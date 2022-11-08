ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
interviewmagazine.com

An Internet Sensation Counts His Rotisserie Chickens

Rotisserie chickens have a long and somewhat fraught history as a delicacy of kings. In 1192, on his way home from Crusade, King Richard the Lionheart hit inclement weather and docked his ship in Vienna, where he assumed a disguise to avoid being captured by Duke Leopold V of Austria, who’d accused Richard of orchestrating the murder of his cousin, Conrad of Montferrat. Legend has it that King Richard’s cover was blown because locals near his campsite picked up on the scent of a roast chicken, then considered an aristocratic indulgence, leading to Richard’s imprisonment. But this past weekend, chicken was reclaimed by the proletariat. Alexander Tominsky, a 31-year-old living in South Philly, has become a minor internet celebrity over the past month by documenting his journey eating 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days. On Sunday, the morning after the Phillies lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series, he lifted the spirits of some hundreds of Philadelphians who gathered at an abandoned pier behind a Walmart to watch Tominsky eat his 40th and final chicken. Seated at a table covered in white cloth, Tominsky cut an almost messianic figure, raising his arms triumphantly as he ate the last bite while Bruce Springsteen’s “Streets of Philadelphia” played from a speaker. Fresh off his strange and unexpectedly galvanizing accomplishment, Tominsky talked to Interview about what he calls the “Daily Fowl” and his newfound fame as a kind of viral heartthrob.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Philadelphia man eats 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days

This weekend, a Philadelphia man completed his unique mission of eating a whole rotisserie chicken every day for 40 straight days, becoming an unlikely internet sensation and joining the City of Brotherly Love’s pantheon of offbeat local legends. From the place whose NHL team mascot gave us Gritty, the 7-foot-tall orange monster, we now present: Alexander Tominsky, the Philadelphia Chicken Man.Am I doing this right? pic.twitter.com/p3EQZzvYbD— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) January 22, 2020On Sunday, a crowd of supporters gathered around on an abandoned pier near a Walmart to watch Mr Tominksy, 31, polish off his final chicken. “Eat that bird!” they...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Northland FAN 106.5

Minnesota Woman Claims She Found Possible ‘Mangled Animal’ Baked Into Her Pizza

Whenever you order from a restaurant, everyone's worst fear is to find something in your food. It can be pretty traumatizing depending on what you find and on how much you have already eaten. I understand accidents happen and I truly try to believe that most people out there that handle your food do not intentionally put hair, bugs, or what have you in it on purpose.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
Outsider.com

‘BBQ Karen’ Calls Police on North Carolina Restaurant for Serving ‘Pink Meat’

There’s no doubt we, as Americans, have different schools of thought and opinions when it comes to all things BBQ. We could also bet our bottom dollar that no other country invests the same time, energy, and care into mastering the art of the grill. So when one BBQ restaurant owner was accused of serving a customer “pink meat,” the owner couldn’t help but stick up for themselves.
RALEIGH, NC
Mashed

How To Fill The Hole In Your Heart Left By McDonald's Fried Apple Pie

Most of an entire generation of Americans has grown up without the sweet thermonuclear-hot treat that was the McDonald's fried apple pie. Putting fried apple pies on the McDonald's menu was the 1960s brainchild of Knoxville McDonald's franchisee Litton Cochran (via Today). They remained part of McDonald's fare until 1992 when fried pies were replaced by baked ones. The reasons now appear lost to time, but one possible explanation is that the switch may have come because Americans were becoming more interested in low-fat and diet foods and McDonald's wanted to follow that trend. Alternatively, Los Angeles Magazine says people suggested the super-hot filling created the potential for burn-related lawsuits.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Salon

What was so captivating about the "rotisserie chicken guy" who ate 40 whole birds in 40 days?

Food has a unique place in the social media realm. What was once held "sacred" on Food Network is now performed by any person who desires to do so across social media, from Twitch to TikTok. Whether making a full-fledged layer cake or merely a grilled cheese, there is food being prepared by someone on a social media platform at nearly every minute of the day. There's a cacophony of buzz words, of terminology, of cooking vessels and of "trendy" ingredients. Every once in a while, though, something breaks through: negroni....spagliatto....with prosecco, corn kid, dalgona coffee.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
191K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy