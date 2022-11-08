Womenswear Designer of the Year Name: Catherine HolsteinMore from WWDKhaite RTW Spring 20232019 CFDA Awards: Behind-the-Scenes Moments You May Have MissedAll the 2019 CFDA Awards Red Carpet Looks Brand: Khaite Year founded: 2016 What is your highlight of the year? “Showtime!” Name: Christopher John Rogers Brand: Christopher John Rogers Year founded: 2016 Name: Gabriela Hearst Brand: Gabriela Hearst Year founded: 2015 What is your highlight of the year? “I would say this September show mobilized by the reversal of Roe v. Wade was IT. We knew our show had to be different this time. It couldn’t be the same. We counted on the help of The Resistance Revival Chorus. “I feel privileged that...

3 DAYS AGO