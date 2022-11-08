ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

ESPN

NFL flexes Chiefs-Chargers in Week 11 to Sunday night

The NFL has made its first change of the season to its "Sunday Night Football'' schedule by moving the Nov. 20 game between the Chiefs and Chargers at Los Angeles in Week 11 into prime time. The game between the AFC West rivals will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET...
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL Analysis Network

Steelers Receive Massive Injury Update On Defensive Star

This season has been a very difficult one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are among the worst teams in the NFL on offense and defense as it has been a struggle in every facet of the game in 2022. Defense is something that the Steelers have notoriously prided themselves on,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Madison Explains Crossen No-Call, Plus Other Miami Dolphins Cornerback Talk

Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison discussed the big no-call controversy from the victory against the Chicago Bears, as well as sharing his thoughts on a couple of his players Thursday. Madison, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, brought up a very interesting point regarding the Bears' next-to-last offensive play when...
MIAMI, FL
Wichita Eagle

Bama in the NFL: 10 Things to Know For Week 10

View the original article to see embedded media. A little something different we preview Week 10 for Bama in the NFL:. 1. Tua Talk. Tua Tagovailoa, who leads the NFL with a 115.9 passer rating and has clearly entered the MVP chase, went out of his way to praise head coach Mike McDaniel for the scheme that has allowed the quarterback and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to put up big numbers this season.
ALABAMA STATE
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Week 10 Power Rankings

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens continued to climb in the various NFL Power Rankings. Here's the Roundup for Week 10. Analysis: "The passing game isn't pretty right now, but the Ravens can still win because they're great at pretty much everything else. Baltimore tallied 188 yards on the ground and smothered the Saints with a dominant defensive performance in a 27-13 win at the Superdome on Monday Night Football. The star of the evening was Justin Houston, who contributed 2.5 sacks and the game-sealing interception in the latest turn-back-the-clock performance for the 33-year-old. Houston is the first Ravens player in team history to register multiple sacks in three consecutive games — not a bad return on investment for a veteran quietly brought back on a one-year deal in July.”
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Ravens Midseason Report Card

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have won three consecutive games and are 6-3 at the midpoint of the season. Baltimore also enters its bye week in first place in the AFC North. Offense. Quarterback — Lamar Jackson is having another solid season. He has completed 62.3 percent of...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wichita Eagle

Bracing For Tom Brady, Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Continues Trek to Stardom

RENTON, Wash. - Ever since stepping onto the practice field for the first time at Seahawks rookie minicamp back in May, Tariq Woolen has aced nearly every test thrown at him. First, Woolen impressed coach Pete Carroll during OTAs by playing tight coverage against speedy veteran Marquise Goodwin on back-to-back vertical routes. Then, once DK Metcalf returned from a brief hold-in with a new contract, he held his own against the former All-Pro receiver in training camp, winning several matchups against him in red zone drills. Rebounding from a tough start in his preseason debut, he dominated in Seattle's final two exhibition contests to earn a Week 1 starting job at right cornerback.
SEATTLE, WA
Wichita Eagle

BetMGM Bonus Code MCBET - Get $1000 Risk-Free Bet for NBA, NHL & NFL Week 10

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. Even with baseball behind us, the fall is the best season for sports, with the NFL, the NBA and the NHL in full swing. College football is ramping up in the homestretch of the regular season, and the college basketball season has just begun. That makes it a great time to jump on the BetMGM bonus code MCBET offer and place a risk-free first bet of up to $1,000.
OREGON STATE
Wichita Eagle

‘Crazy’ Cowboys Classroom Helping Rookie Sam Williams to Sack Aaron Rodgers’ Packers

The Dallas Cowboys are looking at ways to be ready for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, in part by looking at themselves. "It's crazy,'' rookie pass-rusher Sam Williams said of the 'across the hall' study sessions that saw offensive and defensive coaches swap classrooms with the other units. "I'm still learning football, so it was just a lot of things that the offense do that I didn't know ... How they block, how they run their plays, how they look at the defense to tell which way they're running. Why they're checking ...
GREEN BAY, WI
Wichita Eagle

Raiders’ Blake Martinez Announces Midseason Retirement Decision

View the original article to see embedded media. Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday in a decision that shocked NFL fans. “I’m announcing my retirement from the game of football!” Martinez posted on Instagram on Thursday. “I had an amazing journey with...
Wichita Eagle

Dak & CeeDee Speak Out on OBJ: Why Not 3 No. 1 WRs?’

Even as the Dallas Cowboys are busy with recruiting target Odell Beckham Jr., team owner Cowboys owner Jerry Jones this week issues a positive statement on CeeDee Lamb, lauding the former first-round pick as being "very deserving of being our No. 1 receiver.”. And now it’s CeeDee’s turn to endorse...
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code MCBETFULL Scores $1250 Bonus Offer for NFL Tonight

We may earn a fee if you make a purchase through one of our links. The newsroom and editorial staff were not involved in the creation of this content. There is a lot on the line in the Falcons-Panthers Thursday Night Football game, as Atlanta needs a win to stay in first in the NFC South, while a Panthers victory could potentially move Carolina within a game of first. Bettors who want to have something on the line would be well served using the Caesars Sportsbook promo code MCBETFULL, as it delivers $1,250 in first-bet insurance to new customers.
ATLANTA, GA

