference

Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

NFL power rankings: KC Chiefs deserve to be higher

The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves ranked #3 in most Power Rankings once again, and that has me fuming. They deserve to be higher. Okay, now I’m mad. If you’ve been keeping up with our weekly NFL Power Rankings round-up, then you know that the Kansas City Chiefs have been the No. 3 team in the league for pretty much the entire season. During that time, they have trailed both the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Cardinals: Insider Katie Woo predicts blockbuster signing for St. Louis

In a recent piece on The Athletic, Katie Woo predicted a big signing is coming for St. Louis. The Cardinals have been off to a busy start to their offseason, already revamping their coaching staff and planting seeds for big moves this winter, and Cardinals insider Katie Woo is buying into the buzz that St. Louis will make a major upgrade this offseason.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Kadarius Toney could have wide-open door to playing time

If Mecole Hardman remains out for the Kansas City Chiefs, Andy Reid might unleash Kadarius Toney sooner than expected. When the Kansas City Chiefs slipped in an unexpected deal before the NFL’s trade deadline for New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney, it felt like a solid buy-low venture for general manager Brett Veach to secure some future value at wide receiver. While that might still be the primary play, Chiefs Kingdom could also see plenty of present production if the door opens wide for Toney to score playing time in Week 10.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

When is Avonte Maddox Coming Back?

Gameday approaches, and thanks to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ next test being scheduled for primetime on Monday Night Football, the normal weekly activities have all been pushed back a day. As a result, the mid-week injury report that we’re used to seeing on Wednesday wasn’t shared until about 4:30 p.m. EST one day later. One of the more notable names on the list was starting slot corner, Avonte Maddox. He continues to recover from a hamstring issue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

Move the Sticks: Patriots DB Kyle Dugger joins + Colts QB situation

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys are joined by Patriots DB Kyle Dugger as he discusses his transition from a D-II college to the NFL, the success of the Patriots defense this season, and much more. Next, the pair look at the Colts' QB situation after firing head coach Frank Reich. To wrap up the show, the duo break down the Monday Night Football game between the Ravens and Saints.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FanSided

Miami Heat vs Charlotte Hornets: Odds, keys, predictions, and more

As the Miami Heat get set to take on the Charlotte Hornets at the FTX Arena, they will look to bounce back, following a close loss to the Portland Trail Blazers. By a tally of, 110-107, following a buzzer-beating three-pointer by Josh Hart, they’ll look to finish on the right side of things again in this one.
MIAMI, FL
theScore

Belichick: Colts, Jets recognized our offensive play calls

The New England Patriots' offensive play calls may have become too predictable. Several members of New England's offense said that Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard was calling out plays before the snap in Sunday's 26-3 win. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick agreed Tuesday when asked whether his team appeared to...
NEW YORK STATE
FanSided

FanSided

