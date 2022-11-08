The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves ranked #3 in most Power Rankings once again, and that has me fuming. They deserve to be higher. Okay, now I’m mad. If you’ve been keeping up with our weekly NFL Power Rankings round-up, then you know that the Kansas City Chiefs have been the No. 3 team in the league for pretty much the entire season. During that time, they have trailed both the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO