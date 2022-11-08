Read full article on original website
Upcoming Pittsburgh Steelers game rescheduled
The Steelers-Bengals game in week 11 on Sunday Nov. 20 has been flexed out of prime time.
Steelers’ Nov. 20 home game vs. Bengals moved from primetime to late-afternoon
At 2-6, the Pittsburgh Steelers are no longer primetime. Long one of the NFL’s most marketable franchises coveted by television networks, the Steelers were actively passed over by NBC for their “Sunday Night Football” package that for more than a decade has been TV’s most-watched show.
Frank Reich Sends Clear Message After Being Fired By Colts
Following a disappointing start to the 2022 season, the Indianapolis Colts fired head coach Frank Reich. An embarrassing loss to the New England Patriots was the final nail in the coffin for the head coach. Despite his past success, owner Jim Irsay decided it was time to move on from Reich.
Why Cincinnati Bengals won't face Pittsburgh Steelers in primetime after bye week
The NFL is moving the Bengals (5-4) vs Steelers (2-6) out of the "Sunday Night Football" slot for Week 11, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Taking the place of the AFC North rivalry matchup will be the Kansas City Chiefs (6-2) vs Los Angeles Chargers (5-3), Schefter tweeted Tuesday. ...
Five Thoughts: What Matters for Steelers in Second Half
The Pittsburgh Steelers season isn't over, even if it's gloom.
Bengals send great tweet after being flexed out of ‘Sunday Night Football’
The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Cincinnati Bengals and Pittsburgh Steelers will no longer be playing in primetime in Week 11, and the better of those two teams had a great reaction to the change. Cincinnati and Pittsburgh were scheduled to play on “Sunday Night Football” on Nov. 20,...
NFL flexes Chiefs-Chargers in Week 11 to Sunday night
The NFL has made its first change of the season to its "Sunday Night Football'' schedule by moving the Nov. 20 game between the Chiefs and Chargers at Los Angeles in Week 11 into prime time. The game between the AFC West rivals will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET...
Steelers Receive Massive Injury Update On Defensive Star
This season has been a very difficult one for the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are among the worst teams in the NFL on offense and defense as it has been a struggle in every facet of the game in 2022. Defense is something that the Steelers have notoriously prided themselves on,...
Madison Explains Crossen No-Call, Plus Other Miami Dolphins Cornerback Talk
Miami Dolphins cornerbacks coach Sam Madison discussed the big no-call controversy from the victory against the Chicago Bears, as well as sharing his thoughts on a couple of his players Thursday. Madison, a former Pro Bowl cornerback, brought up a very interesting point regarding the Bears' next-to-last offensive play when...
Bama in the NFL: 10 Things to Know For Week 10
View the original article to see embedded media. A little something different we preview Week 10 for Bama in the NFL:. 1. Tua Talk. Tua Tagovailoa, who leads the NFL with a 115.9 passer rating and has clearly entered the MVP chase, went out of his way to praise head coach Mike McDaniel for the scheme that has allowed the quarterback and wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to put up big numbers this season.
Ravens Week 10 Power Rankings
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens continued to climb in the various NFL Power Rankings. Here's the Roundup for Week 10. Analysis: "The passing game isn't pretty right now, but the Ravens can still win because they're great at pretty much everything else. Baltimore tallied 188 yards on the ground and smothered the Saints with a dominant defensive performance in a 27-13 win at the Superdome on Monday Night Football. The star of the evening was Justin Houston, who contributed 2.5 sacks and the game-sealing interception in the latest turn-back-the-clock performance for the 33-year-old. Houston is the first Ravens player in team history to register multiple sacks in three consecutive games — not a bad return on investment for a veteran quietly brought back on a one-year deal in July.”
Ravens Midseason Report Card
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens have won three consecutive games and are 6-3 at the midpoint of the season. Baltimore also enters its bye week in first place in the AFC North. Offense. Quarterback — Lamar Jackson is having another solid season. He has completed 62.3 percent of...
Bracing For Tom Brady, Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen Continues Trek to Stardom
RENTON, Wash. - Ever since stepping onto the practice field for the first time at Seahawks rookie minicamp back in May, Tariq Woolen has aced nearly every test thrown at him. First, Woolen impressed coach Pete Carroll during OTAs by playing tight coverage against speedy veteran Marquise Goodwin on back-to-back vertical routes. Then, once DK Metcalf returned from a brief hold-in with a new contract, he held his own against the former All-Pro receiver in training camp, winning several matchups against him in red zone drills. Rebounding from a tough start in his preseason debut, he dominated in Seattle's final two exhibition contests to earn a Week 1 starting job at right cornerback.
In contract year, Chiefs’ JuJu Smith-Schuster makes clear where he wants to be in 2023
It’s only Week 10, but Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is already making it clear where he wants to play next season. Smith-Schuster, who played his first four NFL seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, signed a one-year, $10.75 million max contract with Kansas City this past offseason. “I would...
‘Crazy’ Cowboys Classroom Helping Rookie Sam Williams to Sack Aaron Rodgers’ Packers
The Dallas Cowboys are looking at ways to be ready for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday, in part by looking at themselves. "It's crazy,'' rookie pass-rusher Sam Williams said of the 'across the hall' study sessions that saw offensive and defensive coaches swap classrooms with the other units. "I'm still learning football, so it was just a lot of things that the offense do that I didn't know ... How they block, how they run their plays, how they look at the defense to tell which way they're running. Why they're checking ...
Raiders’ Blake Martinez Announces Midseason Retirement Decision
View the original article to see embedded media. Raiders linebacker Blake Martinez announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday in a decision that shocked NFL fans. “I’m announcing my retirement from the game of football!” Martinez posted on Instagram on Thursday. “I had an amazing journey with...
Dak & CeeDee Speak Out on OBJ: Why Not 3 No. 1 WRs?’
Even as the Dallas Cowboys are busy with recruiting target Odell Beckham Jr., team owner Cowboys owner Jerry Jones this week issues a positive statement on CeeDee Lamb, lauding the former first-round pick as being "very deserving of being our No. 1 receiver.”. And now it’s CeeDee’s turn to endorse...
Live at 10 a.m. today: Join us on SportsBeat to talk Chiefs vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
After their great escape against the Tennessee Titans, the Chiefs swing back into action Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. But will some of the issues exposed by the Titans remain for the Chiefs? Should they be content with their running game, offensive line play or kicker Harrison Butker?. We cover...
