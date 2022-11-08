Read full article on original website
Nike Air Max 95 "Black Earth" Is Fall Ready in Tonal Greens
Has added yet another Fall ready iteration for its new Air Max 95 lineup. This time around, the shoe’s colorway takes inspiration from nature’s green surroundings. The Nike Air Max 95 “Black Earth” arrives in a black, earth, sequoia and cargo khaki color scheme. The shoe is constructed in a mix of materials, featuring mesh, leather and suede. Each of the overlay panels are highlighted in a gradual tonal green gradient. The toe box is highlighted in suede, giving the texture of moss to stick to the nature theme of the shoe. 3M reflective materials detail the shoe, which sits atop a black rubber outsole.
GARMENT PROJECT Wants You to Explore in Style With Its New KAI Sneaker
Danish footwear brand GARMENT PROJECT has unveiled its latest edition of the KAI sneaker, one of the brand’s most coveted styles for the Winter season. The drop has come hot on the heels of its Cloud Snow Boot release as well as its well-received collaboration with Ebbets Farm on its varsity sport-inspired hat collection. Now, GARMENT PROJECT has produced new low and mid iterations of the KAI, each of which comes in three different colorways of grey, khaki, and black.
Soulland Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Line-Up of Logo T-Shirts
Soulland’s rich heritage is projected in everything it does, from its sustainable output to its sleek designs and romantic approach to the everyday wardrobe. The brand’s latest offering saw the Danish imprint return to its home ground to present its Spring/Summer 2023 collection, which saw Soulland introduce its first-ever genderless range.
Walter Van Beirendonck Explores the Uncanny Valley With Its Mesh Face Morph Masks
Walter Van Beirendonck‘s runway shows are utterly otherworldly, and for Fall/Winter 2022 this description couldn’t be more fitting. Not only was the collection actually titled “Otherworldly,” but plenty of the works this season stepped into the uncanny valley, largely disturbing and uncomfortable because of the pieces’ semblance of humankind. Nothing screams this more than WvB’s Mesh Face Morph Mask, which was found in multiple looks on the runway and is now finally available to buy.
Eytys Exalts Its ‘Benz’ Jeans in FW22 Denim Campaign
Who said denim can’t be sexy? Well, it definitely wasn’t Eytys. The Stockholm-based brand has unveiled its latest Fall/Winter 2022 denim campaign exalting its ‘Benz’ jeans. Titled “The Day After,” the new campaign celebrates the classic versatility of the BENZ jeans. Whether it be running to...
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Reebok Will Release a Trio of Classic Basketball Shoes Throughout November
Reebok is giving retro basketball sneaker fans plenty to look forward to this month. The athletic brand revealed three sneakers that will drop this month, with the first release coming Nov. 11 and the last arriving on Cyber Monday (Nov. 28). Reebok’s first retro basketball sneaker release of November is the Hurrikaze 2 — formerly known as the Kamikaze 2 — which was worn by NBA legend Shawn Kemp in 1995. The colorway arriving on Nov. 11 is “Make it Rain,” executed in a white and sonic green palette. It will arrive via Reebok.com and at select retailers with a $120 price...
CASETiFY Launches Exclusive Collection for M+’s 'Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now' Exhibition
Featuring artworks displayed at the show. Following collaborations with the Louvre and The Met, CASETiFY now partners with Hong Kong’s new M+ Museum to celebrate the arrival of its Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now exhibition opening on November 12. The upcoming show is the largest-ever retrospective exhibition of Kusama in Asia outside of Japan, looking to examine her artistic practice over the years through the six themes: Infinity, Accumulation, Radical Connectivity, Biocosmic, Death, and Force of Life.
Nike Dunk High Gets Dressed With "Burgundy Crush" Accents
Dunks have been a heavy focus for and its lifestyle footwear category all year long, and its momentum seems as if it will be carried on throughout the rest of 2022 and into the new year. This month, the folks over at the Beaverton juggernaut have lined up several new colorways, one being this Nike Dunk High “Burgundy Crush” for the ladies that is in preparation to hit the shelves.
Preppy, Sporty, and Easy Tailoring Defines Tommy Hilfiger Spring 2023
Tommy Hilfiger is in its streetwear era. For Spring 2023, the brand took to its Manhattan offices to preview a collection fit for the consumer it aims to attract (something it’s been gunning toward with its Martine Rose x Tommy Jeans collaboration, NBA partnership, and the Tommy Hilfiger collection with Richard Quinn), that being one tapped into and representing youth culture.
Très Bien and Diemme's Cornaro Low Is a Boot Fit For All Occasions
From creating a chair with JOY Objects to developing its own range of clothes under its everywear label, retailer Très Bien has shown that it’s more than just a shop, but a creative hub that delivers a uniform and a lifestyle for its dialed-in consumer. Now, under the everywear moniker, Très Bien delivers yet another collaboration, this time around working with the Italian footwear brand Diemme.
Woolrich's "Made in the USA" Collection Renovates the Label's Archival Flannels
Coined “The Original Outdoor Clothing Company,” Woolrich has been making flannel shirts for more than 190 years. Honoring its centuries-spanning history, the outerwear imprint has called on its archives of distinguished American design codes for a capsule of flannels titled “Made in the USA.”. The Fall/Winter 2022...
Gear Up for Fall With the adidas Forum Mid "Brown"
While not as prevalent as its low-top counterpart, the Forum Mid has found attention through its collaborative and well constructed looks throughout recent years. For adidas, the Forum line saw an explosion of popularity that prompted the Three Stripes to usher in countless new looks. Adding to this, the Forum Mid finds itself in a familiar “Brown” colorway.
Dr. Martens’ "Leopard Pack" Unleashes Your Inner Animal
Dr. Martens has just presented its new “Leopard Pack” and it’s the brand’s latest move in increasing its experimental iterations across its mainline silhouettes. Traditionally, Dr. Martens is best known for its 1460 boot and 1461 shoe, but as we move into the colder months, the footwear giant has dropped a cozy style designed with furry fabrications and heavy-set leather, fresh from presenting a flurry of winter-ready styles such as its Jorge Shearling shoe.
Kendall Jenner Brings Back the ‘Dad Jacket’ Trend in Denim & Western Inspired Boots
Kendall Jenner was spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles alongside her friend and fellow model Hailey Bieber on Oct. 20. Ever on the go, Jenner dressed casually in chic fall essentials and boots. On top, the Estée Lauder brand ambassador donned a light grey tank top which she wore underneath a cozy brown leather bomber jacket. Jenner is famous for wearing ‘dad jackets’ – usually an oversize leather bomber jacket with an ’80s aesthetic – during the cold weather. For fall 2022, Jenner wouldn’t do differently. For bottoms, the former Victoria’s Secret model styled another fall staple, slipping into black...
Givenchy Explores Expanded Expression With (B).STROY Collaboration
Since Matthew M. Williams joined Givenchy as its creative director, the designer’s cadence has consisted of offering a contemporary take on tailoring while also staying true to elevating street-focused silhouettes. In furthering the latter, Givenchy has now linked up with Brick Owens and Dieter Grams’ label, (B).STROY, for hybridized streetwear.
99percentis Teams With Gr8 and Nike for a Tear-Away Nike Air Force 1 Mid Collab
It’s been 40 years since debuted the Air Force 1 to the world, and to pay respects to one of its most iconic sneaker offerings, the brand has filtered it through a plethora of brand partners and designers to create their own special renditions. The Swoosh recently tapped UNDEFEATED to reinterpret the model with a full patent leather build, and now the brand is traveling overseas to link up with 99percentis and Gr8 to deliver an Air Force 1 Mid collaboration.
Run the Jewels Has a Nike SB Dunk Collab on the Way
Killer Mike and El-P have worked together as Run the Jewels for almost a decade, and in that time period they’ve dropped four albums — Run the Jewels, Run the Jewels 2, Run the Jewels 3 and RTJ4 — toured the world as a solo act many times over, hit the stage as the openers for Rage Against The Machine’s legendary reunion tour and released various “remix” projects, from 2015’s Meow the Jewels to this Friday’s forthcoming RTJ CU4TRO.
Swiss Watch Start-Up ID Gèneva Debuts Dissolving Compostable Seaweed Watch Box
ID Genève – a sustainable watch brand that already uses a mycelium-based alternative to polystyrene packaging and leather-alternative straps made from discarded grape skins and stalks from the Italian wine industry – now uses Notpla Rigid watch boxes from London-based start-up, Notpla. Once customers have safely taken...
