The Dallas Cowboys are looking at ways to be ready for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, in part by looking at themselves. "It's crazy,'' rookie pass-rusher Sam Williams said of the 'across the hall' study sessions that saw offensive and defensive coaches swap classrooms with the other units. "I'm still learning football, so it was just a lot of things that the offense do that I didn't know ... How they block, how they run their plays, how they look at the defense to tell which way they're running. Why they're checking ...

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 7 HOURS AGO