cw34.com
Nicole makes landfall as hurricane on North Hutchinson Island, now a Tropical Storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — At 3:00 AM Thursday, Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. About an hour after landfall,...
Nicole Weakens After Making Landfall South Of Vero Beach
Nicole is now a tropical storm after making landfall on North Hutchinson Island overnight and is forecast to continue weakening as it moves towards Central Florida.
Crews suspend power restoration on South Hutchinson Island
Weather conditions will continue to deteriorate through the night as Hurricane Nicole moves closer to Florida, creating power outages across the Treasure Coast and areas of Palm Beach County.
floridaweekly.com
Stars will rock the skies at Stuart Air Show
Gravity- defying, jaw-dropping and award-winning military and civilian aircraft and performers take to the skies Nov. 11-13 at historic. The 33rd annual Stuart Air Show celebrates aviation and the 75th anniversary of the U.S. Air Force. Organizers expect thousands to attend the three-day event, one of the premier air shows...
Boardwalk in Vero Beach damaged after Hurricane Nicole makes landfall
Nicole knocked out one side of a coastal road connecting to the Conn Beach Boardwalk after making landfall as a hurricane on the Treasure Coast early Thursday morning.
veronews.com
Voluntary evacuations of Barrier Islands to begin Wednesday
Indian River County will issue voluntary evacuations for certain areas – including the Barrier Islands – Wednesday morning as Tropical Storm Nicole inches closer toward Florida’s east coast, officials said. Nicole continued to gain strength and was expected to become a hurricane sometime Wednesday. The following areas...
Hurricane Nicole makes landfall near Vero Beach
Hurricane Nicole makes landfall near Vero Beach, Florida and continues to bring heavy rain, storm surge, high winds and tornadoes to Florida and the Southeast. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Erosion threatens Ocean Drive in Vero Beach
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole is heading towards Florida's coast, and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. Due to some serious erosion, Ocean Drive in Vero beach is on the verge of potential collapse according to Vero Beach Police. CBS12 News reporters...
wqcs.org
'Save the Chimps' Secures Chimps for Duration of Hurricane Nicole
Fort Pierce - Wednesday November 9, 2022: The 'Save the Chimps' Chimpanzee sanctuary in Fort Pierce is sheltering its 228 chimps inside their buildings in anticipation of Hurricane Nicole. Select staff members, including Dr. Andrew Halloran, will remain onsite to provide food and medication to the primates and regularly check...
Evacuations announced for thousands in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Residents in parts of Florida have been asked to evacuate as Hurricane Nicole spins closer to the east coast of Florida.
'This is not your classic Florida hurricane:' Why Hurricane Nicole is an 'oddball'
From its first stirrings Nicole was destined for weirdness — an oddball system goaded to life by a pinched-off piece of the jet stream tugging tropical air north during a time of year that’s supposed to be more winter than summer, more dry season than hurricane season. It...
wqcs.org
USACE: Okeechobee Waterway and Canaveral Harbor Lock Operations During Sub-Tropical Storm Nicole
Central & South Florida - Tuesday November 8, 2022: Notice is given that safe harbor lockages will begin on Tuesday November 8 to allow safe passage for vessels before Subtropical Storm Nicole makes local landfall. No mooring of vessels on Corps Structures during event. Locks on the Okeechobee Waterway will...
cbs12.com
Tracking Nicole: Flooding on Flagler Drive
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole is heading towards Florida's coast, and is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. The storms impacts are already being felt throughout South Florida, including in West Palm Beach. N. Flagler Drive is experiencing flooding, reports CBS12's Dani...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Publix stores close early Wednesday in northern Palm Beach County
Editor's note: We are providing this story for free. Please consider signing up for a digital subscription using this link and support local news. Publix supermarkets in northern Palm Beach County are closing early Wednesday in preparation for Tropical Storm Nicole. Three stores in Jupiter and Tequesta closed at noon...
Will Hurricane Nicole hit West Palm Beach? Here’s the latest forecast track
All of West Palm Beach is under a hurricane warning and is in the path of Tropical Storm Nicole, which is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane and could make landfall somewhere between West Palm Beach and Titusville, according to the National Hurricane Center’s latest update. Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Zones A and B in Palm Beach County, which included inland, flood-prone areas ...
iheart.com
Boat Ramp Buried By Flooding In Fort Pierce
Tropical Storm Nicole is bringing flooding to Fort Pierce. CBS12 News reporter Stefany Valderrama is at Jaycee Park, where a boat ramp is underwater. The storm is expected to become a hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida.
sebastiandaily.com
Nicole wind speeds could be 50-60 mph in Sebastian and Vero Beach
If Tropical Storm Nicole stays on its current path and makes landfall between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, we could see wind speeds of approximately 50-60 mph early Thursday morning as it moves into Florida. Sebastian City Manager Paul Carlisle is asking residents to take time to pick up...
