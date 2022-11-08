Rotisserie chickens have a long and somewhat fraught history as a delicacy of kings. In 1192, on his way home from Crusade, King Richard the Lionheart hit inclement weather and docked his ship in Vienna, where he assumed a disguise to avoid being captured by Duke Leopold V of Austria, who’d accused Richard of orchestrating the murder of his cousin, Conrad of Montferrat. Legend has it that King Richard’s cover was blown because locals near his campsite picked up on the scent of a roast chicken, then considered an aristocratic indulgence, leading to Richard’s imprisonment. But this past weekend, chicken was reclaimed by the proletariat. Alexander Tominsky, a 31-year-old living in South Philly, has become a minor internet celebrity over the past month by documenting his journey eating 40 rotisserie chickens in 40 days. On Sunday, the morning after the Phillies lost to the Houston Astros in the World Series, he lifted the spirits of some hundreds of Philadelphians who gathered at an abandoned pier behind a Walmart to watch Tominsky eat his 40th and final chicken. Seated at a table covered in white cloth, Tominsky cut an almost messianic figure, raising his arms triumphantly as he ate the last bite while Bruce Springsteen’s “Streets of Philadelphia” played from a speaker. Fresh off his strange and unexpectedly galvanizing accomplishment, Tominsky talked to Interview about what he calls the “Daily Fowl” and his newfound fame as a kind of viral heartthrob.

