Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular grocery store chain opens new location in DelawareKristen WaltersWilmington, DE
Philadelphia family donates $50 million to building new medical facilityAsh JurbergPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher Posted Inappropriate Pictures in the Classroom & Now Dealing With AftermathBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
A Guide to the 2022 Holiday Season in Greater PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Royal Boucherie Launches All-New Build-Your-Own Old Fashioned BarMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
interviewmagazine.com
An Internet Sensation Counts His Rotisserie Chickens
Rotisserie chickens have a long and somewhat fraught history as a delicacy of kings. In 1192, on his way home from Crusade, King Richard the Lionheart hit inclement weather and docked his ship in Vienna, where he assumed a disguise to avoid being captured by Duke Leopold V of Austria, who’d accused Richard of orchestrating the murder of his cousin, Conrad of Montferrat. Legend has it that King Richard’s cover was blown because locals near his campsite picked up on the scent of a roast chicken, then considered an aristocratic indulgence, leading to Richard’s imprisonment. But this past weekend, chicken was reclaimed by the proletariat. Alexander Tominsky, a 31-year-old living in South Philly, has become a minor internet celebrity over the past month by documenting his journey eating 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days. On Sunday, the morning after the Phillies lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series, he lifted the spirits of some hundreds of Philadelphians who gathered at an abandoned pier behind a Walmart to watch Tominsky eat his 40th and final chicken. Seated at a table covered in white cloth, Tominsky cut an almost messianic figure, raising his arms triumphantly as he ate the last bite while Bruce Springsteen’s “Streets of Philadelphia” played from a speaker. Fresh off his strange and unexpectedly galvanizing accomplishment, Tominsky talked to Interview about what he calls the “Daily Fowl” and his newfound fame as a kind of viral heartthrob.
Philadelphia man eats 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days
This weekend, a Philadelphia man completed his unique mission of eating a whole rotisserie chicken every day for 40 straight days, becoming an unlikely internet sensation and joining the City of Brotherly Love’s pantheon of offbeat local legends. From the place whose NHL team mascot gave us Gritty, the 7-foot-tall orange monster, we now present: Alexander Tominsky, the Philadelphia Chicken Man.Am I doing this right? pic.twitter.com/p3EQZzvYbD— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) January 22, 2020On Sunday, a crowd of supporters gathered around on an abandoned pier near a Walmart to watch Mr Tominksy, 31, polish off his final chicken. “Eat that bird!” they...
An Interview With the Guy Who Ate a Rotisserie Chicken Every Day for 40 Days
Do you reckon you could eat a whole rotisserie chicken, all by yourself? You probably think you could, right? “Easily!” you just said to yourself. Alright then, well how about a whole rotisserie chicken, every day, for 40 days straight? Suddenly, you’re not so sure, right?. Behold:...
Florida Woman Hand-Fishing With A Hot Dog Gets Whole Hand Swallowed By Tarpon
These are the times where you listen to the massive sign at your local pond that reads:. And here is the perfect example as to why you should heed those warnings…. Because you might lose a damn hand. Ok, ok… maybe not lose a hand, but who knows what’s lurking...
Popular McDonald’s Item Returning Soon - But With Sad News
A popular McDonald's item will soon be returning - but there's a catch.
Florida Woman Wakes Up To Giant Alligator In Her Kitchen: “A Huge One”
Can you imagine waking up, sauntering downstairs to make yourself some breakfast when you notice a monster alligator just chilling in the kitchen?. Forget about the coffee, I think that’ll scare you awake for the day. A woman living in Clearwater, Florida, had this exact experience a few years...
Powerball winner pitfalls: After you hit the jackpot, 'Don't do this,' says Philadelphia lawyer
The Powerball jackpot is at $1.9 billion — and Philadelphia attorney Andrew Santana, who is with Fox Rothschild LLC, reveals what not to do after winning the lottery.
2 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Pennsylvania, you should add the following towns to your list.
How Much Is Dr. Oz Worth?
Dr. Mehmet Oz, 61, cardiothoracic surgeon, professor, television personality and best-selling author, is hoping to add a new title to his resume: senator. He is in a tight race against Democrat John...
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
The Keystone State is absolutely teeming with delectable pancake options. From old-fashioned diners to cozy breakfast cafes–singling out one spot and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what online media website Eat This, Not That has done.
Minnesota Woman Claims She Found Possible ‘Mangled Animal’ Baked Into Her Pizza
Whenever you order from a restaurant, everyone's worst fear is to find something in your food. It can be pretty traumatizing depending on what you find and on how much you have already eaten. I understand accidents happen and I truly try to believe that most people out there that handle your food do not intentionally put hair, bugs, or what have you in it on purpose.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant in New Jersey Serves some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of the Country
When it comes to hot dogs, no other state does them quite as well as New Jersey, and its hard to find a region with more hot dog variations than the Garden State. From the "Italian Hot Dog", to the infamous "Ripper" New Jersey can make a legitimate claim to being the current hot dog capital of the world.
Everyone in Pennsylvania Should Visit This Epic Flea Market At Least Once
There's nothing like a day spent shopping for hidden gems and bargain hunting. From antique fairs to carnival-like atmospheres, Pennsylvania is home to dozens of amazing flea markets filled with treasures you won't find anywhere else. Keep reading to learn more about one of the best and biggest flea markets in the state.
Here's the Top City to Retire to (and it's not in Florida)
Where to retire is a decision that comes with both emotional and financial implications. While many want to be as close to the grandkids as possible, an expensive city can drain one's savings and take away from quality of life. The U.S. Labor Department found that 1.5 million Americans who...
12-Year-Old Pennsylvania Boy Bags 600-Pound Black Bear
12-year-old Holden Long scored his first black bear during mentored rifle season recently. He shot the huge bear while hunting with the Misfit Crew in Clinton County. The beast weighed in at a whopping 633 pounds. According to the 2021 Black Bear Harvest Age Data for the Northcentral Region of...
‘BBQ Karen’ Calls Police on North Carolina Restaurant for Serving ‘Pink Meat’
There’s no doubt we, as Americans, have different schools of thought and opinions when it comes to all things BBQ. We could also bet our bottom dollar that no other country invests the same time, energy, and care into mastering the art of the grill. So when one BBQ restaurant owner was accused of serving a customer “pink meat,” the owner couldn’t help but stick up for themselves.
John Fetterman's Victory Party Had A Not-So-Subtle Troll Of Dr. Oz's Biggest Blunder
Pennsylvania Sen.-elect John Fetterman (D) won his election against celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz with the help of some fairly relentless trolling. And that continued right through Election Day, with a party platter that referenced one of Oz’s most infamous campaign flubs. Reporters at Fetterman’s election night event spotted a...
How To Fill The Hole In Your Heart Left By McDonald's Fried Apple Pie
Most of an entire generation of Americans has grown up without the sweet thermonuclear-hot treat that was the McDonald's fried apple pie. Putting fried apple pies on the McDonald's menu was the 1960s brainchild of Knoxville McDonald's franchisee Litton Cochran (via Today). They remained part of McDonald's fare until 1992 when fried pies were replaced by baked ones. The reasons now appear lost to time, but one possible explanation is that the switch may have come because Americans were becoming more interested in low-fat and diet foods and McDonald's wanted to follow that trend. Alternatively, Los Angeles Magazine says people suggested the super-hot filling created the potential for burn-related lawsuits.
What was so captivating about the "rotisserie chicken guy" who ate 40 whole birds in 40 days?
Food has a unique place in the social media realm. What was once held "sacred" on Food Network is now performed by any person who desires to do so across social media, from Twitch to TikTok. Whether making a full-fledged layer cake or merely a grilled cheese, there is food being prepared by someone on a social media platform at nearly every minute of the day. There's a cacophony of buzz words, of terminology, of cooking vessels and of "trendy" ingredients. Every once in a while, though, something breaks through: negroni....spagliatto....with prosecco, corn kid, dalgona coffee.
3 AMAZING Candy Shops Worth Visiting in Pennsylvania [Sweets & Treats]
Are you one of those who truly appreciate a good, quality piece of candy? Whether it's sweet homemade chocolate, sour gummies, or salty licorice? There's an abundance of candy shops located throughout the state. Here are some highly-rated favorites:
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
191K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0