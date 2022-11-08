ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

‘Voting for safety’: Parkland survivors and activists embark on Election Day bus tour against gun violence

By Shira Moolten, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 2 days ago

Parkland survivors and fellow gun-violence-prevention activists parked themselves on the largely quiet Florida Atlantic University campus Tuesday morning, the second stop of their Election Day bus tour to Orlando to rally voters in support of gun control.

The bus was not a tour bus, but a yellow school bus, equipped with a TV on the outside, a loudspeaker, and slogans like “Enough is Enough” and “Save Lives.”

“Today we’re vigilantes,” said Manuel Oliver, whose son, Joaquin, was one of the 17 killed in the Parkland shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas. He bought the bus himself and drove it down to South Florida from Seattle. “Everyone should be out there voting — voting for safety.”

The FAU campus, which also has its own polling location, was largely quiet Election Day morning. Across Florida, Republicans have turned out in greater numbers , leading in mail-in and early votes. But that did not deter Oliver or the other activists from their work.

“I don’t know what will happen today,” said Oliver. “What I do know is I’ll do the same thing I’m doing today, tomorrow. I don’t rely on politicians. If whoever gets elected isn’t about those ideas then I’ll have to do more than what I’m doing so far.”

As the issue of gun violence grows increasingly dire, they hope gun-control measures will receive more support from Republicans in Congress, like the bipartisan gun safety bill that passed in June after the Uvalde shooting.

“For a while it’s been very polarized along political parties,” said Robert Schentrup, another organizer, whose sister, Carmen, also was a Parkland victim. “As things get worse and worse, it’s becoming more and more clear to people.”

He pointed out that 2020 was the first year in which gun violence was the No. 1 cause of death of people 19 and under. That refers to a report from the Johns Hopkins Center for Gun Violence Solutions, which outlined gun death data from 2020, the most recent year of data available.

Oliver hopes that same age group will eventually lead the country toward stricter gun-control measures. “I don’t work according to who’s in the White House, or the Senate,” Oliver said. “The hope is at some point these kids will be members of Congress and the Senate. The country is going in a good direction. It doesn’t matter who’s in control, because these kids have it.”

The bus will next stop in Orlando to rally voters on the University of Central Florida campus. There, the activists will join Maxwell Frost, 25, a gun-violence survivor and Democratic candidate for Florida’s 10th district, currently represented by Senate candidate Val Demings.

Frost is expected to win the Democratic-leaning district and become the youngest member of Congress.

