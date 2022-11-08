Read full article on original website
Kylie Jenner Goes Sheer in Textural Mugler Dress at CFDA Awards
Kylie Jenner arrived at the 2022 CFDA Awards on Monday in New York wearing a one-shoulder black dress with a sheer pleated bodice and a velvet skirt with a thigh-high slit by Mugler. The dress was accompanied by a single glove in a matching fabric and texture. She coordinated with...
Kate Holmes Channels Roaring ’20s in Caged Crystal-fringed Jonathan Simkhai Gown at CFDA Awards
Katie Holmes arrived at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards in New York on Monday in a dazzling ensemble. Holmes walked the red carpet alongside designer Jonathan Simkhai, who she looked to for her dress. She wore the Baikal crystal cage mesh midi dress from the brand’s spring 2023 collection, which incorporated a crystal-fringed hem. More from WWDJanuary Jones Stars in Jonathan Simkhai Fall 2022 CampaignJonathan Simkhai RTW Spring 2023Jonathan Simkhai Resort 2023 Holmes coordinated with a pair of Jimmy Choo Minny sandals and Cloud clutch, a bangle, drop earrings and a nose ring. For her makeup, the actress kept it classic with a...
Kim Kardashian Fronts All-New Stuart Weitzman Fall 2022 Campaign
Sleek styles, distinct design details and staple silhouettes set the tone for luxury footwear brand Stuart Weitzman’s Fall 2022 campaign, Stand Strong. With a selection of sultry shoes and everyday essentials, the brand merges its signature styling with a contemporary flair to craft a campaign that transcends trends. In a series of snapshots, Stuart Weitzman’s fall collection of footwear is styled on and worn by the brand’s new ambassador, cultural icon Kim Kardashian.
Lenny Kravitz talks fashion icon status, Kim Kardashian accepts honor at CFDA Awards (plus Cher!)
Cher, Kim Kardashian, Martha Stewart, Lenny Kravitz and more celebrated and honored fashion's best and brightest for the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards.
Katie Holmes Does a Modern Take on the Flapper Dress at the CFDA Awards
At tonight’s 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City, Katie Holmes walked the red carpet with New York designer (and friend) Jonathan Simkhai. Given the event is known as the “Oscars of fashion,” and honors excellence within the American fashion industry, Holmes had to dress the part. She chose a striking evening look designed by Simkhai that fully embraced glitz and glamour.
Gigi Hadid Gets a Punk Makeover for the CFDA Awards 2022
From Julia Fox’s gray hair to Halle Bailey’s towering up-do, there was no shortage of statement beauty at the CFDA Awards in New York on Monday night. Also worthy of attention? Gigi Hadid’s punk-infused look to match her Thom Browne tweeds. The model opted for gray lipstick...
CASETiFY Launches Exclusive Collection for M+’s 'Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now' Exhibition
Featuring artworks displayed at the show. Following collaborations with the Louvre and The Met, CASETiFY now partners with Hong Kong’s new M+ Museum to celebrate the arrival of its Yayoi Kusama: 1945 to Now exhibition opening on November 12. The upcoming show is the largest-ever retrospective exhibition of Kusama in Asia outside of Japan, looking to examine her artistic practice over the years through the six themes: Infinity, Accumulation, Radical Connectivity, Biocosmic, Death, and Force of Life.
A beautiful Louis Vuitton exhibit has taken over the former Barneys building on Madison Avenue
The final leg of Louis Vuitton's much chronicled traveling exhibit "200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries" has officially been activated in New York at the former Madison Avenue flagship of Barneys, where it will stay through December 31. Previously on display in Paris, Singapore and Los Angeles, the show seeks to honor...
The Road to Bode’s Back-to-Back Menswear Designer of the Year Trophies
On Monday, designer Emily Adams Bode Aujla of Bode secured one of the CFDA’s most prestigious titles — Menswear Designer of the Year — for the second consecutive go-around. Beating out Fear of God’s Jerry Lorenzo, AMIRI’s Mike Amiri, Thom Browne and Willy Chavarria, the twice-crowned visionary has achieved a feat in fashion that only the likes of Thom Browne, Tom Ford and John Varvatos have accomplished before her. Seated amongst the industry’s finest talents, Bode’s namesake label now comfortably operates at the helm of American menswear. The question is: how did she do it?
Addison Rae Brings the Drama in Silver Hooded Dress & D’Orsay Pumps at CFDA Awards 2022
Addison Rae brought the drama to the red carpet at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. The Item Beauty founder arrived for the occasion in a deep gray gown, crafted from soft silk. Her ensemble featured a minidress silhouette with structured shoulders and supporting layered fabric that created a hooded silhouette. Giving the piece added drama were panels of black fabric, sweeping onto the floor to create a high-low train. Rae’s minimalist outfit was finished with a glossy nude manicure. When it came to footwear, Rae completed her ensemble with a classic set of pointed-toe pumps. The TikTok influencer’s black...
Kim Kardashian Wore a Latex Evening Gown to the CFDA Awards
Kim Kardashian and her shapewear and loungewear brand Skims will receive the first-ever Innovator Award, presented by Amazon, at the CFDA awards tonight. To accept the award alongside her co-founders, Kardashian attended the event in extremely body-conscious fashion—with a black latex strapless evening dress. Kardashian has long been a...
Juxtapositions Define Dior's Spring 2023 Menswear Campaign
‘s Spring 2023 runway show showcased “California Couture,” enlisting ERL for a collection injected with teenage angst and the irreverence of skateboarding culture. Now, with help from the photographer Rafael Pavarotti, Kim Jones has told his latest seasonal story for the Spring 2023 campaign which stars none other than Robert Pattinson.
House of Slay’s Tina Leung Became Her Superhero Alter Ego for the CFDA Awards
Tina Leung has helped enact important change in the fashion industry in a myriad of ways. First as a buzzy fashion stylist and blogger, then through starring on the Netflix show Bling Empire, and then by becoming a founding member of the activism-oriented group House of Slay. The Slayasians have fast become a cultural force: They were the subject of an inventive and super fashionable comic book that imagines real-life heroes battling anti-Asian racism. On Monday, Leung and her fellow House of Slay members (which include Prabal Gurung, Laura Kim, Phillip Lim, and Ezra William) received the Positive Social Influence Award at the CFDA Awards.
Emerging French Label Davril Supply Is Exploring the Power of Workwear
Emerging French streetwear label Davril Supply has just unveiled a new collection of Blacksmith jackets. The emerging brand has garnered a strong following throughout its home of France with last-minute drops and innovative marketing tactics on its Instagram page. Recently, Davril Supply has released a collection of footwear — such as the Lavander Amaryllis — designed with low-cut silhouettes and unique, sketch-like branding on its gum soles.
Harvey Nichols Creates Unique Shop for Jacquemus in London
LONDON — Simon Porte Jacquemus has acquired a taste for physical retail, and he’s coming back for more. After opening a temporary boutique on Avenue Montaigne in Paris and a series of bright pink pop-ups in Europe, the designer has collaborated with Harvey Nichols on a unique shop-in-shop concept.More from WWDJenny Packham RTW Spring 2023Edeline Lee RTW Spring 2023They Are Wearing: Street Style at London Fashion Week Spring 2023 Designed by OMA/AMO, the architecture and design practice that has created fashion show sets for brands including Prada and flagships for Off-White, among others, the new Jacquemus space was inspired by the designer’s...
The 2022 CFDA Award Nominees
Womenswear Designer of the Year Name: Catherine HolsteinMore from WWDKhaite RTW Spring 20232019 CFDA Awards: Behind-the-Scenes Moments You May Have MissedAll the 2019 CFDA Awards Red Carpet Looks Brand: Khaite Year founded: 2016 What is your highlight of the year? “Showtime!” Name: Christopher John Rogers Brand: Christopher John Rogers Year founded: 2016 Name: Gabriela Hearst Brand: Gabriela Hearst Year founded: 2015 What is your highlight of the year? “I would say this September show mobilized by the reversal of Roe v. Wade was IT. We knew our show had to be different this time. It couldn’t be the same. We counted on the help of The Resistance Revival Chorus. “I feel privileged that...
P.Andrade Debuts Menswear Collection Inspired by Brazil's Art, Architecture and Natural Surroundings
Brazilian menswear label P.Andrade presents its debut collection which comes from designer couple Pedro Andrade and Paula Kim. The duo came together to create a design house that expresses their love of Brazil and to offer their own artistic expressions of the country’s culture through clothing. Pedro Andrade is renowned for his streetwear brand Piet, while Kim, a Central Saint Martin graduate, has built her experiences at established fashion labels such as Dior, Burberry, Dianne Von Furstenberg, Tommy Hilfiger and Zara. She also runs her own womenswear brand, Lapô.
Givenchy Explores Expanded Expression With (B).STROY Collaboration
Since Matthew M. Williams joined Givenchy as its creative director, the designer’s cadence has consisted of offering a contemporary take on tailoring while also staying true to elevating street-focused silhouettes. In furthering the latter, Givenchy has now linked up with Brick Owens and Dieter Grams’ label, (B).STROY, for hybridized streetwear.
Modernized Outerwear Storms the Streets With Moose Knuckles x Eckhaus Latta’s FW22 Capsule
Just in time for decreasing temperatures and crisp air, Moose Knuckles has reunited with Eckhaus Latta for the Fall/Winter 2022 season. Marking the brands’ second collaboration, the new capsule takes a look at expanding contemporary outerwear silhouettes. Specifically, the capsule sets forth both streamlined and exaggerated designs that liven...
GARMENT PROJECT Wants You to Explore in Style With Its New KAI Sneaker
Danish footwear brand GARMENT PROJECT has unveiled its latest edition of the KAI sneaker, one of the brand’s most coveted styles for the Winter season. The drop has come hot on the heels of its Cloud Snow Boot release as well as its well-received collaboration with Ebbets Farm on its varsity sport-inspired hat collection. Now, GARMENT PROJECT has produced new low and mid iterations of the KAI, each of which comes in three different colorways of grey, khaki, and black.
